Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(Popular Science)   Want to know the best way to store Christmas decorations so your future self doesn't hate you? Here comes the holiday science   (popsci.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, Christmas tree, Christmas, much time, Christmas lights, few of the cardboard dividers, artificial Christmas tree, next year's Christmas, plastic bin  
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
cdn2.newsok.bizView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size

Fill, place on curb. Voila!
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Label every side of the container. Stack the containers in an order that allows you to get what you need out first.

Throw out at least half of it, especially ornaments you haven't hung in years. Sure, you *said* Panama Beach Spring Break '98 Forever, but do you really *mean* Panama Beach Spring Break '98 Forever?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If only there were a source of cardboard boxes on the 26th, and you could avoid buying plastic
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never buy them.
 
Current Resident
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've already given my future self enough reasons to hate me, how I store Christmas decorations doesn't even come close to making the list.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark future jaws. Present jaws wants that shiat put away and done with.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I switched to a couple of inflatables. Not nearly as pretty, but I feel like I participated. setup, breakdown and storage are quick and easy.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So. Let me sum up this article: There are two ways to breakdown Christmas.  The way everyone does it and, apparently, some people use a snow shovel to pack everything together, soaking wet, in a dirty garbage bag.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Label every side of the container. Stack the containers in an order that allows you to get what you need out first.

Throw out at least half of it, especially ornaments you haven't hung in years. Sure, you *said* Panama Beach Spring Break '98 Forever, but do you really *mean* Panama Beach Spring Break '98 Forever?


i.ytimg.comView Full Size


PCB BABY!!!!
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have only a minimal amount of decorations? Buy a fresh wreath or two for the outside of the house every year from a local greenhouse.  If  you put up a tree, just decorate it simply with like lights-only.  Coil and bag each light strand separately.  Wherever you can, use the light meshes instead of strands.  I think we spent a grand total of like 30 minutes putting up decorations this year with that method, and pull-down takes maybe 45 at worst depending on who's coiling and bagging the light strands.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By not having any. That nighmarish mess of redecorating 2-4 times a year for guests can be all'ya'lls thing. With your "friends", and "family that visits you" and "kids" and "significant other".
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most of our tree ornaments are glass and many are quite old (~90 years), so packing them has always involved endless amounts of wrapping in tissue. Last year we got a bunch of ornament boxes on sale, so we switched over and I'll never go back. Packing, storing, and unpacking is super easy. Our tree is pre-lit and packs away into a tote that came with it, and the rest of the stuff fits into a few Rubbermaid totes.

Putting everything away last year only took a couple of hours and setting it up this year was about the same. A far cry from the 3+ hours our old tree alone took to assemble.

i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size
 
alice_600
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay I need advice on how to store icicles lights.
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alice_600: Okay I need advice on how to store icicles lights.


Rectally
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Por que tan serioso: So. Let me sum up this article: There are two ways to breakdown Christmas.  The way everyone does it and, apparently, some people use a snow shovel to pack everything together, soaking wet, in a dirty garbage bag.


So what's the second way?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AppleOptionEsc: By not having any. That nighmarish mess of redecorating 2-4 times a year for guests can be all'ya'lls thing. With your "friends", and "family that visits you" and "kids" and "significant other".


Hey,
As long as the "hostages" don't mind...
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farking Americans. Always fetishizing the next holiday. It's only the 26th and you're talking about taking down your lights and decorations.

For the REST of us, in the CIVILIZED world, it's an Easter tradition.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Wow.  Apparently we need an article telling us how to store holiday ornaments and decorations.
 
buntz
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My guess is this was written by a Gen Zer who just moved out of their parents house and is learning things for the first time
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I can't be the only one who read "you" as "Jews" right? Whatever, you're all liars!
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Label every side of the container. Stack the containers in an order that allows you to get what you need out first.

Throw out at least half of it, especially ornaments you haven't hung in years. Sure, you *said* Panama Beach Spring Break '98 Forever, but do you really *mean* Panama Beach Spring Break '98 Forever?


Herpes are forever.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I switched to a couple of inflatables. Not nearly as pretty, but I feel like I participated. setup, breakdown and storage are quick and easy.


So, you are one of those people.
 
alice_600
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Nirbo: farking Americans. Always fetishizing the next holiday. It's only the 26th and you're talking about taking down your lights and decorations.

For the REST of us, in the CIVILIZED world, it's an Easter tradition.


Besides a Christmas tree I put up a a bare branced black Halloween tree, a white branced Easter tree, and in summer is when I put up my mermaid decorations.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Each strand of lights rolled up and put into its own gallon-sized ziplock and then all of them stored in a big plastic storage tub.
 
alice_600
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ChimpMitten: Mr. Coffee Nerves: Label every side of the container. Stack the containers in an order that allows you to get what you need out first.

Throw out at least half of it, especially ornaments you haven't hung in years. Sure, you *said* Panama Beach Spring Break '98 Forever, but do you really *mean* Panama Beach Spring Break '98 Forever?

Herpes are forever.


Herpes and your little souvenir who wants to play video games and not clean their room.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: AppleOptionEsc: By not having any. That nighmarish mess of redecorating 2-4 times a year for guests can be all'ya'lls thing. With your "friends", and "family that visits you" and "kids" and "significant other".

Hey,
As long as the "hostages" don't mind...


As long as you can keep them from blinking morse code, everything should be fine.
 
alice_600
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I switched to a couple of inflatables. Not nearly as pretty, but I feel like I participated. setup, breakdown and storage are quick and easy.


They say the way a man decorates his house is how well he farks his wife.
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I switched to a couple of inflatables. Not nearly as pretty, but I feel like I participated. setup, breakdown and storage are quick and easy.


I did the same thing, but isn't this an inappropriate post in a thread about Christmas decorations?

/She came all wrapped in cardboard, all pink and shriveled down. A breath of air was all she needed, to make her lose that frown
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

buntz: My guess is this was written by a Gen Zer who just moved out of their parents house and is learning things for the first time


To be read by a lot of Gen Zers who are learning things for the first time.

/As we get older, we have to remember that there are people younger than us who don't know the things that "everyone" knows.
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The wife and I were so tired of dragging all the xmas stuff out and setting it up and then having to take it all down (for some reason that was always my job) and pack it away and store in the basement for the next year. So the fake tree, the lights and 99% of the ornaments off to Goodwill. A few years ago the wife bought an antique looking metal sign with a snow man on it that says happy holidays. And that is it. 1 thing to drag out and put away. We did save a few ornaments from childhood, from hers and mine and our kids. Wrapped them and boxed them and stored them. They haven't been taken out in years.
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

alice_600: Hey Nurse!: I switched to a couple of inflatables. Not nearly as pretty, but I feel like I participated. setup, breakdown and storage are quick and easy.

They say the way a man decorates his house is how well he farks his wife.


Oh my god. My father put up our Christmas lights.

/that bastard
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You've probably got a spare cardboard box or two.  Cut it to make 6 by 8 inch rectangles, roughly.  Then you can coil lights around that.  Be sure you could them backwards from the way you'll put them up, and you'll even be able to use it to unroll off of next year.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

solokumba: Hey Nurse!: I switched to a couple of inflatables. Not nearly as pretty, but I feel like I participated. setup, breakdown and storage are quick and easy.

So, you are one of those people.


I am, and I'm ashamed. We just put a new roof on this summer and my wife forbids me from getting on it (smart lady). Plus, I'm getting too old. Unfortunately, my gingerbread man looked like a pile reindeer shiat, according to my neighbor, so he's gone. Santa and a penguin and a door wreath - it's sad, really.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

alice_600: Hey Nurse!: I switched to a couple of inflatables. Not nearly as pretty, but I feel like I participated. setup, breakdown and storage are quick and easy.

They say the way a man decorates his house is how well he farks his wife.


At my age? A couple of inflatables would thrill her.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: buntz: My guess is this was written by a Gen Zer who just moved out of their parents house and is learning things for the first time

To be read by a lot of Gen Zers who are learning things for the first time.

/As we get older, we have to remember that there are people younger than us who don't know the things that "everyone" knows.


I think writing is so poorly paying now, that the second you need to do any research or think hard about it, you've blown any potential profit.  You need to just barf out whatever superficial words are in your brain as fast as you can.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I put velcro wraps on two ends of my lights after looping each strand, never have an issue with them getting tangled. Ornaments go in ornament boxes, fragile/irreplaceable things get wrapped in a pile of bubble wrap and shrink wrap. Some lights go back on the spool they came on. Tree goes back in its original box and gets a few layers of shrink wrap in the middle. I have 3 x 55 gal storage buckets plus the tree, my wife and I have it down pretty slick.
 
stuffy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My Future self is a jerk. So I want to piss him off.
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Stopped decorating when I married a JW.

Nothing bad has happened.
 
