Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   This couple just celebrated 75 years of marriage on Christmas Eve, a feat hardly anyone sees this day   (local21news.com) divider line
    More: Sappy, Christmas worldwide, years of marriage, Christmas, Couple, Nativity of Jesus, Twelve Days of Christmas, Christmas carol, Christmas tree  
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
We'll make that, if I live way past expectations.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
We're looking at 40 years here, and both agree, there are murderers who get out sooner with good behavior.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Here's your anniversary/xmas combo gift.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My grandparents didn't make it 75 years, but it wasn't for lack of trying. They were married December 26th, 1953, and Grandma died earlier this year.

I think if it were possible to die of loneliness, Granddad would have already, so I guess he'll live to be 100.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well it's a feat that requires you to get married on Christmas Eve, which a lot of people don't do because that's weird.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
redwiretimes.comView Full Size
 
fsufan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think my in-laws made it to 73 or 74 before FIL passed away. Mrs Fan and I hit 39 this coming February. Marriage is damn hard. She's put up with my shiat for a long time.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Grandfather and Grandmother were married on Christmas Day. The Scottish village they lived in celebrated New Year rather than Christmas.
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're right!  Probably because there are now laws against child marriages.
 
Name_Omitted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby,I'll bet we see more people living long enough for a 75th anniversary now then at any point in human history.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see that article is omitting their ages. Good call. It's not so heartwarming when you realize a seventeen year old took a twelve year old on her honeymoon.
 
Micosavo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
75yrs?!? Got married at 41 so I will need to live until 116 to equal this.

Oh yeah, and stay married or course 😝
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't see my feet in years. But I think that's got more to do with chicken wings than my marriage
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Turbo Cojones: You're right!  Probably because there are now laws against child marriages.


My great grandmother married at 15, my grandmother at 17. No one thought anything of it. Maybe because their spouses were only a few years older.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like twoo wuv

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This story was heartwarming but that was ruined by the "dog humper" picture below.

The dude's in jail with a bond of$7,000 for beating up the dog's person who objected to the objectification of their dog.

With photo deliciousness--you can see what a dog-farker looks like.

I just find this so weird...and desperate...and sad.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Patmaniac: [Fark user image 425x532]


Wow... an interesting juxtaposition between our posts.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
One of my mom's cousins celebrated his 70th anniversary last month, and at least until Covid he and his wife still went dancing every Saturday night. Besides living past 90, that's probably a good plan for making that happen.
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
We had a couple at church that hit this milestone a few years ago.  My thought at the time was that not only would I have to find a woman with low enough standards to marry me, but that we would also both have to get to around 125 years old.
 
Valter
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Patmaniac: [Fark user image 425x532]


I guess that's technically correct.
 
jackandwater [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Valter: Patmaniac: [Fark user image 425x532]

I guess that's technically correct.


But but but i do my kegel exercises everyday!!!

/old broad
\\still likes a good romp once in a while.
///finding a guy my age that still can do the mattress mambo is the issue.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Married 27 years almost. If I had murdered her, I'd probably be free now.

/someone had to say it.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
75 years is a long time to go without a blowjob
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
God, can you imagine having to spend every single anniversary with extended family?
 
8tReAsUrEz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Got 10 years. Astonishingly, I was freed without payment (no alimony)... maybe because I refused to reproduce, which was part of the reason I was kicked out. In Germany, I would probably have gotten the same sentence for murder, so I feel ya, ppl.
 
