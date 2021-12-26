 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(Daily Star)   British court denies the final appeal of real-life Dexter who was challenging being held like a real-life Hannibal Lector in an underground glass cell in a British prison. He was deemed too dangerous for gen pop after murdering 3 other inmates (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
36
    More: Creepy, Prison, Robert Maudsley, rest of his prison days, Supermax, underground glass box, serial killer, Prison Service, simple cyanide capsule  
•       •       •

1060 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Dec 2021 at 3:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Just give him the rope and let him be done with it.
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Why can't I have a budgie instead of flies, cockroaches and spiders which I currently have. I promise to love it and not eat it?

A bit of Renfield thrown in too.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Cool. Glass coffin. Remains to be seen.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Dexter and Dr Lecter are completely different characters with unrelated motivations.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
All I can think of is Rorschach from Watchmen.  "I'm not locked in here with you; you're all locked in here with me."
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Just give him the rope and let him be done with it.


Give him one an inch too short. The next day, a trick rope with a champagne popper inside.
 
austerity101
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Who actually am I a risk to?"

I'm guessing the other inmates, as evidenced by the fact that you've murdered three of them already?
 
Monac
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Dexter and Dr Lecter are completely different characters with unrelated motivations.


Or is that just what Dexter Lecter WANTS you to think?!  My god, it's a whole new movie franchise right there!
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Just give him the rope and let him be done with it.


Oh sure, give him the easy way out.  Eff that.  This is a much more appropriate punishment.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
There is something inordinately cruel about locking someone away in solitary for years. If you aren't going to ever release them they should be offered the mercy of death if they choose it.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: Another Government Employee: Just give him the rope and let him be done with it.

Oh sure, give him the easy way out.  Eff that.  This is a much more appropriate punishment.


The people he killed got the more appropriate punishment.
 
austerity101
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Dexter and Dr Lecter are completely different characters with unrelated motivations.


True, but the headline is making reference to Dexter's motivation and Lecter's treatment. And this situation is oddly similar on both counts.
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Monac: mistahtom: Dexter and Dr Lecter are completely different characters with unrelated motivations.

Or is that just what Dexter Lecter WANTS you to think?!  My god, it's a whole new movie franchise right there!


Add in a bit of
Fark user imageView Full Size

and that there is a billion-dollar franchise.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
3?  Sounds like you had more than your fair share of chances at being human.

K.Thx.Bye
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Is he magneto?  Why a glass cell?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
13 Silence of the Lambs French and Saunders
Youtube ftoZ3SgpNjM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bcz​GvH​60a38
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Well, we broke this guy, so there's no way we can let him into gen pop."
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
After the first 2 inmate murders, the jail thought it would still be a good idea to leave this guy around sickos? Kinda sounds like they used him to enforce their version of justice.
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sad story really. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki​/Robert_M​audsley

He was abused as a kid, became a drug addict and male prostitute, killed a customer who showed him pictures of children he had abused.

It's also interesting that his demand in court was either to end the solitary confinement or to be allowed to kill himself with a cyanide capsule.

I'd say the latter option would be the most humane in his case.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: There is something inordinately cruel about locking someone away in solitary for years. If you aren't going to ever release them they should be offered the mercy of death if they choose it.



I think there should be a bottle of poison or a cyanide capsule in a locked compartment in the cell that only he has the key to.
I do not see the harm in giving him a television, books, writing paper, and a flexie pen.

The current set-up proves nothing but that, rather than rehabilitation--the focus is on revenge.

This person appears to be broken in every way--what is accomplished by "poking him with a stick"?
(i.e. torturing him day in and day out)

Yes, he is a horrible person--what does it say about us when we are 'orrible in return?
 
Birnone
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: There is something inordinately cruel about locking someone away in solitary for years. If you aren't going to ever release them they should be offered the mercy of death if they choose it.


Suicide is illegal. He can't be allowed to choose death because that will make the state an accomplice to a crime. It's better to keep him locked in a glass box for the rest of his life so it doesn't put the state in the awkward position of being complicit in something disturbing.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
By killing other prisoners whose crimes he deems "worse" than his, meting out his own justice..THAT
makes him extremely dangerous..That whole concept is such a pervasive problem in prisons..Those
with that attitude are WAY more of a problem..It becomes a power play..A way for the prisoner(s) to
assert  that THEY are the real system...One thing every Justice System needs to put the kibosh on
STRAIGHT AWAY...If you rob a liquor store and shoot the clerk, that doesn't make you "better"
than anyone..And this is especially true for you sick a-holes that joke about certain criminals
"getting theirs" in prison.. ...NO ONE should be doing vigilante "justice" anywhere..
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
For the encouragement of others.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Chief Superintendent Lookout: Another Government Employee: Just give him the rope and let him be done with it.

Oh sure, give him the easy way out.  Eff that.  This is a much more appropriate punishment.

The people he killed got the more appropriate punishment.


Not sure what that means, but this guy is basically saying he can't deal with his punishment.  That should tell you right there that the punishment is fitting.  If he is allowed to mingle with the other prisoners, then there is a chance he may kill or severely injure someone; however, letting him die gives him what he wants.  Letting him die is also the easy way out for him.  The mere act of prolonging his existence is having more of an effect on him, which is the purpose of punishment.  Make him suffer until his last breath, because he has to face all of his demons until that time comes.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Birnone:

Suicide is not illegal if the state says it's legal.  FFS,  it's all a great big game of pretend.

Watch Don't Look Up for a good parody of the American dog and pony show.
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If he doesn't like where he is he can always dive headfirst into the concrete floor from his bunk until he breaks his own neck.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: By killing other prisoners whose crimes he deems "worse" than his, meting out his own justice..THAT
makes him extremely dangerous..That whole concept is such a pervasive problem in prisons..Those
with that attitude are WAY more of a problem..It becomes a power play..A way for the prisoner(s) to
assert  that THEY are the real system...One thing every Justice System needs to put the kibosh on
STRAIGHT AWAY...If you rob a liquor store and shoot the clerk, that doesn't make you "better"
than anyone..And this is especially true for you sick a-holes that joke about certain criminals
"getting theirs" in prison.. ...NO ONE should be doing vigilante "justice" anywhere..


One can simultaneously believe the state shouldn't be tossing criminals into wood chippers and at the same time laugh everytime a child molester dies.

/The more horribly the better
 
JohnnyApocalypse
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It really cuts to the crux of what prison means. What evil means. What an appropriate sentence means.
- No one should be allowed to take the law into their own hands. But is murder ever justifiable? Why or why not?
- What is the purpose of indefinite incarceration? To protect society? OK. But if so, if a man no matter what is to never be released, then why not allow him things like television, books, puzzles, or what have you? If you say, "because he needs to be punished", then the lifetime prison sentence is no longer just to protect society.
- Which is more cruel? To execute a prisoner, or to remove his ability to die? Especially when he has no outlet whatsoever?
- The moratorium on the death penalty is understandable, but removing the right to die?

The glass box I actually understand. When someone is deemed to be intensely dangerous, you can't have your guard blindsided. And I can understand this guy getting a lifetime of solitary, regardless of how "noble" he felt his killings were. But to take away all outlets of escapism becomes torture, rendering the system no better than the people it confines.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That guys been in prison longer than I've been alive.  Anyway.  At least he took out a few scumbags.

John Farrell, age 30, on 14 March 1974.
David Francis, age 26, on 26 February 1977. Francis was a convicted child molester, sentenced to Broadmoor.
Salney Darwood, age 46, on 29 July 1978. At the time of his death, Darwood was serving life for the manslaughter and severe domestic violence of his wife Blanche.
William Roberts, age 56, on 29 July 1978. At the time of his death, Roberts was serving seven years for the sexual assault of a seven-year-old girl
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Birnone:

Suicide is not illegal if the state says it's legal.  FFS,  it's all a great big game of pretend.

Watch Don't Look Up for a good parody of the American dog and pony show.


Started watching DLU at 5am this morning. I greatly enjoyed it and put it up there with Idiocracy.
 
Mcavity
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They could make him cell mates with Charles Bronson and and take bets.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Guys like this is why the ADX Florence was built. His conditions are essentially the same as the people there, except for the glass box.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bikkurikun: Sad story really. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/​Robert_Maudsley

He was abused as a kid, became a drug addict and male prostitute, killed a customer who showed him pictures of children he had abused.

It's also interesting that his demand in court was either to end the solitary confinement or to be allowed to kill himself with a cyanide capsule.

I'd say the latter option would be the most humane in his case.


He's lucky to get off so lightly after killing a close friend of Prince Andrew.
 
brilett
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
He killed that last guy in 1978. He's 68 y.o. now. So he was 25 ish then?

He's elderly. If you put him in general pop and he tries anything, he'll be dead right fast. Someone may just want to off him for the notoriety.

Anyway- give the jerk a tv and music if you don't want him dead.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ less than a minute ago  
E wants is own Brexit e does
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.