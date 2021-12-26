 Skip to content
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(BBC-US)   Tutu gonegone   (bbc.com) divider line
    More: Sad, African National Congress, Nelson Mandela, South Africa, Desmond Tutu, defiant Anglican priest, Western governments, Cape Town, struggle leaders  
527 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 26 Dec 2021 at 6:05 AM



thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Per Wikipedia:

After President F. W. de Klerk released the anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela from prison in 1990 and the pair led negotiations to end apartheid and introduce multi-racial democracy, Tutu assisted as a mediator between rival black factions. After the 1994 general election resulted in a coalition government headed by Mandela, the latter selected Tutu to chair the Truth and Reconciliation Commission to investigate past human rights abuses committed by both pro and anti-apartheid groups. Since apartheid's fall, Tutu has campaigned for gay rightsand spoken out on a wide range of subjects, among them the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, his opposition to the Iraq War, and his criticism of South African presidents Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma.

What a life.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Rest in peace, good man.  Your labors have ended.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Archbishop Tutu is one of my heroes.  How easy it would have been for him to hate his oppressors, his racist enemies who jailed, tortured, and shot his colleagues.  And yet he forgave them.  And in the final reckoning, he won.

Rest in power.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
:(
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wise words from a freedom fighter.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
RIP good sir
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
RIP Toody

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Don't raise your voice, improve your argument."
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You will be missed. The need more men of his caliber are only greater these days.

Thanks for all that you fought for. You made a difference.
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was hoping that he would have lasted until 2/22/22.

It's a Tuesday...
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An arch=bishop worthy of a burial in the Vatican grotto.
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mad Canadian: I was hoping that he would have lasted until 2/22/22.

It's a Tuesday...


De La Soul - Ring Ring Ring (Ha Ha Hey) [Official Music Video]
Youtube 6-JOVXZePQk
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: An arch=bishop worthy of a burial in the Vatican grotto.


He is/was Anglican, not Catholic.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
so long fella Human.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Alphax: Pointy Tail of Satan: An arch=bishop worthy of a burial in the Vatican grotto.

He is/was Anglican, not Catholic.


Changes nothing.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Byebye greatguy.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The man was utterly tireless in his admirable endeavors. Though he's known for his fight for racial equity in South Africa and worldwide, I remember he was one of the first theological leaders to support gay rights in the early 90s when it would have been politically inconvenient or even dangerous.

Rest in power.
 
MaliFinn
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
One of the few really good people
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MaliFinn: One of the few really good people


Three, I think.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mad Canadian: I was hoping that he would have lasted until 2/22/22.

It's a Tuesday...


Duude...
F*cking Meta!
 
Don Gato [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
How dare he die this late in the year. Now they have to reedit the This Year's Dead roundup.
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
menkind.co.ukView Full Size

RIP R2D2
 
Ishkur
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Don Gato: How dare he die this late in the year. Now they have to reedit the This Year's Dead roundup.


Is Ricky Gervais hosting again?
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Don't mess with my Tutu
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mad Canadian: I was hoping that he would have lasted until 2/22/22.

It's a Tuesday...


Fark user imageView Full Size

RIP Tutu
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This headline. For a man like that. Shameful shiat there Fark.
 
