Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(MSN)   Floridumb
posted to Main » on 26 Dec 2021 at 11:00 AM



hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Man, these Democrats will do anything yo make the Governor look bad.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, but when you skew the numbers to adjust for Jesus Freedom Eagle SIlverado, the only deaths in Florida are starvations from the supply chain leaving empty shelves, suicides over the stolen election, and hearts literally bursting with pride from ordering official DeSantis 2024 merchandise.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we supposed to still care? Because nothing is happening. Maybe I need a pill or something.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I wonder how enormously erect DeSantis is at more sick people.  He gets off on it.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Freedom virus!
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Some of the numbers are encouraging.

Around 112,000 people in Florida received their first dose of the COVID vaccine this week, rising from 20,000 in the week before, according to the Times. Meanwhile, 331,000 people received their booster shot last week, up 47,000 from the prior week.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
17000 cases a day at a 2% fatality rate is 340 dead. So a medium sized jet full of people is going to crash in about a month because of 1 day's infections.

Red America is consistently underestimating my willingness to watch them die.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Not a repeat from every other article on Fark.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So, the surf caught up with them finally?
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Godscrack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
DeSatan red state. They know Covid was designed to target people of color and Native Americans. That's why they don't care.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Calling my broker tomorrow and doubling down on horse paste futures.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is not the Social Security fix that I was expecting.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BobCumbers
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
There is nothing you can do to stop it. Oh no everyone is going to get a cold.
 
T Baggins
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
While there is an increase throughout Florida, the southeast has a much higher per-capita new case rate. Here are the top five counties compared to the state as a whole (Miami, Broward, and Palm Beach are adjacent in southeast FL) https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2​0​21/us/florida-covid-cases.html:

All counties: 83 new cases per day per 100k population, up 818% over last 7 days.
1. Miami-Dade: 276 per 100k, up 1,873%.
2. Broward: 172 per 100k, up 1,525%
3. Palm Beach: 113 per 100k, up 1,221%
4. Monroe: 71, up 524%
5. Osceola: 71, up 548%
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
FTFA     "I think we're in a surge already,"

TWSS
 
70Ford
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Numberlady2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I want to be all snide and superior but Connecticut isn't exactly a safe haven. And don't get me started on NY.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
dietrash.png
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I just can't wait for all the big mouth antivaxxers I know around here to catch it big, and then admit that they should have gotten the vaccine. It just seems likely they will catch it if it's this transmissible.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

PuckinWebGuy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
These spikes are needed to allow Desantis to take a victory lap in six weeks when the numbers go down again.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I wonder where are our resident Covidiots TM fark.com who I am sure will show up shortly to claim Covid is overblown and no worse then a cold are.

They complained that since they heard or read somewhere a prediction of a million dead and that since they have not hit that number yet (or at a point on the timeline they have made up in their small mind) this is really no big deal.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I've had 3 Modernas and my flu shot.  I will be the Flormega Man.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

