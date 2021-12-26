 Skip to content
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(CBS 46 Atlanta)   Airline Annie yells at, punches, and spits on an old man during a Delta flight. Why? Because he isn't wearing a mask. Fark: Neither is she (NSFW language in video)   (cbs46.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
According to the old timer, he wasn't wearing a mask because he was eating.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Pretty soon the pre-flight routine will include duct taping every passenger to their seat
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Eightballjacket: According to the old timer, he wasn't wearing a mask because he was eating.


Yep, and I'd love to know what her excuse was for not wearing a mask.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Eightballjacket: According to the old timer, he wasn't wearing a mask because he was eating.

Yep, and I'd love to know what her excuse was for not wearing a mask.


She has rights!
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Notabunny: Pretty soon the pre-flight routine will include duct taping every passenger to their seat


Fark is not your personal erotica site.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Eightballjacket: According to the old timer, he wasn't wearing a mask because he was eating.

Yep, and I'd love to know what her excuse was for not wearing a mask.


Funny thing with this is that she was so concerned about safety, but by yelling while standing in the aisle, she was putting far more people at risk by crashing multiple peoples' six foot zone.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Whole lotta crazy goin' on
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Unobtanium: Notabunny: Pretty soon the pre-flight routine will include duct taping every passenger to their seat

Fark is not your personal erotica site.


anymore, or until now?
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I hope they BOTH get COVID.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

HedlessChickn: I hope they BOTH get COVID.


Why? The older man clearly says that his mask was off because he was eating, which IMHO is a valid reason.

This creature standing up and screaming at the old guy while maskless herself endanged those around her.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: HedlessChickn: I hope they BOTH get COVID.

Why? The older man clearly says that his mask was off because he was eating, which IMHO is a valid reason.

This creature standing up and screaming at the old guy while maskless herself endanged those around her.


Ah, fair enough.

Guess we shouldn't be masking up in that case.

Cos COVID certainly gives a fark if you're eating.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we not spacing people anymore?
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess planes just need to be met on the ground by federal agents resignedly asking "ok who is getting locked up this time."
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*biatch*
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't believe people have not asked the most simple question. Did the dumb coont get arrested or not?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything old is new again...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/it beats staying home
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ladies and gentlemen, the downfall of democracy.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People are already edgy enough on a plane.  There is no need to start fights.  Pilots need to say "please sit down, put on your mask and shut up for the duration of the flight.  If you do not comply, Air Marshals will happily meet you at the gate.  Thank you for flying the friendly skies".  Or just start papoosing everyone when they sit down.  Either way. .......
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HedlessChickn: Bathia_Mapes: HedlessChickn: I hope they BOTH get COVID.

Why? The older man clearly says that his mask was off because he was eating, which IMHO is a valid reason.

This creature standing up and screaming at the old guy while maskless herself endanged those around her.

Ah, fair enough.

Guess we shouldn't be masking up in that case.

Cos COVID certainly gives a fark if you're eating.


I don't get this at all. If I'm not going to sit in an indoor public space without a mask, how does me sitting at a dining table unmasked because I'm eating change that scenario? Both seem equally risky to me.
 
Uff_Da
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Eightballjacket: According to the old timer, he wasn't wearing a mask because he was eating.

Yep, and I'd love to know what her excuse was for not wearing a mask.


Because she was spitting!!!
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was there a gold-fringed flag because, ya know, that changes everything.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, she's lucky she didn't get her arm snapped off throwing hands all willy nilly like that.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently "Karen" was arrested by the FBI when the plane landed.  After yelling at the man eating, she slapped him.  Bad Karen now has a police record.  Good.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's it. I'm voting for Sephiroth.

s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They really need to stop serving alcohol on planes, and probably in airports all together
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: Ladies and gentlemen, the downfall of democracy.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HedlessChickn: Bathia_Mapes: HedlessChickn: I hope they BOTH get COVID.

Why? The older man clearly says that his mask was off because he was eating, which IMHO is a valid reason.

This creature standing up and screaming at the old guy while maskless herself endanged those around her.

Ah, fair enough.

Guess we shouldn't be masking up in that case.

Cos COVID certainly gives a fark if you're eating.


If you are eating during a flight,while sitting and masking between bites, there is little spread of your breath.  You stand in the aisle, scream for a good long time, and then spit, you are endangering way more people than someone unmasking while drinking a sip of ginger ale.

I suspect you know that tnough.
 
QFarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How drunk do you have to be to get on a plane right now?
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ongbok: They really need to stop serving alcohol on planes, and probably in airports all together


They really need to stop serving alcohol on planes, and probably in airports
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Drunken Rampage: ongbok: They really need to stop serving alcohol on planes, and probably in airports all together

They really need to stop serving alcohol on planes, and probably in airports


Something about that name tells me you speak from experience....
 
czei [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i_dig_chicks: The Dog Ate My Homework: Naido: This has nothing to do with masks anymore, it's just culture war.  Cloth and most disposable masks are virtually worthless, and that's what most people are wearing.

That is so demonstrably false that it's not just incorrect, it's a blatant lie. And you know it.

No it's not.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/wor​ld/americas/cloth-masks-useless-omicro​n-expert-b1980394.html


That's just a one off comment, not an actual study of Omicron and masks.

But I'm not waiting given how much more contagious the new variant is, and ran out and bought a couple of boxes of N95s.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ongbok: They really need to stop serving alcohol on planes, and probably in airports all together


Yeah, these last couple of years they've started to serve alcohol on planes and in airports have been terrible. FAILED EXPERIMENT!
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't she spit on him?
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eating probably shouldn't be allowed on short flights (under 5 hours) except for people with blood sugar control issues. Anyone else can wait a little while for a meal.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You're not wearing a mask! You're a plague rat!"
"Yeah well, neither are you!"
"Classic whataboutism! This isn't about me! Don't try to change the subject!"
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Notabunny: Pretty soon the pre-flight routine will include duct taping every passenger to their seat


I flew from DCA to LaGuardia Labor Day weekend and had a funny chat with the captain about duct taping a passenger to his seat. I would LOVE to do that. Captain said it's a blast. I took it that they have duct tape on every plane for just that purpose.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Notabunny: Pretty soon the pre-flight routine will include duct taping every passenger to their seat

Fark is not your personal erotica site.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I don't understand these folks. Do they not know that there's a 99.99% chance they are going to be arrested as soon as the de board the plane?

Guess they know they are powerful enough to get off with a small ticket and no record.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: I can't believe people have not asked the most simple question. Did the dumb coont get arrested or not?


I know this is Fark and actually reading the article is not a suggested activity, but the articles headline of "Passenger taken into FBI custody after altercation on flight to Atlanta." might give you a pretty good guess as to an answer to your question.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The whole farking world has gone insane
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

sdd2000: jaivirtualcard: I can't believe people have not asked the most simple question. Did the dumb coont get arrested or not?

I know this is Fark and actually reading the article is not a suggested activity, but the articles headline of "Passenger taken into FBI custody after altercation on flight to Atlanta." might give you a pretty good guess as to an answer to your question.


Somethings not right. I can swear I had RTFA and not found any info on it. Can mods switch a link to a different one?
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Video could have better. Is she worth bailing out, girlfriend is in Canada right now?
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The flight experience right now:
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Luse
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

sdd2000: jaivirtualcard: I can't believe people have not asked the most simple question. Did the dumb coont get arrested or not?

I know this is Fark and actually reading the article is not a suggested activity, but the articles headline of "Passenger taken into FBI custody after altercation on flight to Atlanta." might give you a pretty good guess as to an answer to your question.


Tell her what she's won Bob!

"Karen has just won a brand new Federal level criminal record most likely consisting of charges for assault and interfering with a flight crew! BUT WAIT , that's not all! She is also likely to have a highly exclusive membership on the no fly list!"
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Funny thing with this is that she was so concerned about safety, but by yelling while standing in the aisle, she was putting far more people at risk by crashing multiple peoples' six foot zone.


Yah, I could just see all the snot and saliva flying out of her mouth.  Are those flight attendants not allowed to manhandle people? I guess they can't anymore, since they got sued for 10 million dollars.
I would have taken that biatch off the plane.  This is why I don't get on planes.

Just put your farking mask on like a goddamned civilized person and quit being a dick. You can read your studies about how you're much smarter than everyone else after the flight.
There, is that better?

/post deleted
 
Perfectly Normal Beast [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What is it with Americans and planes???
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's funny because a boomer calls her "Karen" and  she can't think of a meme worthy comeback.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

sdd2000: jaivirtualcard: I can't believe people have not asked the most simple question. Did the dumb coont get arrested or not?

I know this is Fark and actually reading the article is not a suggested activity, but the articles headline of "Passenger taken into FBI custody after altercation on flight to Atlanta." might give you a pretty good guess as to an answer to your question.


There was originally just a tweet. See Original at the top of the comments. Looks like the modmins have switched the link to an actual article only recently.
 
