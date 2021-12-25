 Skip to content
 
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(Twitter)   ♫ On the first day of Christmas, our covid gave to US, 365 children admitted to the hospital ♫   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Going to zero gatherings where children are present this year. This would be a good thing even if we weren't in a pandemic.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Stay home."

"Except for us?"

"No, even you. Stay home."

"Okay, except for this little trip because we have to...."

*facepalm*
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It is terribly, terribly unfair to my kid (and others like her), who waited until vaccines were approved for her age group and then duly got both of her shots, to then had to go back to square one almost immediately. I mean, thems the breaks and that's what we're doing, but goddamn I feel awful for her.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But were they fat kids with pre-existing conditions?
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: But were they fat kids with pre-existing conditions?


And unvaccinated?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: But were they fat kids with pre-existing conditions?


3%.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lots of people sick this year. I have a cold which resulted in me having a low-key Christmas. Luckily I'm boosted and I did get tested just to make sure, especially since I traveled last week to visit family.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I we just finished dinner at my mom's (everyone vaccinated except for the 4 year old) and the 4 year old's school sent an email saying someone popped hot and the whole class is quarantined for 14 days.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks alot right wing Christians. Pushing your fake religious rituals on innocent children so they open their presents and inhale God's Covid surprise.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: CarnySaur: But were they fat kids with pre-existing conditions?

And unvaccinated?


Lots of fully vaxed and boosted kids and adults being admitted.  Omicron is serious shiat.  It is not mild.  You were misled.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RogermcAllen: I we just finished dinner at my mom's (everyone vaccinated except for the 4 year old) and the 4 year old's school sent an email saying someone popped hot and the whole class is quarantined for 14 days.


Extended Winter Break!
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We think it's bad now. Just wait until January.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: jmr61: CarnySaur: But were they fat kids with pre-existing conditions?

And unvaccinated?

Lots of fully vaxed and boosted kids and adults being admitted.  Omicron is serious shiat.  It is not mild.  You were misled.


That was supposed to read and/or as kids aren't boosted.
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
My daughter tested positive today. Asymptomatic so far, but concerned nonetheless. My wife and I will almost certainly contract it (negative today), despite being vaxed and boosted. Just praying for a brief and mild illness.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Paul Baumer: My daughter tested positive today. Asymptomatic so far, but concerned nonetheless. My wife and I will almost certainly contract it (negative today), despite being vaxed and boosted. Just praying for a brief and mild illness.


Wishing the best for you 🙏🏻
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: But were they fat kids with pre-existing conditions?


Probably. They're all over the place outside.

frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: But were they fat kids with pre-existing conditions?


Fat kids have much better odds than fat adults and particularly fat adult males.  Fat males push the biological limits that have allowed women to gain significant weight while pregnant but get over it without too many nasty side effects.  It is just the dude with huge moobs and diabetes isn't going to get any healthier after giving birth after a few months of abuse of their body.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: jmr61: CarnySaur: But were they fat kids with pre-existing conditions?

And unvaccinated?

Lots of fully vaxed and boosted kids and adults being admitted.  Omicron is serious shiat.  It is not mild.  You were misled.


Where, exactly, did you get that information?
 
mistahtom
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If their parents are unvaccinated, technically it counts as munchausen by proxy.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: "Okay, except for this little trip because we have to...." *facepalm*


I'm positive what I can only assume is Omicron despite all precautions and in self-quarantine.
Regardless I've got family insisting that I swing by because I HAVE to. They don't realize I'm doing this for their sake and it's not an excuse to skip out. In a matter of a few weeks it has swept the nation like a raging wildfire. Worst. Timing. Ever
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A whole 365? In a country of 330 million people?

Let's check how many kids drowned in paint buckets this year ... oops.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Around here there is a 3 hour wait in line to get tested.  Nothing like having a bunch of people in a line with random infected people to create a super spreader event.
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: jmr61: CarnySaur: But were they fat kids with pre-existing conditions?

And unvaccinated?

Lots of fully vaxed and boosted kids and adults being admitted.  Omicron is serious shiat.  It is not mild.  You were misled.


Huh?
 
Zombie DJ
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
We had a family gathering with my wife's 87 year old mother (this may be her moms last year so they wanted to see her)
My youngest daughter went to the movies with my sons wife who tested positive, so to be safe, she stayed away.
When my wife told her red hatted conspiracy nut sister why she wasn't there, she said "Yeah, but was it the diluted kind of Covid ?LOL!"
I told her ""Whatever it is, it's the kind that could kill your mother."
She just rolled her eyes and walked away .
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: A whole 365? In a country of 330 million people?

Let's check how many kids drowned in paint buckets this year ... oops.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯


So what should we do?  Wait till that number cross the paint guys?

There's a reason people are so concerned. This could blow up into much bigger proportions.
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: A whole 365? In a country of 330 million people?

Let's check how many kids drowned in paint buckets this year ... oops.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯


The number of children admitted to hospitals with serious respiratory illnesses on Christmas day is supposed to be zero.
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: jmr61: CarnySaur: But were they fat kids with pre-existing conditions?

And unvaccinated?

Lots of fully vaxed and boosted kids and adults being admitted.  Omicron is serious shiat.  It is not mild.  You were misled.


Yes it is. Data shows that far fewer people end up in the hospital with it. Easy to catch, sure, but not as destructive.

I'd love to see your sources, especially on boosted patients - which are still extremely low numbers wise, and which shots theses studies are looking at.
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: "Stay home."

"Except for us?"

"No, even you. Stay home."

"Okay, except for this little trip because we have to...."

*facepalm*


But you don't understand. I know how to be safe.

A. Moran
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dailygrinds: The number of children admitted to hospitals with serious respiratory illnesses on Christmas day is supposed to be zero.


Except for pneumonia, the flu, mono, strep, etc.
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: I we just finished dinner at my mom's (everyone vaccinated except for the 4 year old) and the 4 year old's school sent an email saying someone popped hot and the whole class is quarantined for 14 days.


Why didn't you not go?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

phimuskapsi: backhand.slap.of.reason: jmr61: CarnySaur: But were they fat kids with pre-existing conditions?

And unvaccinated?

Lots of fully vaxed and boosted kids and adults being admitted.  Omicron is serious shiat.  It is not mild.  You were misled.

Yes it is. Data shows that far fewer people end up in the hospital with it. Easy to catch, sure, but not as destructive.

I'd love to see your sources, especially on boosted patients - which are still extremely low numbers wise, and which shots theses studies are looking at.


The bad thing is that it seems to be ridiculously more contagious than Delta. So even though it's supposed to be "milder", more people are getting infected at the same time increasing the possibility of people getting complications from it and increasing risk.of stressing our already overstressed health care system.
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: phimuskapsi: backhand.slap.of.reason: jmr61: CarnySaur: But were they fat kids with pre-existing conditions?

And unvaccinated?

Lots of fully vaxed and boosted kids and adults being admitted.  Omicron is serious shiat.  It is not mild.  You were misled.

Yes it is. Data shows that far fewer people end up in the hospital with it. Easy to catch, sure, but not as destructive.

I'd love to see your sources, especially on boosted patients - which are still extremely low numbers wise, and which shots theses studies are looking at.

The bad thing is that it seems to be ridiculously more contagious than Delta. So even though it's supposed to be "milder", more people are getting infected at the same time increasing the possibility of people getting complications from it and increasing risk.of stressing our already overstressed health care system.


But the peak has already shown to be lower in places that have dealt with it for awhile, and that's a combination of climbing vax rates and a less serious version of the virus - just as you said, more contagious.

The data thus far doesn't show a mutation that increases lethality or hospitalization rates among the vaccinated.

20-25% less admittance from Delta, 40-45% less 1-day stays for COVID.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/covid-om​i​cron-variant-latest-news-symptoms-seve​rity-hospitalization/
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: A whole 365? In a country of 330 million people?

Let's check how many kids drowned in paint buckets this year ... oops.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯


I would like to live in a country that does not try to normalize the death of children from preventable diseases.
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

robertus: It is terribly, terribly unfair to my kid (and others like her), who waited until vaccines were approved for her age group and then duly got both of her shots, to then had to go back to square one almost immediately. I mean, thems the breaks and that's what we're doing, but goddamn I feel awful for her.


I think this whole saga will be exceptionally instructive to children. And not just some flippant lesson of "life isn't fair, so there!"

They will be a generation with a deep understanding that some people care very much and some people do not care at all. Hopefully, that will help them decide what kind of people they want to grow up to be, and the kind of society they want to live in.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: RogermcAllen: I we just finished dinner at my mom's (everyone vaccinated except for the 4 year old) and the 4 year old's school sent an email saying someone popped hot and the whole class is quarantined for 14 days.

Why didn't you not go?


Everyone included the people who live in my house (2x boostered adults,a fully vaccinated child, and the 4 year old) and my boostered mother.  That was a calculated risk that felt reasonable.

The message about the other kid at school came in at 5PM after we had finished dinner.
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

VoiceOfReason499: robertus: It is terribly, terribly unfair to my kid (and others like her), who waited until vaccines were approved for her age group and then duly got both of her shots, to then had to go back to square one almost immediately. I mean, thems the breaks and that's what we're doing, but goddamn I feel awful for her.

I think this whole saga will be exceptionally instructive to children. And not just some flippant lesson of "life isn't fair, so there!"

They will be a generation with a deep understanding that some people care very much and some people do not care at all. Hopefully, that will help them decide what kind of people they want to grow up to be, and the kind of society they want to live in.


gavi.orgView Full Size


Note the date.
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: WhippingBoi: RogermcAllen: I we just finished dinner at my mom's (everyone vaccinated except for the 4 year old) and the 4 year old's school sent an email saying someone popped hot and the whole class is quarantined for 14 days.

Why didn't you not go?

Everyone included the people who live in my house (2x boostered adults,a fully vaccinated child, and the 4 year old) and my boostered mother.  That was a calculated risk that felt reasonable.

The message about the other kid at school came in at 5PM after we had finished dinner.


Did you miss all the stories about Omicron, it's insanely high transmission rate, and the fact that double-vaccinations are only 30% effective against it?
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yes. Omicron eats children. We know.

Also, noitice that there are no articles saying Omicron infectionsare mild. Theya re all aying they "could be milder" but that still doen't have a definition.It's propaganda, to keep "the economy" going.

Remember, Justine Trudeau did something that hasn't been done since Jean Chretien refused to join the war in Iraq. (Seriously). Trudeau went on tv and said the US President is wrong when he says that vaccinated people are safe from Omicron. Trudeau said the CDC is miseading Americans and Canadians cannot afford to gather for any reason. Several of our cities have banned gatherings.

Seriously, anyone who says the vaccines are working in any practical sene againt Omicron need to be banhammered from webite, from contacts on FB and Twitter etc. They're spreading misinformation. You know... Lies.

Stay home, stay safe, and stop killing kids.
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Just as a mathematical note, 365 kids is 0.0005% of the population of children in the US - just children.

On average, 2 million kids (non pregnancy or birth) are hospitalized every year - with a stay. That's 5500 kids. A day.
 
