Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(Guardian)   Reggie Jackson arrested at Windsor Castle   (theguardian.com) divider line
    Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, Prince Charles, Windsor Castle  
Madaynun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Offensive weapon?

An American with gas?
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Subby,

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I must kill....the queen.....
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cman: I must kill....the queen.....


Was Prince Charles involved in any of the financing of that movie?
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cman: I must kill....the queen.....


Huh, why didn't that image work?

Lemme try again

futuretom.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


I must kill....the queen....
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Isn't this something of a national tradition?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Police say suspect was carrying an offensive weapon. As officers approached, the weapon started quoting from the latest Chapelle Netflix special"
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bslim: "Police say suspect was carrying an offensive weapon. As officers approached, the weapon started quoting from the latest Chapelle Netflix special"


No, it would be Frankie Boyle (very NSFW, particular scene at 2:27):


Mock the Week - Scene's We'd Like To See - What The Queen Didn't Say In Her Christmas Message
Youtube lz001kTyGmU


/again, very NSFW
 
Yaw String
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madaynun: Offensive weapon?

An American with gas?


More likely a toothbrush.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Phew, at least it wasn't a defensive weapon
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are people so farked up?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dodecahedron: Why are people so farked up?


You notice the past two to five years?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yaw String: Madaynun: Offensive weapon?

An American with gas?

More likely a toothbrush.


TFA indicates the weapon in question was a cross Bo:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Protecting the Queen's safety is a task that is gladly accepted by Police Squad. No matter how silly the idea of having a queen might be to us, as Americans, we must be gracious and considerate hosts."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Michael Fagan unavailable for comment.
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Yanker in queen Elizabeth's court.
 
RatBomb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Excellent headline.
 
Mole Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Bslim: "Police say suspect was carrying an offensive weapon. As officers approached, the weapon started quoting from the latest Chapelle Netflix special"

No, it would be Frankie Boyle (very NSFW, particular scene at 2:27):


[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/lz001kTy​GmU]

/again, very NSFW


One of his best moments.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know she'd reach down between the royal cleavage, pull out a Walther PPK and drop two in
the central mass and one in their head without even blinking an eye.....
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: dodecahedron: Why are people so farked up?

You notice the past two to five years?


I know. But it's farking Christmas. What's wrong with people?
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: dodecahedron: Why are people so farked up?

You notice the past two to five years?


People have been 'so farked up' for far longer than 2-5 years.  We just didn't have the incessant, 24 x 7 instant new sharing via social media until fairly recently.

It sounded like such a good idea at the time.
 
The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a good thing Enrico Palazzo was there.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: dodecahedron: Why are people so farked up?

You notice the past two to five years?


And the 19,995 years before then too.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mole Man: TWX: Bslim: "Police say suspect was carrying an offensive weapon. As officers approached, the weapon started quoting from the latest Chapelle Netflix special"

No, it would be Frankie Boyle (very NSFW, particular scene at 2:27):


[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/lz001kTy​GmU]

/again, very NSFW

One of his best moments.


And the moment that basically got him k-lined from TV for some time.
 
Bungles
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madaynun: Offensive weapon?

An American with gas?



Other reports claim it was a crossbow.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Mole Man: TWX: Bslim: "Police say suspect was carrying an offensive weapon. As officers approached, the weapon started quoting from the latest Chapelle Netflix special"

No, it would be Frankie Boyle (very NSFW, particular scene at 2:27):


[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/lz001kTy​GmU]

/again, very NSFW

One of his best moments.

And the moment that basically got him k-lined from TV for some time.


K-lined?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, it's Enrico Polazzo!
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunchaRubes: OtherLittleGuy: dodecahedron: Why are people so farked up?

You notice the past two to five years?

People have been 'so farked up' for far longer than 2-5 years.


Yes indeed.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michael​_​Fagan_(intruder)
 
Kraig57
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thames Valley police on the case:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: TWX: Mole Man: TWX: Bslim: "Police say suspect was carrying an offensive weapon. As officers approached, the weapon started quoting from the latest Chapelle Netflix special"

No, it would be Frankie Boyle (very NSFW, particular scene at 2:27):


[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/lz001kTy​GmU]

/again, very NSFW

One of his best moments.

And the moment that basically got him k-lined from TV for some time.

K-lined?
[Fark user image image 512x289]


Yeah, I don't get what a Japanese logistics company has to do with it either.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/K_Lin​e
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

wxboy: BunchaRubes: OtherLittleGuy: dodecahedron: Why are people so farked up?

You notice the past two to five years?

People have been 'so farked up' for far longer than 2-5 years.

Yes indeed.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michael_​Fagan_(intruder)


i remember seeing that posted of Fuhrerbook back then

/That was a lot funnier in my head.  Sigh.
 
phishrace
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


\wanted for questioning
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

skinink: "Protecting the Queen's safety is a task that is gladly accepted by Police Squad. No matter how silly the idea of having a queen might be to us, as Americans, we must be gracious and considerate hosts."

[Fark user image 850x478]


I remember laughing incredibly loudly at that "silly" line when I saw the movie in the theatre.  Those movies were works of art.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That's some HOTY material right there Subs. Bravo!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JuicePats [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: You know she'd reach down between the royal cleavage, pull out a Walther PPK and drop two in
the central mass and one in their head without even blinking an eye.....


Do 'em the Mozambique way.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Turning in my Fark card. I didn't get Subby's reference without the upthread mention.

It has been fun, but I am no longer worthy.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Luckily they were able to rescue the man before he got too close to the Queen so he was never in any real danger
 
nullreference
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: You know she'd reach down between the royal cleavage, pull out a Walther PPK and drop two in
the central mass and one in their head without even blinking an eye.....


While I'd pay good money to watch that, she'd probably look to the closest Royal Army guards as ask if they'd mind "detaining" the person under the roses out back... Not at all your majesty.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wow, a crossbow, I was expecting maybe a switchblade comb.
 
Bmorrison
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

skinink: "Protecting the Queen's safety is a task that is gladly accepted by Police Squad. No matter how silly the idea of having a queen might be to us, as Americans, we must be gracious and considerate hosts."

[Fark user image 850x478]


Surely you can't be serious?
and why is Enrico Palazzo on top of the queen?
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Madaynun: Offensive weapon?

An American with gas?


I'm assuming it was one of those dildo bats from Saints Row.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MBooda: TWX: Mole Man: TWX: Bslim: "Police say suspect was carrying an offensive weapon. As officers approached, the weapon started quoting from the latest Chapelle Netflix special"

No, it would be Frankie Boyle (very NSFW, particular scene at 2:27):


[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/lz001kTy​GmU]

/again, very NSFW

One of his best moments.

And the moment that basically got him k-lined from TV for some time.

K-lined?
[Fark user image 512x289]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
