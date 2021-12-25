 Skip to content
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(Abc.net.au)   Soldiers of hate / Invade a small town / At least thirty eight / People shot down / Burma slays   (abc.net.au) divider line
    More: News, Burma, Karen people, Human rights, Myanmar government troops, Guerrilla warfare, members of ethnic guerilla forces, Army, photos of the aftermath of the Christmas Eve massacre  
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That headline is terrible... Terribly good, Subby
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Goddamn brilliant subby, bravo
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The name/it changed/the Chicoms hate us/Myanmar Shave.
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's too bad HoTY is over.

Fark user image

Responses like this always make me think of the Civ games, and getting denounced. 

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Thanks Subby for cheering me up with Xmas time humanity.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well, TECHNICALLY it isn't Christmas anymore...
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Hey, nice idea."  Red states
 
electricjebus
‘’ now  
My dad was army intelligence during the Vietnam war, One day a few years before he died, we were watching an episode of Top Gear where they were driving through Myanmar.  I remember it because he said "I hate Burma, that's where I got shot ya know".

I didn't know up until that point, and I didn't hear the full story until his wake.  I knew he got shot in the leg, but I figured it was in Vietnam or maybe Cambodia as he had previously told me that he hated Nixon since he heard him say there weren't any US troops in Cambodia... on a radio in Cambodia.

Apparently they were buying heroin to keep it out of the veins of US troops in Vietnam, they told him when he was going in that there wasn't a girl over 9 years old who hadn't been raped.  They rode in with mules packed with gold and got ambushed on the way out.  The ambushers were probably informed of their presence by the warlord that sold them the heroin.

He woke up in a Korean hospital a few days later and got transferred to a base in Columbus, Ohio where he met my mom.  I exist because my dad got kicked out of college, enlisted in the army and was buying heroin from a Burmese warlord then got shot on the way out of the country.
 
