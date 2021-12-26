 Skip to content
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(KOAT Albuquerque)   Inhoffe's snowball melted   (koat.com) divider line
    More: Fail, Precipitation, Storm, Christmas Day, daily record highs, warm weather trend, Warm front, Summer, warm air pushes  
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I hope his house burns down.  And all his voters.
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Inhoffe's snowball melted...I'd say his brain melted, however, that does assume he had a brain, which apparently, he doesn't!
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It was a cool wet summer down there this last year... Let's see if that trend continues or they go right back to being a baked level of hell
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sign says: "come on in, fools!
'cause dumb rules!"
at the Jim Inhofe shack

snooooowBALLS!
-melted!-
:)
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn it. I thought that headline meant he died.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christmas highs reach July levels in Texas and Oklahoma, while the West Coast could see a foot of snow

Can put a finger on it but, the structure of that sentence is a bit weird
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Repeat tag suspiciously absent
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Santa Fe NM here. Can we have some of that snow? Or hell we'll take rain. Just wet, please.
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

thurstonxhowell: Damn it. I thought that headline meant he died.


Me too. ☹
 
Bucky Katt [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Would that be the snowball between his ears?
 
DVD
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: Santa Fe NM here. Can we have some of that snow? Or hell we'll take rain. Just wet, please.


_________________________

Convince your neighbors to the west to lend you some over the Continental Divide!

Or get a big tunnel build with large fans and funnels at both ends build through the Divide, and have it generally pointed toward your house!  (Engineering solutions all day, I tell ya!)
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This winter...10 degrees Fahrenheit one day and 75 degrees Fahrenheit the next.
 
DVD
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

DVD: Ringshadow: Santa Fe NM here. Can we have some of that snow? Or hell we'll take rain. Just wet, please.

_________________________

Convince your neighbors to the west to lend you some over the Continental Divide!

Or get a big tunnel build built with large fans and funnels at both ends build through the Divide, and have it generally pointed toward your house!  (Engineering solutions all day, I tell ya!)


(Apparently I can't engineer an "oops, I forgot to really preview my post" button for Fark.)
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It was a nice thing to present to the chamber and get it in to the same official record.

Of course, they denied Dolla Signs, my Federal Deficit Sock Puppet a forum.  They said sock puppets don't vote but they don't know Chicago.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ah, the good ol' days.  When Senators from Oklahoma were clowns rather than trying overthrow the government.

so quaint
 
vogonity
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Who is "Inhoffe?"  Is he related to that idiot senator named James Inhofe?
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My daughter just sent me this photo of her "home" perched in the hills of Humboldt where she works on a cannabis farm. The snow got most the way down to sea level last night but morning rains have erased the evidence.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We can never have that recipe agaaaain.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Just remember, this isn't even a taste of what's coming. Have a happy new year!
 
Iczer
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's still snowing here in the Puget Sound region. That "foot of snow" is definitely a good possibility.

/took the cat bros outside wrapped in my heavy jacket
//Bear was pretty comfortable due to his dense fur
///Angel started shivering after about 1 minute even in my jacket
 
