(Big E Radio)   Apparently the Padre had too much egg nog and couldn't be bothered to submit a thread, but there is a (repeated I think) Noise Factor starting up right about now for those who are interested or who need some metal to wrap up their Christmas   (bigeradio.com) divider line
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Listening...
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Me too.  I need an antidote for all the Hallmark movies MrsRT has been inflicting upon us the past few days.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That is a big guitar intro.
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I, for one, am appreciative of Kerry's little ending -- what with Air Supply's Christmas song and a nod to Rev.K and Noise Factor.

/am I the only one who keeps typing it as "Noise Supply" and having to correct it before posting?
//f*ck it, it's Noise Supply!
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hmmm, with him not putting in an appearance, we could, ya know, have a coup...

Just sayin'
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: Hmmm, with him not putting in an appearance, we could, ya know, have a coup...

Just sayin'


This is, like, the second time we've been here without our fearless leader. I may be too forward by speaking for the rest of us but...more blood for the blood god!
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I've got to admit, it took a minute to get over the initial shock of their name, but calling their band "Thunder Whores" is pretty metal all things considered...
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Quick and Dirty: Recoil Therapy: Hmmm, with him not putting in an appearance, we could, ya know, have a coup...

Just sayin'

This is, like, the second time we've been here without our fearless leader. I may be too forward by speaking for the rest of us but...more blood for the blood god!


We should talk to Kerry.  Watching movies about coups down in Central America, one of the first things they do is take over the radio stations.  If we get her on the inside, ready to pounce, our chances of success go way up.

Plus if she takes over his show without saying anything on the air about it... 1.5 hours of Air Supply & blame it on him

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Recoil Therapy: Quick and Dirty: Recoil Therapy: Hmmm, with him not putting in an appearance, we could, ya know, have a coup...

Just sayin'

This is, like, the second time we've been here without our fearless leader. I may be too forward by speaking for the rest of us but...more blood for the blood god!

We should talk to Kerry.  Watching movies about coups down in Central America, one of the first things they do is take over the radio stations.  If we get her on the inside, ready to pounce, our chances of success go way up.

Plus if she takes over his show without saying anything on the air about it... 1.5 hours of Air Supply & blame it on him

[Fark user image 330x216] [View Full Size image _x_]


I posted a message on her FB page, and the algorithms took it down within seconds. It was seriously innocuous enough, but they're already on to us -- more Air for the Noise Supply gods!
 
