Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(CNN)   Eight countries are officially no-goes   (cnn.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 25 Dec 2021 at 3:50 PM



AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm fully expecting more restrictions 12 seconds after the ball drops. Nations didn't want to do shiat before the holidays were over.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That was a pretty shiatty article
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I fully expect the US to eventually be on this list for every other country that is not the US. Right there between Ethiopia and Zimbabwe.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Sim Tree: I fully expect the US to eventually be on this list for every other country that is not the US. Right there between Ethiopia and Zimbabwe.


Um.. we are. We're also classified as Level 4.
 
T Baggins
‘’ less than a minute ago  
A US list of the riskiest countries for encountering Covid is like a Japanese list of the riskiest countries for encountering tentacle porn.
 
