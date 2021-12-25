 Skip to content
 
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(MSN)   Put down your beer and your turkey leg and water your Christmas tree .... Now   (msn.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 26 Dec 2021 at 2:25 AM



Madaynun [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Uhhhm I don't have a Tree.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Madaynun: Uhhhm I don't have a Tree.


Well, go buy one then water it. Or just go water the trees at the local tree lot.
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I have a fake tree because I'm allergic to real ones (and my wife insists on Christmas decorations).  So, yay allergies.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The tree stays at a level between "plenty of water" and "not so high that the cat drinks it and pukes up pine needles".
 
brokenbiscuits [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I also have a fakey. If I water it my house is likely to try and go the way of this family's abode.

Sorry but I like my wife and dogs original recipe, not extra crispy.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
How about I finish the beer and then "water" the tree.

Stupid tree.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You_arent_my_supervisor.gif
 
mrparks
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Why? Its aluminum.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MrBallou: How about I finish the beer and then "water" the tree.

Stupid tree.


It's "Silver and Gold," not "Showers of Gold"
 
