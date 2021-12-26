 Skip to content
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(Daily Star)   French astrologer Michel de Nostradamus's prophecies for 2022. Consider yourself warned about the coming asteroids raining death upon you, a famine coming afterwards and then the robots seizing power (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Unlikely, Prophecy, Prediction, Nostradamus, Divination, threat of an asteroid, invasion of France, Political instability, prophet Michel de Nostradame  
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That is complete horseshiat. Nostradamus never once wrote "2022" in any of his quatrains.

Confirming predictions in hindsight is easy. For a hypothetical example: "He said some vague thing about a building on fire in Germany, and Hitler seized power by burning the Reichstag centuries later! Oh my God!"

Further, he got this specific once: "In the year 1999 and seven months, the King of Terror shall reign from the sky. Before and after, war reigns happily." Nothing bad happened in July 1999 except for the release of Will Smith's song "Wild Wild West."
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's a good album.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stop trying to make Nostradamus'happen.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
eggshell-robotics.comView Full Size
eggshell-robotics.comView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


bring it on, robo-beeotches. I'm covered.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

elvisaintdead: [eggshell-robotics.com image 415x317][eggshell-robotics.com image 415x317][Fark user image 415x317]

bring it on, robo-beeotches. I'm covered.


triply, apparently.
that does explain why it's so expensive these days, tho
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well he didn't accurately predict the last 20 years, so this guy is dead to me... and everyone else for that matter.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where will you be when the metal ones come for you?
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Nostradamus never once wrote "2022" in any of his quatrains.


Oh my God that means the world is going to end this week!!!
 
zamboni
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Bummer
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Seeing as how my wonderful fellow humans have run the place thusfar, i'm a few mm away from welcoming our new AI overlords with open arms.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yeah, thanks though for the plague warning ya dead French bastard!
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
MORB
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I can predict the future too!

- There will be a deadly war
- Something will burn
- The price of <insert random commodity> will rise

etc.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Can we please leave the future telling to the drunk ruminations of one Drew Curtis?
 
kokomo61 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Watched "Don't Look Up" last night - and while some things were pretty outlandish, I wouldn't be surprised if that's EXACTLY how things played out.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MORB: I can predict the future too!

- There will be a deadly war
- Something will burn
- The price of <insert random commodity> will rise

etc.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He's just trolling us.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hey baby, let's kill all humans
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Why does all of that sound better than our current reality?
 
OlderGuy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Shait Happens...  when, not if.  Deal with it.  Be aware.   Not many other choices....
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Can't wait.. Things are so boring these days.
 
indylaw
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Oh! There's no way this is bullshiat!
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Mom, please flush it all away.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

That's not going to stop the History Channel from releasing 1 hour specials about his predictions every year or two (at least that's what it felt like for a while).  Gotta mix it up from the usual hits of "Ancient Aliens", 'zomg let's talk about how noble WW2 was' and "Sure, Vietnam was bad, but lets spend an hour detailing this one heroic special ops mission and forget about the big picture".
 
falkone32
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Anyone else remember this?
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Still waiting for blue turban guy to put an end to all this horseshiat.
 
MBooda
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Another Terminator sequel? Isn't he like 75 now?
 
Ol' Derpy Bastard
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Please.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WithinReason
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

It was either Wild Wild West, or The Matrix, Will Smith thought WWW was the better role.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

falkone32: [Fark user image image 850x1114]Anyone else remember this?


I have no idea about that show but I suspect that the 'complete first season', should actually read, 'the complete only season'
 
MBooda
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Alphax: [Fark user image 850x850]

It's a good album.


This one, on the other hand...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Asteroids" is a metaphor for white nationalism.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'd take robots over the GQP.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My prediction for 2022:

The Super Bowl is going to suck.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Are you saying "Wild Wild West" wasn't Terrifying?
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Nothing bad happened in July 1999 except for the release of Will Smith's song "Wild Wild West."


So it was far, far worse than he predicted.
 
hawcian
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

McGrits: falkone32: [Fark user image image 850x1114]Anyone else remember this?

I have no idea about that show but I suspect that the 'complete first season', should actually read, 'the complete only season'


No, this was one of those shows in the Sci-Fi Channel era of "buy shows and throw a few seasons out to see if they stick," so it got three seasons.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Sammy Sosa and Mark McGuire going after the single season HR record.
 
