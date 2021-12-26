 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(BBC)   Glasgow man arrested for stealing pine cones   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
7
    More: Strange, Gorbals Art Project, Road transport, artists Cathy Keay, Art, Traffic calming, New Gorbals Housing Association, Liz Peden, Police  
•       •       •

277 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Dec 2021 at 6:20 AM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Those are very nice, but we were told to never mind the bollards
 
yms
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Anything, if you're brave enough....
 
GalFisk
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Was he busted by a copper?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Upon further investigation, it was concluded the culprit wasn't a Glaswegian man, but a large angry squirrel. This is a common mistake.
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Upon further investigation, it was concluded the culprit wasn't a Glaswegian man, but a large angry squirrel. This is a common mistake.


Wow, Fark's mascot certainly gets around.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Family guy - Peter eats a pine cone
Youtube bWLWTWCvZgA
 
dryknife
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I suppose if the artist calls them pine cones, ok, but I'm thinking artichoke.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.