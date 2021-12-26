 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(Fark)   CSB Sunday Morning: The day after Christmas   (fark.com) divider line
27
    More: CSB  
•       •       •

228 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Dec 2021 at 9:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is this a fishing for PS5 owners thread?
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This holiday season has been overshadowed by my GFs sister being near death for going on 4 weeks now.

I may have seemed on edge, I apologize for any grumpiness.

Merry Christmas and Happy New year
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I have no csb

I just want sleep

One of these days

I'm f*cking losing my sh*t
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was a good boy for Christmas, I trimmed out two beef tenderloins and took them to my sister-in-laws. Made Xmas dinner for twenty while only having one glass of wine and drove myself home. My Capitan of my ferry boat made fig bouborn and gave me a bottle as a present. I am quite happy now.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I still have enough alcohol left that I won't have to go to the liquor store today.
Debating pants.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The day after Christmas was interesting when I was growing up, because it was my Aunt Gail's birthday. We always made sure to make a big deal out of it, because folks tended to the combination birthday/Christmas gift route, and otherwise combining the two.

Today, I'm reminded of this, because she passed earlier this year, and this is the first 26th we've spent without a birthday party for her, and...well, it hurts. We lost my uncle less than 6 months later, and we knew that he wouldn't make it a year without her. He lost his motivation for living. He spent 50 years with her, and without her...he wouldn't want to face today alone. So, I think that in the future, the 26th is going to have a more somber tone for the whole family now. Not a cool story, but it's the one I have for the day. I'm pouring one out for both of them later tonight.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to love Boxing Day.  Heading to the stores to grab all the clearance items so that next year's decor would be that much more.  But in the last few years, it's so pitiful as all the big box stores have moved to bare minimum of inventory.  There's practically nothing left of Christmas, but the stores are full of Valentine's Day, with a sprinkling of New Year's.  So, the thrill of scoring some new stuff over the other shoppers has been offset because there aren't any real sales left.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I pooped for the first time since Thursday.

/air travel and a diet of mom's lasagna
//don't try to help, it's pointless
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I watched the Star Wars Holiday Special last night. And today my mind is still farked up from that.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mom's birthday is Boxing Day.  She's turning 75, and just kicked cancer's ass.

I'm making her brunch: Alton Brown's pain perdu, with orange-zested cream cheese filling (a la Mimi's Cafe), mounds of fresh berries, fried country ham, and, since I'm also feeding a trio of vegetarians, leftover homemade mac and cheese for their protein option.

You may tilt your head in confusion, but mac and cheese goes with anything.  And it's always better the next day.

If anybody's still hungry after that, there remains an array of pies, cookies, and gingerbread loaf -- they can go to town on those.

/the gingerbread loaf is great with coffee
//it's more like molasses loaf with a hint of ginger
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm always happy the day after Christmas because I'll stop hearing the music, TV will return to normal without the special programming, and life will return to normal. Not all at once, and normal isn't always so great, but it's a step in the right direction reducing the commercialism and insincerity.
 
ayrlander [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: I used to love Boxing Day.  Heading to the stores to grab all the clearance items so that next year's decor would be that much more.  But in the last few years, it's so pitiful as all the big box stores have moved to bare minimum of inventory.  There's practically nothing left of Christmas, but the stores are full of Valentine's Day, with a sprinkling of New Year's.  So, the thrill of scoring some new stuff over the other shoppers has been offset because there aren't any real sales left.


Sounds like you should just stay home and watch movies then
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HomerButt
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Today is my daughter's 18th birthday. My water broke Christmas morning 2003. 24 hours and 20 minutes later, I disgorged an 8lb, 12oz giantess that's now 2 inches taller than me, at 5' 8".

Taking her and 3 friends to an escape room and then dinner at a fancy Argentinian rodizio place where the waiters dress up like gauchos & carry around skewers of various meats. Gonna need to wear fat pants tonight!

Last year's birthday sucked for her so her dad and I are trying to make up for it.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

bughunter: I pooped for the first time since Thursday.

/air travel and a diet of mom's lasagna
//don't try to help, it's pointless


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Well, I watched the Star Wars Holiday Special last night. And today my mind is still farked up from that.


I've been wanting to see that. Where do I even watch it? I know its not streaming anywhere so if I have to buy it somehow thats fine.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Cleaning up after kids while they play with their toys.
Today is also the day we teach my in laws how to use online shopping.  My FILs cognitive levels have been decreasing since he retired and he is too fat to get out.  Everything he knows he learns from local TV news.   Trying to explain to him you just go to the website, pick what you want, enter your CC info, then pick a pickup time was a struggle for him.
 
exqqqme [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

solokumba: I still have enough alcohol left that I won't have to go to the liquor store today.
Debating pants.


Whatcha gonna do with your pants on the ground?
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: Cleaning up after kids while they play with their toys.
Today is also the day we teach my in laws how to use online shopping.  My FILs cognitive levels have been decreasing since he retired and he is too fat to get out.  Everything he knows he learns from local TV news.   Trying to explain to him you just go to the website, pick what you want, enter your CC info, then pick a pickup time was a struggle for him.


Online grocery shopping that is
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

the unabomber was right: baronbloodbath: Well, I watched the Star Wars Holiday Special last night. And today my mind is still farked up from that.

I've been wanting to see that. Where do I even watch it? I know its not streaming anywhere so if I have to buy it somehow thats fine.


star wars holiday special with commercials good quality
Youtube LYHSapFnonc

That's a link to the one I watched last night. The commercials make it surreal. Don't watch sober. Enjoy!
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My kid got a new skateboard yesterday for Christmas.

My kid also got a new cast for Christmas yesterday.

So my day after Christmas will be watching him sleep and making sure there's plenty of Tylenol on hand.  2 angulated fractures in the wrist so we can't even game together while he's hurt :(
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: bughunter: I pooped for the first time since Thursday.

/air travel and a diet of mom's lasagna
//don't try to help, it's pointless

[Fark user image 300x259]


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
KingKauff
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: My kid got a new skateboard yesterday for Christmas.

My kid also got a new cast for Christmas yesterday.

So my day after Christmas will be watching him sleep and making sure there's plenty of Tylenol on hand.  2 angulated fractures in the wrist so we can't even game together while he's hurt :(


How long after the skateboard did he get his new cast?
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: My kid got a new skateboard yesterday for Christmas.

My kid also got a new cast for Christmas yesterday.

So my day after Christmas will be watching him sleep and making sure there's plenty of Tylenol on hand.  2 angulated fractures in the wrist so we can't even game together while he's hurt :(


You could probably tape a joycon to his cast and play taiko no tatsujin, but don't actually do this.


All the kids are asleep, so my brother and I did what every normal family does and watched a Jimmy Carr special with their mom.
 
Denjiro
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Can't really think of anything in particular that happened to me. Growing up the 26th largely consisted of eating pumpkin pie for breakfast, Christmas leftovers for most everything else, and playing with whatever presents I received that year. Though my younger brother did have a day after Christmas event in '87.

'87 was the year after the family left southern California, but Mom had packed us up for a train trip back to visit some of her friends for a 10 day or so vacation over Christmas. Both my brother and I really liked the train trip, and visiting with friends we hadn't seen in a year. But come the 26th we were outside playing. It being southern California weather was fine and we both had new skateboards we'd gotten for Christmas. Neither of us were particularly good with skateboards at the time, and were doing the kid thing where you'd get down on hands and knees on the board and propel yourself kicking  with one leg. Which was fine until my brother came up too close behind me and my kick hit the front of his board and he faceplanted into the sidewalk. Scraped up and bruised his face and snapped one of his front teeth in half diagonally. So that morning was spent calling around to find a dentist, and then getting his tooth bonded. Interestingly, he managed to do the same thing to his other front tooth less than a year later falling of a chair in class at his grade school.
 
jimjays
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Tchernobog's talking about a kid getting hurt on the skateboard has me remembering childhood. It was always exciting to go out after Christmas and have the gang gather with our new toys and sports equipment, test out the best stuff together. The sports gear might not have been appropriate for the weather, but that sometimes made it more fun.
 
WheezerTheGeezer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bughunter: I pooped for the first time since Thursday.

/air travel and a diet of mom's lasagna
//don't try to help, it's pointless


Fark user imageView Full Size
After a pre-Christmas trip to Chicago visiting friends and family... finally had a  decent (massive) sit-down Christmas morning.
Ahhhhh! What a great way to start one of the best Christmas's in a long time.

Capped off the day for shnorts at a local saloon.

Here's a pic of the awesome sunset from their balcony.
 
kb7rky
‘’ less than a minute ago  

hubiestubert: The day after Christmas was interesting when I was growing up, because it was my Aunt Gail's birthday. We always made sure to make a big deal out of it, because folks tended to the combination birthday/Christmas gift route, and otherwise combining the two.

Today, I'm reminded of this, because she passed earlier this year, and this is the first 26th we've spent without a birthday party for her, and...well, it hurts. We lost my uncle less than 6 months later, and we knew that he wouldn't make it a year without her. He lost his motivation for living. He spent 50 years with her, and without her...he wouldn't want to face today alone. So, I think that in the future, the 26th is going to have a more somber tone for the whole family now. Not a cool story, but it's the one I have for the day. I'm pouring one out for both of them later tonight.


Sincerest condolences on your loss.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.