(Fox News)   Two Christian congregations meet in parking lot to determine who God loves more, ignoring overwhelming recent evidence that God hates both of them   (foxnews.com) divider line
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image 390x385]


<envisioning the 600 page signature section you'd need to actually make it true>

/and after all the farking around what's been done with just about every version, 600 pages may be low
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's the people turning up in full plate armour screaming "Deus vult" so you've got to watch out for.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh FFS, Subby.  -1
 
ghostfacekillahrabbit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That headline is really low, which would be fine if it wasn't utterly humorless. iWelcome to Fark I guess.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If people get some sort of mental and emotional support by meeting like this after a terrible tragedy, I don't see any particular problem with it, conceptually.

It was around 50 degrees, I believe, so an outdoor service seems like a nice way to get some human fellowship.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, yes, the Fark sense of humor, "people had their lives destroyed by a natural disaster, let's laugh at them".
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They got together peacefully on a major Christian holiday to express solidarity and hope.

Make fun of the people blaming gays and women for natural disasters, not these people.
 
Mississippi Mud
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm an atheist but, Matthew 5:45 seems an appropriate response

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

BorgiaGinz: Ah, yes, the Fark sense of humor, "people had their lives destroyed by a natural disaster, let's laugh at them".


Last I checked, red welfare shiatholes were full of asshats that told everyone to pull themselves up by their bootstraps, yet these perpetual welfare non-tax church morons should get a pass while using their "donations" to the church as a tax write off from their service jobs?

Nope. Fark em' hard in the A with a boot and the straps.

/no assistance to rebuild their churches
//hope their insurance says they don't have coverage for "acts of God"
///FEMA and federal government, in general, tell them to fark off
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Wow.  It's rare that you ever see someone demonstrate themselves as a complete and total asshole while also claiming to be a college graduate.  It really takes your breath away to see something like that.  Damn.
 
robodog
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

OhioUGrad: BorgiaGinz: Ah, yes, the Fark sense of humor, "people had their lives destroyed by a natural disaster, let's laugh at them".

Last I checked, red welfare shiatholes were full of asshats that told everyone to pull themselves up by their bootstraps, yet these perpetual welfare non-tax church morons should get a pass while using their "donations" to the church as a tax write off from their service jobs?

Nope. Fark em' hard in the A with a boot and the straps.

/no assistance to rebuild their churches
//hope their insurance says they don't have coverage for "acts of God"
///FEMA and federal government, in general, tell them to fark off


Um, nobody with a service job is donating enough to get more from itemizing than they would the standard deduction. I've written some rather large checks since the law was changed and it's never moved the needle enough to make it work out. Now that's primarily because I have a cheap mortgage, but so do must folks in the states you're talking about, if they have one at all.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

OhioUGrad: BorgiaGinz: Ah, yes, the Fark sense of humor, "people had their lives destroyed by a natural disaster, let's laugh at them".

Last I checked, red welfare shiatholes were full of asshats that told everyone to pull themselves up by their bootstraps, yet these perpetual welfare non-tax church morons should get a pass while using their "donations" to the church as a tax write off from their service jobs?

Nope. Fark em' hard in the A with a boot and the straps.

/no assistance to rebuild their churches
//hope their insurance says they don't have coverage for "acts of God"
///FEMA and federal government, in general, tell them to fark off


Usually they don't, so yay for you.

I see nothing else in TFA to justify your frothing rage at a few people minding their business.

Enjoy your spittle.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I say this all the time in these threads, but here I go again:  What evidence do we have that God is benevolent?  Certainly there is plenty of evidence in the Old Testament and throughout history that God is actually a malevolent asshole, and when something good happens it's because God is too busy screwing over someone else.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fundraiser by Emilee Seeger : Dawson Springs Independent Schools Tornado Relief (gofundme.com)

This was passed to me by a wonderful friend who lived in a neighboring little hamlet near Dawson.  I visited many times, I enjoyed the place, Pennyrile State Park, the Mennonite community nearby and getting stuck behind them on the road sometimes...  It's a wonderful little place, though it is dying and the tornado has put a huge dent into that.  The kids in Dawson don't have much in their school system to lead them out of anywhere but Ag programs, and now they have less than that.  Investigate the link as you choose, I just want to share it.

Thanks.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

OhioUGrad: BorgiaGinz: Ah, yes, the Fark sense of humor, "people had their lives destroyed by a natural disaster, let's laugh at them".

Last I checked, red welfare shiatholes were full of asshats that told everyone to pull themselves up by their bootstraps, yet these perpetual welfare non-tax church morons should get a pass while using their "donations" to the church as a tax write off from their service jobs?

Nope. Fark em' hard in the A with a boot and the straps.

/no assistance to rebuild their churches
//hope their insurance says they don't have coverage for "acts of God"
///FEMA and federal government, in general, tell them to fark off


Holy shiat you sound bitter.

Maybe it's because Ohio State did not accept you.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: OhioUGrad: BorgiaGinz: Ah, yes, the Fark sense of humor, "people had their lives destroyed by a natural disaster, let's laugh at them".

Last I checked, red welfare shiatholes were full of asshats that told everyone to pull themselves up by their bootstraps, yet these perpetual welfare non-tax church morons should get a pass while using their "donations" to the church as a tax write off from their service jobs?

Nope. Fark em' hard in the A with a boot and the straps.

/no assistance to rebuild their churches
//hope their insurance says they don't have coverage for "acts of God"
///FEMA and federal government, in general, tell them to fark off

Usually they don't, so yay for you.

I see nothing else in TFA to justify your frothing rage at a few people minding their business.

Enjoy your spittle.


I don't need any more reason to know that they are moronic pieces of shiat other than them worshipping a made-up person and Fox News reporting on them.

Thanks for playing.
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Damn, and I'd just cleared my ignore list.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

OhioUGrad: Gyrfalcon: OhioUGrad: BorgiaGinz: Ah, yes, the Fark sense of humor, "people had their lives destroyed by a natural disaster, let's laugh at them".

Last I checked, red welfare shiatholes were full of asshats that told everyone to pull themselves up by their bootstraps, yet these perpetual welfare non-tax church morons should get a pass while using their "donations" to the church as a tax write off from their service jobs?

Nope. Fark em' hard in the A with a boot and the straps.

/no assistance to rebuild their churches
//hope their insurance says they don't have coverage for "acts of God"
///FEMA and federal government, in general, tell them to fark off

Usually they don't, so yay for you.

I see nothing else in TFA to justify your frothing rage at a few people minding their business.

Enjoy your spittle.

I don't need any more reason to know that they are moronic pieces of shiat other than them worshipping a made-up person and Fox News reporting on them.

Thanks for playing.


Wow....you must had a lousy Christmas.
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Divine retribution for their naked hypocrisy.
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
puzzledpagan.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
How many COVID19 cases are gonna come from this little get-together?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

El Rich-o: [puzzledpagan.files.wordpress.com image 616x462]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
