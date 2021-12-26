 Skip to content
 
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(Daily Mail)   Sure, let's sell fireworks in the supermarket. I'm sure nobody will be silly enough to light em' up   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This seems like exactly why we sell our fireworks outside...
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I now doubt the existence of fireworks.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: I now doubt the existence of fireworks.


What do you think about birds?
 
RatBomb
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Cardboard fireworks kiosk in my local Harris Teeter back in July had "try before you buy" on the side.

/should've taken a picture
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Meh. They sell fireworks in supermarkets here in Minnesota. Someone set fire to a pallet of them in a Hy-Vee a couple years ago or so. Story made it to Fark.

/Just the lame stuff like sparklers and fountains.
//No rockets.
 
lilfry14
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
In Utah, Smiths and Maceys sell them inside. There are also booths outside in the parking lot  (that don't appear to be affiliated with the store) selling them. I thought it was comical that the booth prices were double or triple the prices of the same ones in the store. The booths did have Arial fireworks while the store did not.
 
janzee
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: This seems like exactly why we sell our fireworks outside...


When you say, "we" who are you referring to?  I have never seen fireworks sold outdoors.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Fursecution: Meh. They sell fireworks in supermarkets here in Minnesota. Someone set fire to a pallet of them in a Hy-Vee a couple years ago or so. Story made it to Fark.

/Just the lame stuff like sparklers and fountains.
//No rockets.

/Just the lame stuff like sparklers and fountains.
//No rockets.


An entire pallet? Is there video?

I just remember one from earlier this year:

www.fark.com/comments/11527771/Oh-to-​b​e-young-dumb-again

Eagan Hy-Vee fire
Youtube Wfq_MWRxvM0
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
pop-pop-pop!

I expect to hear that in a school, not a supermarket.
 
stealingisbad
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The Simpsons Chinese fire drill
Youtube gxWTMDmuMus
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I was expecting to complain about the lack of a "Florida" tag.

But I am actually not sure if they sell fireworks inside stores that are not specific to fireworks in Florida.

Also:
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Fursecution: Meh. They sell fireworks in supermarkets here in Minnesota. Someone set fire to a pallet of them in a Hy-Vee a couple years ago or so. Story made it to Fark.

/Just the lame stuff like sparklers and fountains.
//No rockets.

An entire pallet? Is there video?

I just remember one from earlier this year:

www.fark.com/comments/11527771/Oh-to-b​e-young-dumb-again

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Wfq_MWRx​vM0?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Yeah, that's the one. Those display shippers come in on plastic pallets for easy moving to the sales floor.

/Time has lost all meaning in the last couple of years.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Massive explosions rock crowded Russian supermarket as rockets and crackers catch fire..."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

lilfry14: In Utah, Smiths and Maceys sell them inside. There are also booths outside in the parking lot  (that don't appear to be affiliated with the store) selling them. I thought it was comical that the booth prices were double or triple the prices of the same ones in the store. The booths did have Arial fireworks while the store did not.


Any comic sans?
 
Warmachine999
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Back in the early 90's my at the time girlfriend worked for the grocery store that was down the street from her, and for the couple of weeks prior to the 4th of July they had a large display of fireworks.  Large open table sized bins of mix and match fireworks so you could make your own firework basket.  Since it was in Illinois, and close to Chicago, it had smoke balls, sparklers, snakes and all of the various variants that were allowed to be sold.

No one knows why (other than they thought it would be cool or funny) but someone had lit off several sparklers and tossed them into the large bins.   The fireworks all went off in a chain reaction of smoke and sparks, filling the store with thick multiple colored smoke.

I was pulling in to the parking lot of the store to pick her up for our date that night, just as the fire department was arriving.  She, and all of the rest of the employees were not allowed to leave (even though her shift was over) until the fire department put out the fire and cleared the smoke from the building, the paramedics cleared all of the employees for smoke inhalation, and the entire mess was cleaned up inside the store.  Once she was finally released, she had me drive her home so she could take a shower and get fresh, non smoke smelling clothes.  Our date didnt start until about 6 hours after she was supposed to have gotten off work.

Oh, and even after checking the stores video surveillance, they still had no idea who started the fire.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That was my first question: what country is this?
Because even we aren't that dumb.

As for the one determined shopper, no, that was a veteran who did a risk assessment, decided that he has walked through worse, he wasn't in danger, and no one was going to ring up his items or stop him, so...
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I think all the local supermarkets have fireworks for sale.
Half sell guns, too.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Warmachine999: Oh, and even after checking the stores video surveillance, they still had no idea who started the fire.


it was always burning since the world was turning.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Fursecution: cyberspacedout: Fursecution: Meh. They sell fireworks in supermarkets here in Minnesota. Someone set fire to a pallet of them in a Hy-Vee a couple years ago or so. Story made it to Fark.

/Just the lame stuff like sparklers and fountains.
//No rockets.

An entire pallet? Is there video?

I just remember one from earlier this year:

www.fark.com/comments/11527771/Oh-to-b​e-young-dumb-again

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Wfq_MWRx​vM0?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

Yeah, that's the one. Those display shippers come in on plastic pallets for easy moving to the sales floor.

/Time has lost all meaning in the last couple of years.


Ah. Someone in the thread implied that it had happened before. This one's entertaining enough, though.
 
lilfry14
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

AcneVulgaris: lilfry14: In Utah, Smiths and Maceys sell them inside. There are also booths outside in the parking lot  (that don't appear to be affiliated with the store) selling them. I thought it was comical that the booth prices were double or triple the prices of the same ones in the store. The booths did have Arial fireworks while the store did not.

Any comic sans?

Any comic sans?


I think they had some Times New Roman Candles.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

lilfry14: AcneVulgaris: lilfry14: In Utah, Smiths and Maceys sell them inside. There are also booths outside in the parking lot  (that don't appear to be affiliated with the store) selling them. I thought it was comical that the booth prices were double or triple the prices of the same ones in the store. The booths did have Arial fireworks while the store did not.

Any comic sans?

I think they had some Times New Roman Candles.

Any comic sans?

I think they had some Times New Roman Candles.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
