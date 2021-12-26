 Skip to content
 
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(CBS Sacramento)   Donner Pass closed due to snow   (sacramento.cbslocal.com) divider line
33
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This calls for a party.

Who brought the hors d'oeuvres ?
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have the A-1 sauce!
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So no raw meat sandwiches then?
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Exluddite: So no raw meat sandwiches then?


What the hell is a raw meat sandwich?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Subby, you poor bastard.  It's a damned shame late December headlines never make the HOTY voting pool.
 
jiesenPSD
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hopefully nobody got stuck there, as we already have a Dead Man's Pass here in Oregon.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Alferd Packer inconsolable.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Mmmm. Donner kababs!
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Donner Party (All Night)
Youtube XYCFAMYQ3wk


/ And I wanted you to know, it was you that we were thinking of
// As we quietly died in the snow
 
Sail Hatan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ProbablyDrunk: Hopefully nobody got stuck there, as we already have a Dead Man's Pass here in Oregon.


Nice username!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lifeless
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Back in the '90s, we called that "winter"
 
Spego
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: Exluddite: So no raw meat sandwiches then?

What the hell is a raw meat sandwich?



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
noitsnot
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Lifeless: Back in the '90s, we called that "winter"


Yeah I wonder if the resorts are gonna be back in business for a decade or two now?
 
Grebuloner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: Exluddite: So no raw meat sandwiches then?

What the hell is a raw meat sandwich?


Third hour of an MMF DP.
 
johndalek
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Spego: Sin'sHero: Exluddite: So no raw meat sandwiches then?

What the hell is a raw meat sandwich?


[Fark user image image 557x408]


We put a bit more meat on ours.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: Exluddite: So no raw meat sandwiches then?

What the hell is a raw meat sandwich?


A raw meat sandwich is the kind of a sandwich where you have two slices of meat,
and you wish you had some bread.

bow bow bow
 
mikalmd
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
On Nov. 16th. on my train trip to Reno there wasn't enough snow at Donner to make a snowman ..
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: Exluddite: So no raw meat sandwiches then?

What the hell is a raw meat sandwich?


The Tartares invented them
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Spego: Sin'sHero: Exluddite: So no raw meat sandwiches then?

What the hell is a raw meat sandwich?


[Fark user image 557x408]


Yum. Can't wait for New Years Eve cannibal sandwiches.
 
Mateorabi
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Subby, you poor bastard.  It's a damned shame late December headlines never make the HOTY voting pool.


The real joke is in the REPEAT tag anyway.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mikalmd: On Nov. 16th. on my train trip to Reno there wasn't enough snow at Donner to make a snowman ..


So you took a train to Reno just to watch it dry?
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
not a big fan of frozen dinners, but they'll do in a pinch.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Winterlight: This calls for a party.

Who brought the hors d'oeuvres ?


How about a nice Chianti?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Sin'sHero: Exluddite: So no raw meat sandwiches then?

What the hell is a raw meat sandwich?

A raw meat sandwich is the kind of a sandwich where you have two slices of meat,
and you wish you had some bread.

bow bow bow


The Blues Brothers - Rubber Biscuit (Live Version) (Official Audio)
Youtube YyZRg0v4x4I
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Grebuloner: Sin'sHero: Exluddite: So no raw meat sandwiches then?

What the hell is a raw meat sandwich?

Third hour of an MMF DP.


Aisle seat, please.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Winterlight: This calls for a party.

Who brought the hors d'oeuvres ?


Long pig on the menu.
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: I have the A-1 sauce!


Trust me, you want hot sauce, Dave's Insanity Sauce.
 
