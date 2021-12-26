 Skip to content
 
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(Rolling Stone) Our Ladies of the Perpetual High. Let us pray cannacontrarians do not harsh our buzz
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
LOL, "Their property is a peaceful setting, with ashtrays everywhere."
 
smokewon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My mom (RIP) would have loved that!

/I know....after she was done loving you
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We've all got our cross to bear.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
b0rscht [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone needs to introduce vaporizers to these ladies.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enjoy:

Aubrey Plaza Smokes Pot with the Weed Nuns | Strange Buds | Cut
Youtube _3vHbXDMNmE
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Little known fact: the H in Jesus H. Christ stands for Hash.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's quite the habit.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soho - Hippychick
Youtube ILaTgQBKRbE
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Skeleton Man: Little known fact: the H in Jesus H. Christ stands for Hash.


Not Harold?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Meh. Drugs have been used in religion as long as religion has existed. Being really wasted helps you actually believe all that BS.
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
SPLIFFY
 
Mouser
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


Approves
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.