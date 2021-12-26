 Skip to content
 
(YourTango)   You're invited to a Build a Bear birthday party where each kid would be making their own bear ... and then it got entitled   (yourtango.com) divider line
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If the birthday child's Mom isn't really names Karen, she should be named Karen!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Why is MSN/Your Tango posting about something that was posted on reddit back in 2019? Have they run out of content?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
When I go camping...I often have to beat off bears in the woods.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

optikeye: When I go camping...I often have to beat off bears in the woods.


You don't go there for the camping, do you?
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's a terrible and thoughtless idea, but also how many farking teddy bears does one kid need?
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: It's a terrible and thoughtless idea, but also how many farking teddy bears does one kid need?


The woman who originally posted the story on reddit said she confronted the birthday girl's mother about her making all of the party guests give their bears to her daughter and she replied that she didn't understand why everyone was upset and that it was no big deal.

Basic bears are $15-25, but if you add in extras then it can get really pricey. At bare minimum (pun intended), the 8 bears would have cost at least $120 and IIRC, the woman who posted the reddit thread added extras to her daughter's bear.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The journey is the reward.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why I started my own business: Destroy-A-Toy
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/what?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"I left with my daughter pretty quickly, and once we got back into the car she just started bawling. I felt bad so we went to build a bear and got her a new one."

Clever scheme by those rapacious capitalists at Build-a-Bear, I bet the original mom gets a commission.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
First...IT'S FAKE.

Second...why would your child want any other stuffed animal than the one that they made?

/ Also...build-a-bear is probably stupid expensive
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This happened years ago, these kids are already on to building their own crackpipes by now.
 
wejash
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

propasaurus: optikeye: When I go camping...I often have to beat off bears in the woods.

You don't go there for the camping, do you?


Neither does the bear?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Whoa. Whoa. Whoooooooaaaaa. Stop right there. This story is faker than your mom's orgasms.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The day I give a shiat about any kids, Moms or Dads at a Build-A-Bear is the day you can just shoot me.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I let all the kids at Lil' Nerves' birthday keep a bag of the coal they mined at the party - if they made their quota
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: The journey is the reward.


The REAL custom made teddy bear was the lesson that some people are giant asshats and deserve everything bad that ever happens to them.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Why is MSN/Your Tango posting about something that was posted on reddit back in 2019? Have they run out of content?


I'm not sure if the internet is more like an Ouroboros or Human Centipede sort of thing now. Either way it has reached a point where there is enough old content that it is entirely self-sufficient at this time. As time goes on expect more and more content recycling until eventually it reaches the same sort of critical mass as superhero movies where sequels and reboots follow so quickly that you aren't sure if new movies even exist.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Why is MSN/Your Tango posting about something that was posted on reddit back in 2019? Have they run out of content?


eoti.tms.sxView Full Size
 
mistahtom
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Whoa. Whoa. Whoooooooaaaaa. Stop right there. This story is faker than your mom's orgasms.


If my mom is faking orgasms with you then that's your problem.
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
the real treasure was the bear they made along the way
 
Russ1642
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Russ1642: Whoa. Whoa. Whoooooooaaaaa. Stop right there. This story is faker than your mom's orgasms.

If my mom is faking orgasms with you then that's your problem.


I never said I had a problem with it.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm sure this has actually happened before

But in this instance I'm gonna guess fake

The real debate we need to have is why this trash is greenlit?
 
orygubner
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
We've pretty much hit peak internet of shiat, when a "journalist" "writes" a story that is literally just them reporting about a farking reddit thread, including a screenshot of the original thread.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Lol YourTango is so hard up for content that not only are they simply taking (probably made up) reddit posts and narrating them to you, they're mining reddit content that is more than two and a half years old to get that content.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 minute ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I'm sure this has actually happened before

But in this instance I'm gonna guess fake

The real debate we need to have is why this trash is greenlit?


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Russ1642: mistahtom: Russ1642: Whoa. Whoa. Whoooooooaaaaa. Stop right there. This story is faker than your mom's orgasms.

If my mom is faking orgasms with you then that's your problem.

I never said I had a problem with it.


I do though, she's like the Tommy Wiseau of fake orgasms.
 
