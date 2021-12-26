 Skip to content
 
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(The Week)   One in sixty people in Manhattan were infected with Covid last week   (theweek.com) divider line
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, that's 1.6%.  That's pretty good odds.  My county is currently down to 5.2%, after weeks of being in the high single digits, after about a month of mid-teens.
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
60 of 60 were infected with inferior pizza.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: Subby, that's 1.6%.  That's pretty good odds.  My county is currently down to 5.2%, after weeks of being in the high single digits, after about a month of mid-teens.


I think your math is off.

Bell County, Kentucky (going off of the location in your profile) has been averaging 37 cases per 100,000 population per day over the last week.

That corresponds to 0.259%
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's as many as one in six tens.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: 60 of 60 were infected with inferior pizza.


That many manhattanites ate chicago pizza last week!?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

kevinatilusa: phalamir: Subby, that's 1.6%.  That's pretty good odds.  My county is currently down to 5.2%, after weeks of being in the high single digits, after about a month of mid-teens.

I think your math is off.

Bell County, Kentucky (going off of the location in your profile) has been averaging 37 cases per 100,000 population per day over the last week.

That corresponds to 0.259%


So, one out of all 2,702 residents of Bell County, Kentucky?
 
GalFisk
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

433: That's as many as one in six tens.


And that's terrible.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Could be worse.
rollonfriday.comView Full Size
 
abiigdog
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
1 in 60, no one gives a shiat, hell I don't care if it's 1 of 2, whats the hospitalization rate?
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

abiigdog: 1 in 60, no one gives a shiat, hell I don't care if it's 1 of 2, whats the hospitalization rate?


I'm not sure that's the best way to make that kind of value judgment.
 
rohar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

abiigdog: 1 in 60, no one gives a shiat, hell I don't care if it's 1 of 2, whats the hospitalization rate?


It ain't looking good:

scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
pacmanner
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lord Rust
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

foo monkey: So, one out of all 2,702 residents of Bell County, Kentucky?


foo_moneys math is definitely off :)

- There are ~ 27,000 residents in Bell County, Kentucky, not 2700.
- Even for 2700, 0.259% would be closer to 10 than one.

But you are of course trolling so meh.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
#NewYorkians
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 minute ago  

abiigdog: 1 in 60, no one gives a shiat, hell I don't care if it's 1 of 2, whats the hospitalization rate?


Let's consider two hypothetical viruses.

One infects 1 in 50 people and sends 1 in 100 of those to the hospital. That means 1 in 5,000 people are going to the hospital after infection.

The other infects 1 in 10 people and sends 1 in 200 of those to the hospital. That means 1 in 2,000 people are going to the hospital after infection.

Truth be told, I didn't have to resort to a hypothetical. I could have just compared Ebola to COVID. At the very best, it kills 1 in 4 people who catch it, yet the entire worldwide Ebola epidemic from 2014-2016 killed as many people as COVID kills worldwide on a near-weekly basis because so many more people have caught COVID than could ever catch Ebola.
 
