Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(KUTV Utah)   No, really. How do you get people down when ski lifts break down?   (kutv.com) divider line
    Obvious, Dozens of skiers, Park City, Utah  
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Gravity?
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Shotgun
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I saw a kid slip from a chairlift once and hang on for dear life until a ski patrol guy climbed far enough up a lift pole to get a rope over the cable. He and another ski patroller lifted a rescue seat up to the kid and lowered him down safely. The whole process took like 10 minutes, and I'm guessing the only casualty was that kids underpants.
 
Peki
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A ladder?
 
Cheesehead_Dave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If the lift is inoperable, then with ropes and harness. If it's something like a power loss, most lifts have a diesel backup that can run the lift long enough for everyone to get off normally.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
There's an entire horror movie based on this premise. It has a brief Kane Hodder appearance, which is honestly the only reason to watch it, because it is not very good.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
By flying.
It'll be a Christmas miracle!

/ As seen tonight on the Hallmark Channel
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You don't.. just throw them a bag if weed and they're fine.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Terrifying Ski Lift Malfunction Caught On Camera | NBC News
Youtube fwsuBkrcMLE
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: By flying.
It'll be a Christmas miracle!

/ As seen tonight on the Hallmark Channel


The flier is a salt-of-the-earth hometown boy who has always held a torch for her, so obviously he is stalking her enough to know she's trapped on the ski lift. He flies up and carries her to safety. Everyone cheers and there's a wedding and babies.

Hallelujah.
 
Cheesehead_Dave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Chairlift Destroy Crash Test
Youtube u4WPSZojtyE
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Silly Humans, you don't get down from ski lifts.  You get down from waterfowl.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Bukharin: [YouTube video: Terrifying Ski Lift Malfunction Caught On Camera | NBC News]


Yikes. Total nightmare.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
How much would it cost to just stow a rope ladder on each bench back, or under the seat, with an emergency release ?

Compared to loss of life, or *gasp* a lawsuit.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

gonegirl: There's an entire horror movie based on this premise. It has a brief Kane Hodder appearance, which is honestly the only reason to watch it, because it is not very good.


That actually happen at the local ski area years ago.  Couple of guys going up for one last run got stuck on the lift overnight when the lift operators shut it down.

https://buffalonews.com/news/ski-lift​-​operator-blamed-in-stranding-2/article​_69bfdb1a-dce4-50b0-93e5-b2aae5e39b9d.​html
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Here you go subby

Videos are disabled on other websites

Chairlift Evacuation Exercise
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tCwHc​e​gPGuk

Chair Lift Rescue (POV of trapped skier)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UcrCD​v​BdkOc
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Video from skiers posted to social media showed staff members using ropes to help lower stranded skiers down to the ground.

From TFA
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They bring in some guy named Bruce.

Electric Light Orchestra - Don't Bring Me Down (Official Video)
Youtube z9nkzaOPP6g
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: How much would it cost to just stow a rope ladder on each bench back, or under the seat, with an emergency release ?

Compared to loss of life, or *gasp* a lawsuit.


They made you sign a piece of paper absolving them of liability for accidents. Probably more than their lawyer.
 
