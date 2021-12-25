 Skip to content
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(CNN)   Texas residents who got generators for Christmas, won't be using them anytime soon   (cnn.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Winter has barely started.
Give it time.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What do you think powers air conditioners, Subby? Ted Cruz's farts?
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

jbc: What do you think powers air conditioners, Subby? Ted Cruz's farts?


That's unnatural gas.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
68º in Maryland today.

Not that I'm complaining.  A nice afternoon walking the dogs in shorts and T-shirts is perfect for me.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Team Heatmiser!
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah. It's hot today. Celebrated it by going for a mountain bike ride, and ended up tearing a hole in my epidermis using my pedal.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Big freeze was mid-February. Rarely is it even close to freezing during the holidays. It's only snowed once on Christmas in Houston, and it was the only year my family went out of town for Christmas. I still haven't gotten over it.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's almost like some people don't know how seasons work
 
GoOutBlazing [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Rode my Harley down to the American Legion in a t-shirt for lunch...
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

GoOutBlazing: Rode my Harley down to the American Legion in a t-shirt for lunch...


Rode my Schwinn up to the Foreign Legion in my thong for brunch . . .

/Not really.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

question_dj: Yeah. It's hot today. Celebrated it by going for a mountain bike ride, and ended up tearing a hole in my epidermis using my pedal.


So, you pricked your thumb on your spinning wheel spindle?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

question_dj: Yeah. It's hot today. Celebrated it by going for a mountain bike ride, and ended up tearing a hole in my epidermis using my pedal.


Beats tearing a hole in your epididymis.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Plus, you know, a refinery down that way kind of blew up.
 
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Warmer where I am than it was the entire month of November.  5th warmest Christmas ever at 1AM.
 
