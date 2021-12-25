 Skip to content
 
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(TMZ) The Pope is dead. Long live the Pope
19
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The Pope is dead. Long live the Pope


He has risen!!
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Trampled to death by stampeding cattle
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Are you *trying* to attract Zombie Pope?!  Because this how we get Zombie Pope!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
🥺
 
jtown
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


R.I.P.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The Pope was eaten by wolves.

He was delicious.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If the news in the UK is like the local news here in the US, the newscasts today are being done by their C squad today.
 
keldaria
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So he has risen from the dead? GDI I hate half baked sequels that didn't even bother to change the plot. Come up with a new story for Christ sake...
 
mistahtom
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
TMZ stands for Thirty Mile Zone

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Studi​o​_zone
 
Zipperskin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And in other news, Generalissimo Francisco Franco is still dead
 
MythDragon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: [i.pinimg.com image 500x208]


The hat, the hat, the hat is on fire!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jtown: [Fark user image image 331x447]

R.I.P.


http://www.isabevigodadead.com
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He lives on the rage of the ultra conservatives who assumed he'd be dead by now. He might go on for centuries.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
When he dies, do they seal the hotel room he lives in, or the Papal Apartments? lol
 
Mr.Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Thank Goodness all is well. For a second I was worried for Generalissimo Francisco Franco but clearly all is good.
 
phaseolus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bukharin: The Pope was eaten by wolves.

He was delicious.


blog.mesa247.peView Full Size
 
phaseolus
‘’ 1 minute ago  
...and Aloo Akbar, while we're at it
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

