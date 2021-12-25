 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(Mediaite)   A shocking 62% of idiots vow to continue being idiots   (mediaite.com) divider line
75
    More: Fail, Vaccination, Covid surge field, White males, sort of vaccine shot, Former President Donald Trump, college degree, YouGov poll, Trump voters  
•       •       •

1378 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Dec 2021 at 3:05 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



75 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What about the Trump vaccine?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Whopping 62 Percent of Unvaccinated People Say They'll NEVER Get a Covid Shot of Any Kind


Whopping 43% Percent of Those Unvaccinated People Will Be Hospitalized,** Have Long Term Covid, or Die


** - and insurance won't cover them
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Naturally.
If they change their minds now they also have to admit they were wrong and fooled by an idiot.
They'd rather die from covid than admit they were gullible idiots at this point.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Better get dying then and be done with it.

Cause the rest of us are tired of your stupidity.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: Naturally.
If they change their minds now they also have to admit they were wrong and fooled by an idiot.
They'd rather die from covid than admit they were gullible idiots at this point.


Please commence with the dying part so the rest of us can return to normal life.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

markie_farkie: SpectroBoy: Naturally.
If they change their minds now they also have to admit they were wrong and fooled by an idiot.
They'd rather die from covid than admit they were gullible idiots at this point.

Please commence with the dying part so the rest of us can return to normal life.


That would be nice.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: Naturally.
If they change their minds now they also have to admit they were wrong and fooled by an idiot.
They'd rather die from covid than admit they were gullible idiots at this point.


DEAL
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Typhoid Marks and Typhoid Marys.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's sort of a moot point by now. They'll be getting "vaccinated" with airborne Omicron particles soon enough. Pity that the safety and efficacy are so much lower than the real vaccines.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Badmoodman: Whopping 62 Percent of Unvaccinated People Say They'll NEVER Get a Covid Shot of Any Kind


Whopping 43% Percent of Those Unvaccinated People Will Be Hospitalized,** Have Long Term Covid, or Die


** - and insurance won't cover them


I do seriously wonder what the social impacts of individual COVID costs are going to be like a few years down the road: Risk of dying aside, a week or two in the hospital is a lot of money even if you do have insurance, and vaccination is still the best way to stay out of the hospital.

There is almost literally a fine for being stupid now.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Well...................Bye."
Youtube PVrEwCa8nSA
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Slip it into their flu vaccines. They'll never know. Sure, it's unethical but so is knowingly spreading the plague.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Rave Hollister's Vaccine
Youtube cCsBYWxmt60
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

edmo: Slip it into their flu vaccines. They'll never know. Sure, it's unethical but so is knowingly spreading the plague.


The antivaxxers I know don't do flu shots
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Wagstaff: edmo: Slip it into their flu vaccines. They'll never know. Sure, it's unethical but so is knowingly spreading the plague.

The antivaxxers I know don't do flu shots


Pour it into their wells. They most likely do not have indoor plumbing.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Die trash.
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Slip it into their flu vaccines. They'll never know. Sure, it's unethical but so is knowingly spreading the plague.


That's operating under the assumption that these booger eating waterheads will get a flu shot.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: Harry Wagstaff: edmo: Slip it into their flu vaccines. They'll never know. Sure, it's unethical but so is knowingly spreading the plague.

The antivaxxers I know don't do flu shots

Pour it into their wells. They most likely do not have indoor plumbing.


They have internet and smartphones, I'm pretty sure they have indoor plumbing.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
As a liberal that votes, I see this as a good thing.

/ not tolerant
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So you're saying there's still hope that Idiocracy will not become a thing? I'm OK with this
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Get out there and mingle with everyone of your ilk; also, refuse to go to the hospital perhaps consider a long walk in the woods in January, I hear the cold is helpful.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hospitals are enabling and emboldening the plague rats. They continue to treat the unvaccinated. Then cry they are being overworked.

And I'm sure they are treating the wealthy and those with high end health insurance first.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Charge Trump with man slaughter for each of theirs deaths.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I just watched Don't Look Up and it seemed like a shaky premise. People can't be that willfully stupid.

But then shiat like this...
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Until vaccines are enforced for every entertainment and dining venue ...

Passports now.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Can I volunteer to be a nurse's aide in a Covid ward? I want to be all suited up in a Satan costume at the ER when the Covidiots say "Give me the vaccine now!" so I can laugh at them loudly through my mask and 3 doses.

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Three years ago, I moved back home to help care for my mother, a cancer patient. Being in isolation while she was doing chemo was so deeply depressing for her. We were so excited when she could go out in public again, and then Covid hit.

So now I'm just chronically underemployed (can't find a local job in my field), trying to balance my mother's depression with her fear of exposure to a disease that will probably wreck her shiat because she has no immune system left.

You could beat every single conservative in this country to death with a hammer and I wouldn't feel a thing any more.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
OK.
Hopefully they will suffer miserably.
Hopefully they will suffer miserably and be afflicted long term.
Hopefully they will suffer miserably and be afflicted long term, but never ask for medical assistance.*
Hopefully they will suffer miserably and suffer and die.
Hopefully they will suffer miserably and suffer and die, but never ask for medical assistance.*

*for some reason this part doesn't happen. When they can't breathe, suddenly doctors are important.

Fark them. Done.
The grief they bestow on others with their idiocy is inexcusable, so the best resolution is for them not to exist any longer.

If you don't care about others, why should others care about you?
It is pretty damn simple if you are capable of thought...
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
farking stupid. Utterly completely unrecalcitrantly stupid.
 
Peki
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Worthless variant incubators. They're the reason this shiat is endemic.
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You didn't see the rest of the sign, "Will not comply, just will die!"
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
62% of Scrooges determined to die and reduce the surplus population.

Christmased that up for you. I have new Republicanizer Translation Software for the X-mas Holidays.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm getting owned so hard.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/cCsBYWxm​t60?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]



I funnied this but it hits awfully close to the "yay-hoo" attitudes found in rural areas.
There are relatively normal-appearing people who can go on for hours about ridiculous conspiracy theories.
 
Farkenhostile
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Whopping 62 Percent of Unvaccinated People Say They'll NEVER Get a Covid Shot of Any Kind"

Good, let them hurry up and choke themselves out with covid so we don't have to deal with these idiots anymore. This is Darwin in action folks, the dumbest most vial pieces of crap are thinning themselves from the herd and are too stupid to know they are walking off a cliff for people who are playing them and give absolutely zero farks about them.

We should be working even harder to protect those who cant get a vaccination because of vulnerabilities though.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Can I volunteer to be a nurse's aide in a Covid ward? I want to be all suited up in a Satan costume at the ER when the Covidiots say "Give me the vaccine now!" so I can laugh at them loudly through my mask and 3 doses.

[i.gifer.com image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


I totally get your sense of humour. When I die I hope to be cremated, cut with salt and thrown into the faces of obnoxious people by my "mourners". Do you think I should mention the last codicil on my will on the invitations? Or should I just will my ashes to Farkers at Fark.com?

Another of my favourite sites, Fortean Times might like a few packets. Must look into shipping regulations.
 
Alebak
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Those numbers come out to, what, 30% of the total number of people in the country? That would line up with other statistics, doesn't account for people lying about not being vaccinated though.

Admitting that they were wrong is one thing, secretly getting vaccinated and continuing to be a farking idiot as a matter of pride is entirely another.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Good, and I hope they rot in hell.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Moroning: Charge Trump with man slaughter for each of theirs deaths.


A useful hint: Failure to provide the necessities of life.  Look it up.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Whopping 62 Percent of Unvaccinated People Say They'll NEVER Get a Covid Shot of Any Kind

Whopping 43% Percent of Those Unvaccinated People Will Be Hospitalized,** Have Long Term Covid, or Die
** - and insurance won't cover them


cherryl taggart: Better get dying then and be done with it.

Cause the rest of us are tired of your stupidity.


markie_farkie: Please commence with the dying part so the rest of us can return to normal life.


"If they would rather die," said Everyone Else, "they had better do it, and decrease the surplus dumb."
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sure.

But they'll be crying like babies for Paxlovid or Molnupiravir once they're inside the ICU.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Naturally.
If they change their minds now they also have to admit they were wrong and fooled by an idiot.
They'd rather die from covid than admit they were gullible idiots at this point.


I remember when the phrase "I would rather a million people die than admit you liberals were right" was hyperbole, not the flat literal truth.
 
sniderman
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Good. More idiots need to die off before we can improve shiat on this planet.
 
C18H27NO3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

brantgoose: I totally get your sense of humour. When I die I hope to be cremated, cut with salt capsaicin and thrown into the faces of obnoxious people by my "mourners". Do you think I should mention the last codicil on my will on the invitations? Or should I just will my ashes to Farkers at Fark.com?


/ftfM
//BTW, what's going on with future-man's prediction for something life-changing for all of humanity happening today?  Somehow I don't think the news about this 61% is it nor just the fact that JWST launched successfully.
///Happy Holidays, everybody.
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A friend recently posted a pic of herself holding RFKJrs new book on IG and angrily pronouncing herself a free thinker, punk rock warrior who didn't just accept what the establishment wanted her to think. She went so far as to post a pic of one his "citation" pages and insisted people look into it. I did. It's 100% weapons grade bullshiat. How anyone gets duped by thus crap is beyond me. Sometimes the first amendment is a curse upon this country.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Badmoodman: Whopping 62 Percent of Unvaccinated People Say They'll NEVER Get a Covid Shot of Any Kind


Whopping 43% Percent of Those Unvaccinated People Will Be Hospitalized,** Have Long Term Covid, or Die


** - and insurance won't cover them

I do seriously wonder what the social impacts of individual COVID costs are going to be like a few years down the road: Risk of dying aside, a week or two in the hospital is a lot of money even if you do have insurance, and vaccination is still the best way to stay out of the hospital.

There is almost literally a fine for being stupid now.



In a mythical, wondrous American future, this would finally get the windowlickers to support universal healthcare and for their reps in Congress to advocate for it or at least go along with it.

In the bleak, GOP dictatorship future, health insurance companies will successfully lobby for the removal of protections for pre-existing conditions and out of pocket maximums.  Health insurance will be more expensive across the board and do basically nothing if you require medical care beyond a quick one-time prescription from your primary care.
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Do you get it now? Why scientific reality doesn't care about your politics
Youtube OgLtxWulMiM
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Shocking?

The closer we get to all those who want the vaccine being easily able to get one, the higher that % is going to be.

I look forward to it being 100%. It is more likely to reach that mark via more people getting vaccinated than more unvaccinated people becoming more recalcitrant.
 
Displayed 50 of 75 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.