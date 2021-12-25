 Skip to content
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(Federal Bureau of Investigation)   Last Christmas a suicide bomber blew himself up in Nashville, and the very next day it was forgotten about   (fbi.gov) divider line
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I assure you that anyone working in telecommunications infrastructure or datacenters that was paying attention when it happened still remembers.

Dude knew exactly where the trunk fiber cables came in from outside plant into the building.  Not only did he set off every fire suppression system in that communications node, wrecking all of the equipment inside, but he destroyed the fiber cables into the building, requiring expensive and time-consuming repairs necessitating underground work.

Sufficiently large organizations like AWS or Azure would have redundant datacenters enough to probably weather the damage without too much in the way of service interruptions, but clients that couldn't afford redundant cloud services accounts or who had rented telco cages would have been SOL.  Likely their shiat was damaged at least to the point of requiring new hardware chassis to slot drive arrays into, if the disk arrays themselves even survived while the rest of the servers were wrecked.

The public doesn't remember because there wasn't sufficient loss of life nor buildings outright collapsing, and downtown Nashville isn't sufficiently high-profile to catch more than regional attention, but his attack wasn't forgotten by those who have a reason to be paying attention.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
But he was white, so not a terrorist.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I can't believe it was only a year ago.  Seems like two or three years ago that it happened.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No one but the bomber died so those kind of things get forgotten.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The next day he was scraped up and put in a box, thus starting Boxing Day.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

If the guy had been Muslim, everyone would be sure it was a test run for a booger op. I wonder about this guy though. Awful sophisticated approach for a guy with "no motive."
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You don't need a group here.  There are thousands of wanna be one man revolutionaries who have come up with some tediously thought plan to cause a shiat ton of destruction in the name of some cause.

These are straight up psychopaths who want to the world how smart they are by blowing shiat up.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Not Mohammed or Khan? Not terrorist.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
rollingstone.comView Full Size

You could say he went out with a wham
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Tldr: Boys will be boys. A shout out to those mall cops in Toledo.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The weirdest twist of this story is that not only convert his van into a giant air-fuel bomb but revived but revived interest in Petula Clark. His music choice is completely inexplicable in this context but I'm sure it was carefully planned
Petula Clark Downtown. original version
Youtube Zx06XNfDvk0
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

He was a Qanon nutjob, if I remember correctly.  So the motive was 5G or some bullshiat.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Ok, grandpa
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A friend of mine that works in telcom had a lot of work to do and she was pissed.
He probably got forgotten because the big story was the big lie BS going on and still going on.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They did a lot of work just to find out "he was pissed off at something".
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Last Christmas, I blew apart
But the very next day, I faded away
 
Magnus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

How's that?  Because stuff went boom?

Try reading the article.
 
Peki
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

I remember it because of the bizarro alarm he set up right before the bomb went off. Easily one of the creepiest things I've ever heard in my life.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

You have no idea the depths of his economic anxiety.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He didn't blow up anything important, why make a big fuss?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Because it was all part of The Plan, Subby.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

No, because very specific telecoms stuff went boom. Read the Boobies.
 
baxterdog
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

You're a friggin trumper. The synapses are broken in your brain. So we'll take your understanding of what constitutes terrorism or sedition as bull crap from the git go. Thanks a lot assho,e.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
acting alone, built and ultimately detonated the vehicle-borne improvised explosive device. His actions were determined to not be related to terrorism.

[sure jan dot jif]
 
