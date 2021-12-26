 Skip to content
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(Mediaite) Finally, someone said what every sane American has been thinking for months
    More: Obvious, Medicine, medical analyst Dr. Vin Gupta, Psychology, Doctor Who, Joy Reid Wednesday, kind of peak fatigue, Hospital, Doctor  
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What do you mean finally?  I read someone on fark or twitter say the same thing every day.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Not a white guy so the argument is communist.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Never gonna happen. It should. But it won't.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: ""I'm sort of reaching my kind of peak fatigue..."

Kind of let us know when it sort of happens.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Never gonna happen. It should. But it won't.


You're right, but it's not right. If plague rats want to threaten and endanger society, then they shouldn't enjoy all the benefits of society
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're talking about people whose sense of entitlement is greater than their sense of self preservation, so it'll be fascinating to see how they behave when they're not being treated like a VIP all the way to the morgue.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A modest proposal: Hospital admissions officials should pull up your Facebook feed, and apply the level of care that you've publically stated you desire:

- If you've ever declared that "Jesus is my vaccine," Jesus can also be your ventilator

- If you've ever posted that you "choose to identify as vaccinated," a designated relative of your choice can choose to identify as your doctor, and choose to identify your bedroom as a hospital

- If you've declared that physical fitness will protect you from COVID, the hospital will give you a prescription for a treadmill and send you home

Etc.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds good.

What's everybody having for dinner?
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is absolutely a question for ethics in triage processes, and it seems like something we should have addressed months ago. Why should these people not be triaged to the bottom of the list?
 
Reverend J
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I read the comments Ray.
 
chasd00
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

austerity101: This is absolutely a question for ethics in triage processes, and it seems like something we should have addressed months ago. Why should these people not be triaged to the bottom of the list?


Because triage is based on chance of survival not your virtue signaling. A 20 something unvaxed is going to win over a vaccinated 90 something (all other things being equal)
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Sounds good.

What's everybody having for dinner?


The same thing I had for lunch today, and will have for breakfast tomorrow, and lunch again
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
But What About Fat People Or Smokers?
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Notabunny: mongbiohazard: Sounds good.

What's everybody having for dinner?

The same thing I had for lunch today, and will have for breakfast tomorrow, and lunch again


Notacarrot?
 
austerity101
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

chasd00: austerity101: This is absolutely a question for ethics in triage processes, and it seems like something we should have addressed months ago. Why should these people not be triaged to the bottom of the list?

Because triage is based on chance of survival not your virtue signaling. A 20 something unvaxed is going to win over a vaccinated 90 something (all other things being equal)


I don't know what you mean by "my" virtual signaling. Take up your arguments with the actual doctor making them.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: A modest proposal: Hospital admissions officials should pull up your Facebook feed, and apply the level of care that you've publically stated you desire:

- If you've ever declared that "Jesus is my vaccine," Jesus can also be your ventilator

- If you've ever posted that you "choose to identify as vaccinated," a designated relative of your choice can choose to identify as your doctor, and choose to identify your bedroom as a hospital

- If you've declared that physical fitness will protect you from COVID, the hospital will give you a prescription for a treadmill and send you home

Etc.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/made that quick and dirty within the past few days. Should have a loooong time ago.
//think I'm going to get a lot of use out of it.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"oh, you're unvaxxed?  there's a tent outside for you.  you'll figure it out"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: We're talking about people whose sense of entitlement is greater than their sense of self preservation, so it'll be fascinating to see how they behave when they're not being treated like a VIP all the way to the morgue.


Healthcare workers say COVID-19 patients and their families are demanding unproven COVID-19 treatments - and in some cases, they are getting threats.

"Folks act as if they can come into the hospital and request any certain therapy they want or conversely decline any therapy that they want..."
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: A modest proposal: Hospital admissions officials should pull up your Facebook feed, and apply the level of care that you've publically stated you desire:

- If you've ever declared that "Jesus is my vaccine," Jesus can also be your ventilator

- If you've ever posted that you "choose to identify as vaccinated," a designated relative of your choice can choose to identify as your doctor, and choose to identify your bedroom as a hospital

- If you've declared that physical fitness will protect you from COVID, the hospital will give you a prescription for a treadmill and send you home

Etc.


If you actually went and got the vaccine after you said dumb things like that, but got sick anyway with a "breakthrough infection", we'll treat you.  People should be allowed to admit they made a mistake and took steps to rectify it.  Doing otherwise is a disincentive to them getting smart.
 
Capt.Plywood
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Sounds good.

What's everybody having for dinner?


Thanks for asking. Baked haddock and garlic bread. You?
 
ifky
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
New York style is superior to Chicago style?

/lights fuse and runs
 
austerity101
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

chasd00: austerity101: This is absolutely a question for ethics in triage processes, and it seems like something we should have addressed months ago. Why should these people not be triaged to the bottom of the list?

Because triage is based on chance of survival not your virtue signaling. A 20 something unvaxed is going to win over a vaccinated 90 something (all other things being equal)


Also, this isn't how triage works. Triage is assessed based on acuity of illness/injury, not on one's ability to survive said illness/injury. A 90-year-old gushing blood is being attended to before a vomiting 20-year-old.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Capt.Plywood: mongbiohazard: Sounds good.

What's everybody having for dinner?

Thanks for asking. Baked haddock and garlic bread. You?


Chinese food! Peter Chang has a couple restaurants around where I live, and the three pepper beef is amazing! Super, super spicy but the spicy doesn't cover up the flavor.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
DYOR = DYOIntubation
 
AnyName
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Same goes for the obese, smokers, alcoholics and drug abusers.  You fat, smokey, drug addled drunks have had two years to get your shiat together.  Back of the line for all of you!!

Right everybody?  Everybody?
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Capt.Plywood: mongbiohazard: Sounds good.

What's everybody having for dinner?

Thanks for asking. Baked haddock and garlic bread. You?

Chinese food! Peter Chang has a couple restaurants around where I live, and the three pepper beef is amazing! Super, super spicy but the spicy doesn't cover up the flavor.


I know where you live

/and you're not wrong
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The problem is partially self-correcting. Vaccinated people are a lot less likely to need the ICU in the first place.
 
chasd00
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

austerity101: chasd00: austerity101: This is absolutely a question for ethics in triage processes, and it seems like something we should have addressed months ago. Why should these people not be triaged to the bottom of the list?

Because triage is based on chance of survival not your virtue signaling. A 20 something unvaxed is going to win over a vaccinated 90 something (all other things being equal)

Also, this isn't how triage works. Triage is assessed based on acuity of illness/injury, not on one's ability to survive said illness/injury. A 90-year-old gushing blood is being attended to before a vomiting 20-year-old.


You're likely right but don't forget my "all things being equal" get out of insufferable pedantic farkers card.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

AnyName: Same goes for the obese, smokers, alcoholics and drug abusers.  You fat, smokey, drug addled drunks have had two years to get your shiat together.  Back of the line for all of you!!

Right everybody?  Everybody?


Fatties for sure. Gross f*ckin fatties.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

GRCooper: mongbiohazard: Capt.Plywood: mongbiohazard: Sounds good.

What's everybody having for dinner?

Thanks for asking. Baked haddock and garlic bread. You?

Chinese food! Peter Chang has a couple restaurants around where I live, and the three pepper beef is amazing! Super, super spicy but the spicy doesn't cover up the flavor.

I know where you live

/and you're not wrong


I'm in MoCo! :)

He have some down your way too?
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Joy has biases colliding here?
The demographic in LA that is the most unvaccinated is people of color, not vicious Fox News alternate reality confused armed hillbillies.
Do not know if it is lack of trust or lack of access to care or denial of access to care because of skin color or what the reason is that blacks and Latinos in L.A. are the unvaccinated majority showing up at the larger hospital systems here, BUT
Triaging THOSE patients' urgent hospital care to the back of the line in LA invariable looks like bias against providing care to patients because of their color.
That could end up in the panel discussion portion of her show, for sure.
I don't disagree that drooling hostile anti-vaxers (of any color) should have their priority diminished in proportion to their unreasonableness, but I am surprised that the article links the simple no-vax/no priority triage suggestion to Reid's show.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Is now is the time to discuss tort reform?
 
LineNoise
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Who the hell is Vin Gupta? Sanjay's connected italian relative through marriage, taking his partners last name to get in good with MSNBC?
 
tekmo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The same people who insisted Covid COULD BE some sort of bioweapons accident or test spent the next two years systematically dismantlng the country's ability to respond to an ACTUAL bioweapons attack.

What the antivax conservatives have done is absolutely indistinct from dismantling the standing military and selling off its assets on the basis that it's the only sensible response to an imminent invasion.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: GRCooper: mongbiohazard: Capt.Plywood: mongbiohazard: Sounds good.

What's everybody having for dinner?

Thanks for asking. Baked haddock and garlic bread. You?

Chinese food! Peter Chang has a couple restaurants around where I live, and the three pepper beef is amazing! Super, super spicy but the spicy doesn't cover up the flavor.

I know where you live

/and you're not wrong

I'm in MoCo! :)

He have some down your way too?


Yup! He's known for starting up and running to a new spot. He's had a couple in cville and last I heard, he was still here

/anyone who started as the chef at the Chinese embassy is probably pretty damn good
 
alice_600
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Sounds good.

What's everybody having for dinner?


I had KFC and a root beer now milk and cookies.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

AnyName: Same goes for the obese, smokers, alcoholics and drug abusers.  You fat, smokey, drug addled drunks have had two years to get your shiat together.  Back of the line for all of you!!

Right everybody?  Everybody?


Yes, but you get a pass if you aren't white or poor.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ifky: New York style is superior to Chicago style?

/lights fuse and runs


I WILL COME THROUGH THIS SCREEN AND BEAT YOU HALF TO DEATH FOR EVEN UTTERING THAT FILTH!
 
CFitzsimmons [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Sounds good.

What's everybody having for dinner?


Chicken cacciatore with noodles.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

GRCooper: mongbiohazard: GRCooper: mongbiohazard: Capt.Plywood: mongbiohazard: Sounds good.

What's everybody having for dinner?

Thanks for asking. Baked haddock and garlic bread. You?

Chinese food! Peter Chang has a couple restaurants around where I live, and the three pepper beef is amazing! Super, super spicy but the spicy doesn't cover up the flavor.

I know where you live

/and you're not wrong

I'm in MoCo! :)

He have some down your way too?

Yup! He's known for starting up and running to a new spot. He's had a couple in cville and last I heard, he was still here

/anyone who started as the chef at the Chinese embassy is probably pretty damn good


You know, I didn't even know that's where he started, and I used to house some of the Chinese embassy people...
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Maybe churches could set up covid hospitals and centralize prayer and tithing.  Get a church with a success rate?  That's the god to go to.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

chasd00: austerity101: This is absolutely a question for ethics in triage processes, and it seems like something we should have addressed months ago. Why should these people not be triaged to the bottom of the list?

Because triage is based on chance of survival not your virtue signaling. A 20 something unvaxed is going to win over a vaccinated 90 something (all other things being equal)


Well, then the 20 year old, unvaccinated asshole will be just fine sitting at home taking Ivermectin while those who are vaccinated, but more ill, can be cared for in the hospital.  If the 20 year old need a respirator, they can stick a straw down their throat and have their antivaxx family members take turns blowing into it.  If Jesus wants them to live, they'll live.
 
austerity101
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

chasd00: austerity101: chasd00: austerity101: This is absolutely a question for ethics in triage processes, and it seems like something we should have addressed months ago. Why should these people not be triaged to the bottom of the list?

Because triage is based on chance of survival not your virtue signaling. A 20 something unvaxed is going to win over a vaccinated 90 something (all other things being equal)

Also, this isn't how triage works. Triage is assessed based on acuity of illness/injury, not on one's ability to survive said illness/injury. A 90-year-old gushing blood is being attended to before a vomiting 20-year-old.

You're likely right but don't forget my "all things being equal" get out of insufferable pedantic farkers card.


If all other things are equal, the person who is most acutely sick or injured will be admitted first. Most likely that be the 90-year-old, because illness and injury to the elderly is potentially much more serious and life-threatening.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: I WILL COME THROUGH THIS SCREEN AND BEAT YOU HALF TO DEATH FOR EVEN UTTERING THAT FILTH!


If you are eating chicago 'pizza' i'd recommend you check with your doctor before exerting yourself like that.
 
austerity101
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Joy has biases colliding here?
The demographic in LA that is the most unvaccinated is people of color, not vicious Fox News alternate reality confused armed hillbillies.
Do not know if it is lack of trust or lack of access to care or denial of access to care because of skin color or what the reason is that blacks and Latinos in L.A. are the unvaccinated majority showing up at the larger hospital systems here, BUT
Triaging THOSE patients' urgent hospital care to the back of the line in LA invariable looks like bias against providing care to patients because of their color.
That could end up in the panel discussion portion of her show, for sure.
I don't disagree that drooling hostile anti-vaxers (of any color) should have their priority diminished in proportion to their unreasonableness, but I am surprised that the article links the simple no-vax/no priority triage suggestion to Reid's show.


You sound like one of those "abortion is Black genocide" nuts.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So I read the internal document for health triaging in Alberta Canada. Its the same as battlefield triage, and the same ethics most hospitals follow around the world: whoever has the best chance of living with the best outcome gets treatment first. Aka no use wasting treatment on someone who will die anyway. Following this logic some unvaccinated people WOULD have a lower chance of recovery and therefore should be placed at the back of the line. But say an unvaccinated otherwise healthy 19 year old vs 95 vaccinated COPD patient; 19 year old still gets treatment first. I don't know if I think this should change ....
 
Shamrock1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

iToad: The problem is partially self-correcting. Vaccinated people are a lot less likely to need the ICU in the first place.


But vaccinated people still get cancer, have heart attacks and strokes, and get into car accidents.  Beds & care should go to them.
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: - If you've declared that physical fitness will protect you from COVID, the hospital will give you a prescription for a treadmill and send you home


I shudder to think what a prescription treadmill would set you back.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Reverend J: I read the comments Ray.


That comment section has it all. China Joe murdered 13 Americans in Kabul, Clorox, 5G, Deep State Actor Trump, Taliban, stolen election, plandemic, Jesus is my vaccine... I have it bookmarked to help me stay the course as the asteroid approaches.
 
