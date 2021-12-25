 Skip to content
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(Fox News)   School shooting suspect out on bail...no, I'm not kidding...anyways, school shooting suspect out on bail is back in jail after violating bail conditions   (foxnews.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Fort Worth, Texas, Timothy Simpkins, Assault, Domestic violence, Mutual fund, Violence, 15-year-old student Zaccaeus Selby, terms of Simpkins  
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
there's a kkk meeting in the comments if anyone is interested

/someone let ray know
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Paging Dr. Spengler to the Fox News link thread, Dr. Spengler, please pick up the white courtesy phone
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image image 800x800]

there's a kkk meeting in the comments if anyone is interested

/someone let ray know


Damn you, I had to go read the comments.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

BizarreMan: Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image image 800x800]

there's a kkk meeting in the comments if anyone is interested

/someone let ray know

Damn you, I had to go read the comments.


Jesus Christ I hate you guys... seriously I had to look at the comments. While not horrible by Fox News standards, what the ever loving fark is wrong with these people?
The white victimization complex in the comment section is like looking at a completely different world. That definitely looked like "economic anxiety".
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wow, Fox News viewers really are psychotic.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image image 800x800]

there's a kkk meeting in the comments if anyone is interested

/someone let ray know

Damn you, I had to go read the comments.


Tbf I was also surprised at the very not white school shooter. But probably not in a fox news kind of way.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is the type of idiocy that only happens with bail reform.
 
Frederf
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Paging Dr. Spengler to the Fox News link thread, Dr. Spengler, please pick up the white courtesy phone


The white courtesy phone is for white nationalism and racism only. The red phone is for stopping school shootings. I know what this is about. You want to outlaw abortion.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
At least it was $75K.  The guy that drove through the parade in Wisconsin got out for $1K after trying to run over his girlfriend.  Great work all around.
 
Hobo as a nerd [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
After reading the comments, I have to shower the stink off.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: This is the type of idiocy that only happens with bail reform.


😳🙄
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Rambino: BizarreMan: Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image image 800x800]

there's a kkk meeting in the comments if anyone is interested

/someone let ray know

Damn you, I had to go read the comments.

Tbf I was also surprised at the very not white school shooter. But probably not in a fox news kind of way.


This shooter is claiming self defense.  Let's see if the FoxNews audience grants this shooter the same benefit of the doubt.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Mad Canadian
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The comments are gold!

All your 'trigger' words, numbers and phrases are in there.

The amount of racist crap in the comments speak well of the intended audience of Fox News...
 
meathome
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I was expecting some thinly veiled racism in those comments, but nope - right out of the gate, they go full KKK slang on this one.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

kendelrio: [Fark user image image 200x252]


I'll wager a year of TF that the suspect is not Betty White.
 
