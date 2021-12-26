 Skip to content
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(WCAX Vermont)   Fines tripled on bridges constantly under repair   (wcax.com) divider line
27
    More: Followup, Caledonia County, Vermont, Northeast Kingdom, Caledonian-Record, Caledonian Record, Covered bridge, Bridge, Select Board, weight limit violations  
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The fines were put into place to cover repair costs.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dodo David: The fines were put into place to cover repair costs.


It doesn't say that.  It says the fines are meant as a deterrent and to go into a fund for mitigation measures.
I'd expect it to be repair costs + fine.  Repair costs might be covered by driver insurance.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I looked up the bridge on Street View:

Fark user imageView Full Size


The newspaper reports that the increased fines are meant as a deterrent and to fund mitigation measures for the Miller's Run bridge. That bridge was struck for the sixth time this year on Monday morning.

They could try a steel beam across the road before the bridge. That has reduced, but not eliminated, the frequency of bridge strikes at the Concord Road bridge outside Atlanta.

The only certain mitigation is to re-route the road around the bridge.

That appears to be what they did to a different bridge in the area:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's an idea: build a modern farking bridge.
 
db2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about take the cover off? What the hell does it even do?
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or just dont waste money on a decoration
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  

db2: How about take the cover off? What the hell does it even do?


Covered bridges are important to Beetlejuice narratives.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

db2: How about take the cover off? What the hell does it even do?


If it didn't have the cover it would just be a boring plain ol' bridge.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

db2: How about take the cover off? What the hell does it even do?


It's part of the 'character' of the town. The locals would lose their minds if you took their covered bridge away.
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A couple made one fall here in Oregon years ago.....Must be nice knowing just you walking through it made it fall.....
http://www.covered-bridges.org/bridges​/wimer.htm
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Here's an idea: build a modern farking bridge.


Well, that's you're opinion, man. I like covered Bridges.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

db2: How about take the cover off? What the hell does it even do?


Back then they lasted longer if protected from the elements.
 
GaryM
‘’ 1 hour ago  

db2: How about take the cover off? What the hell does it even do?


The "covers" are to protect the underlying wood structure of the bridge. For the most part, these were built before rot resistant lumber was available. Now it's more for tradition I suppose.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

db2: How about take the cover off? What the hell does it even do?


The structure of wooden bridges lasts longer with a roof. This was important in Ye Olden Days,  but they keep them up now to attract tourists. Might also keep snow off to a certain extent
 
Xai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

db2: How about take the cover off? What the hell does it even do?


It forms part of the structure on older bridges.
They were a truss design with the 'roof' forming part of the ties at the top. The roof was just there to protect it from the weather.

I'm not certain if the structure of that particular bridge is original, but if it is then it's integral.
 
pdieten
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Here's an idea: build a modern farking bridge.


Here's another idea: pay some farking attention to where you're going and don't put your giant truck on a road that's not built for it.
 
RedComrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the funding would be better spent on construction of a proper bridge more in keeping with the modern era? I mean if you have a horse and buggy it makes sense but having a wooden covered bridge in the 21st century is stupid and apparently cost prohibitive.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

pdieten: Russ1642: Here's an idea: build a modern farking bridge.

Here's another idea: pay some farking attention to where you're going and don't put your giant truck on a road that's not built for it.


Apparently, we didn't just pass a $2T infrastructure bill to build new bridges. It was just a wank fest for certain people to say they did something without actually doing anything.

Ya learn something new everyday.
 
zbtop
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

pdieten: Russ1642: Here's an idea: build a modern farking bridge.

Here's another idea: pay some farking attention to where you're going and don't put your giant truck on a road that's not built for it.


Given that they've had half a dozen incidents this year alone, and that the use of trucks has skyrocketed in recent years and has no sign of slowing down, you can adjust for the increased natural human stupidity outcomes that result by building more robust infrastructure, but just expecting the truck drivers to get the memo probably wont solve the ultimate issue if it's this frequent.
 
germ78
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: They could try a steel beam across the road before the bridge. That has reduced, but not eliminated, the frequency of bridge strikes at the Concord Road bridge outside Atlanta.


The Long Grove covered bridge in Illinois had a steel frame put inside it after being damaged by trucks. Less than 24 hours after they reopened the bridge with the steel frame, another large vehicle ran into it. Dummies in box trucks are still trying to drive through it as it averages a couple of hits per year.

/I have a soft spot for covered bridges as the Vermont town where I have family has like 6 of them
 
T Baggins
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
At $5,000 per offense, communities that depend on traffic light camera revenue should replace intersections with four-way covered bridges.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

zbtop: pdieten: Russ1642: Here's an idea: build a modern farking bridge.

Here's another idea: pay some farking attention to where you're going and don't put your giant truck on a road that's not built for it.

Given that they've had half a dozen incidents this year alone, and that the use of trucks has skyrocketed in recent years and has no sign of slowing down, you can adjust for the increased natural human stupidity outcomes that result by building more robust infrastructure, but just expecting the truck drivers to get the memo probably wont solve the ultimate issue if it's this frequent.


Yeah, there's a "fool me once" factor here. A few idiots not paying attention to warning signs is a few idiots. If a significant number of people aren't getting it, then there's something wrong with your scheme.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This one in the suburbs of Atlanta regularly gets clobbered even with steel I-beams protecting the entrance and a ton of warning signs in all directions.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So you've got a shiatty old bridge that can't handle regular traffic. Instead of replacing it with a new bridge you instead declare it a historical monument and then you don't have to do a farking thing. You can even blame the traffic for not staying like it was in the 1920s.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fools. Bridge laws don't work.
 
austerity101
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

GaryM: db2: How about take the cover off? What the hell does it even do?

The "covers" are to protect the underlying wood structure of the bridge. For the most part, these were built before rot resistant lumber was available. Now it's more for tradition I suppose.


Today I learned that this isn't common knowledge. Though it's less "tradition" and more "preservation."
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

edmo: Fools. Bridge laws don't work.


The War on Bridges proved that.
 
