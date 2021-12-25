 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(Some Guy)   Merry Christmas The music returns to Paul's Memory Bank (8PM ET). Two hours of Christmas music coming your way   (live365.com) divider line
9
    More: Live  
•       •       •

109 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Dec 2021 at 7:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please use this link tonight.

https://live365.com/station/Radio-for​-​Humans-a61089

It will probably (I hope) become live around 7PM when I throw the switch to put music on this stream.  Two hours of Christmas entertainment coming up.

Hopefully I will be home and join in before too far into the show.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wooden_badger: Please use this link tonight.

https://live365.com/station/Radio-for-​Humans-a61089

It will probably (I hope) become live around 7PM when I throw the switch to put music on this stream.  Two hours of Christmas entertainment coming up.

Hopefully I will be home and join in before too far into the show.


Just tonight, or is this the switchover from TuneIn?
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: wooden_badger: Please use this link tonight.

https://live365.com/station/Radio-for-​Humans-a61089

It will probably (I hope) become live around 7PM when I throw the switch to put music on this stream.  Two hours of Christmas entertainment coming up.

Hopefully I will be home and join in before too far into the show.

Just tonight, or is this the switchover from TuneIn?


We hope to link TuneIn to this stream soon.  By next week, you should be able to use either the link above or the old TuneIn link.  After this show tonight, I'll be turning off the music until everything is working.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This is great!
I'm a few minutes late, but I love Adeste Fideles.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: This is great!
I'm a few minutes late, but I love Adeste Fideles.


I'm surprised I remembered most of the first stanza - in Latin.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Just got home from visiting my niece.  Turned on the Telefunken just in time to hear the great Pavarotti.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A little moment of terror when I was trying to access the DJ software from my iPad.  Just trying to scroll with the finger caused the play order to change.  Not nice at all.  Fortunately I had my laptop with me to fix the problem.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
As you can see the show is starting rather traditional. Rest assured it will become a bit more contemporary, then it will run off the rails.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.