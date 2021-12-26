 Skip to content
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(Palm Beach Post)   I had a rough night, and I hate the farking Eagles   (palmbeachpost.com) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
his blood is on your hands, McCartney.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Welcome to The Hotel California
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I had the Christmas music channel on today. "Hmm, this guy sounds familiar, who is it?" Yep, an Eagles Christmas song.
 
Earguy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


No.

Turn up the Eagles, the neighbors are listening.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I like many people, dislike the Eagles. But I love a lot of their solo work. It's like they're each better than the sum of their parts.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Stand your ground, baby. Castle Doctrine says I'm entitled to my peace!
 
knbwhite
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Combustion: I like many people, dislike the Eagles. But I love a lot of their solo work. It's like they're each better than the sum of their parts.


Such as?
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Combustion: I like many people, dislike the Eagles. But I love a lot of their solo work. It's like they're each better than the sum of their parts.


I like many people also.

You, like many people, should learn how to use farking punctuation.
 
reagabeast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Are you that guy who runs around in a trash bag?
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Combustion: I like many people, dislike the Eagles. But I love a lot of their solo work. It's like they're each better than the sum of their parts.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Guns are farking awesome.  An other life saved.  Thank the baby Jesus for the 2nd amendment.  With out it this amazing death could have ended being an ugly stabbing or fist fight. And we can't have that.  Can we? You farks!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SplittingAces: Combustion: I like many people, dislike the Eagles. But I love a lot of their solo work. It's like they're each better than the sum of their parts.

[Fark user image image 425x318]


fark people.  I just want to get some.
 
joaquin closet [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I've hated the Eagles since Buddy Ryan days.

/wait, what?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Moncada shot the victim in the back over loud music, investigators said

He shouldn't have done that, but I totally get it.
 
nytmare
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Which one was louding the music on Christmas Eve, the shooter or the shootee? Because fark that guy.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

knbwhite: Combustion: I like many people, dislike the Eagles. But I love a lot of their solo work. It's like they're each better than the sum of their parts.

Such as?


PLAYIN IT COOL Timothy B Schmidt
Youtube 4zLHIoYaDww
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

waxbeans: ...we can't have that.  Can we? You farks!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

knbwhite: Combustion: I like many people, dislike the Eagles. But I love a lot of their solo work. It's like they're each better than the sum of their parts.

Such as?


Don Henley and Glen Frey's solo catalog is greater than the Eagles.

Plus Glen Frey was on Miami Vice so that alone earns him a million points.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

knbwhite: Combustion: I like many people, dislike the Eagles. But I love a lot of their solo work. It's like they're each better than the sum of their parts.

Such as?


I know you didn't ask me, but Walsh, Henley, and Frey all had solo success. Henley especially.

/ feels like I'm forgetting someone though
 
Birnone
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
♫ Plenty of boom at the Hotel California ♫
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bingethinker: I had the Christmas music channel on today. "Hmm, this guy sounds familiar, who is it?" Yep, an Eagles Christmas song.


It's actually an Eagles cover of a Charles Brown Xmas song - dude was a slow blues guy that had several hits around the '50's
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: feels like I'm forgetting someone


Don Felder

Don Felder - Heavy Metal (Takin' a Ride)
Youtube SYqEgFEkxek
 
indy_kid
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: bingethinker: I had the Christmas music channel on today. "Hmm, this guy sounds familiar, who is it?" Yep, an Eagles Christmas song.

It's actually an Eagles cover of a Charles Brown Xmas song - dude was a slow blues guy that had several hits around the '50's


Wikipedia shows the James Gang as doing a cover of Guraldi's "Cast Your Fate to the Winds", but nothing by the Eagles.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: knbwhite: Combustion: I like many people, dislike the Eagles. But I love a lot of their solo work. It's like they're each better than the sum of their parts.

Such as?

I know you didn't ask me, but Walsh, Henley, and Frey all had solo success. Henley especially.

/ feels like I'm forgetting someone though


Randy Meisner?  I'm familiar with most of the Eagles solo stuff, but I wouldn't say individually any of them are better than the Eagles. Maybe solo in they have more good songs collectively.
 
