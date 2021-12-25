 Skip to content
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(MassLive)   'Twas the night before Christmas and all through the house, a Trooper was fired for being a plague bearer mouse   (masslive.com) divider line
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You have a right to religious freedom. You have a right to bodily autonomy.  You do not have a right to a job.  You do not have a right to spread disease.

If you choose to be a disease carrier, don't be surprised if the part of society that understands the social contract decides to tell you to fark off with your plague ass self.

\instead of a leper colony, maybe an anti-vax colony is in order
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let him be a security guard at Mike Lindell's pillow factory
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Go be a plague rat somewhere else.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No problem. Your health insurance will now be 100% out of your pocket. Also recommend making sure the will is up to date.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
 
martian marvel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Excellent.
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gosh we love our labels, don't we?

You're not helping.

Also 'plague bearing mouse' has better flow.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great way to demonstrate you don't give a shiat about the public you're supposed to be serving and protecting.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


'Twas!
 
Alebak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a masshole, good

I'd call it cool, even.

State Police here have been doing dumb shiat for a while now, I'm glad someone is facing consequences.

You can't act like assholes and also be surprised when people start to go "Why the fark do we even have you guys?"
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should the firing of a single state trooper for refusing to get vaccinated be news?

It serves to convince the plague rats that the conspiracy runs deep.
 
Caelistis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunther_bumpass: Gosh we love our labels, don't we?

You're not helping.


After nearly two years in, there is no more "helping". A person is either vaccinated, masking, and social distancing to be part of the solution or they aren't and are thus part of the problem.

There are zero issues with freely labeling contributors to the problem.

Shut your trap, keep your shiat wired tight, and continue being part of the solution.
 
JerkStore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Caelistis: gunther_bumpass: Gosh we love our labels, don't we?

You're not helping.

After nearly two years in, there is no more "helping". A person is either vaccinated, masking, and social distancing to be part of the solution or they aren't and are thus part of the problem.

There are zero issues with freely labeling contributors to the problem.

Shut your trap, keep your shiat wired tight, and continue being part of the solution.


What he said.
 
Peki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aw a cop lost his job? This is my sad face. *flips the bird*
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Has anyone ever explained the religious exemption thing? I know Jehovah's Witnesses are kinda weird about blood transfusions but other than that, does any religion specifically say you can't be vaccinated?
 
jclaggett [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Should the firing of a single state trooper for refusing to get vaccinated be news?

It serves to convince the plague rats that the conspiracy runs deep.


I think it was deemed newsworthy in this case because it appears he's the first of the troopers to be fired for it. So expect more to come.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I don't read any news about COVID or morons who don't get vaccinated any more. It's not news, anyway. Stop linking to it. Just knock it off.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Has anyone ever explained the religious exemption thing? I know Jehovah's Witnesses are kinda weird about blood transfusions but other than that, does any religion specifically say you can't be vaccinated?


Except for christian scientists who just blanket ban medicine or something, nope. And just about every rrligious leader in existance has said "there's no prob, get the shot".
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Has anyone ever explained the religious exemption thing? I know Jehovah's Witnesses are kinda weird about blood transfusions but other than that, does any religion specifically say you can't be vaccinated?


Probably Christian Scientists have objections, too. It's all BS.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

gonegirl: Great way to demonstrate you don't give a shiat about the public you're supposed to be serving and protecting.


Great way to demonstrate you don't give a shiat about the public you're supposed to be you have no Constitutional duty to serve and protect.

FTFY

/SCOTUS out front should have told you
 
Christian Liberal
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Has anyone ever explained the religious exemption thing? I know Jehovah's Witnesses are kinda weird about blood transfusions but other than that, does any religion specifically say you can't be vaccinated?


Some try to say they object to the vaccine supposedly being developed using fetal cell lines, but conveniently ignore that virtually every medicine was developed that way too.
 
Fly Catcher
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Good! He has rights to his body ONLY! Not my body, not your body only his. Plague rats do not have a right to infect me or anyone else!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Who knew pigs liked licking rats?
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Caelistis: gunther_bumpass: Gosh we love our labels, don't we?

You're not helping.

After nearly two years in, there is no more "helping". A person is either vaccinated, masking, and social distancing to be part of the solution or they aren't and are thus part of the problem.

There are zero issues with freely labeling contributors to the problem.

Shut your trap, keep your shiat wired tight, and continue being part of the solution.



I've been doing it right all along.
I just take issue with the foaming at the mouth labelling of the "other".

You really aren't helping. Everyone who did non-essential travel, just had to celebrate that holiday,
you are all "plague rats", but now there is a vaccine, so you can cluck and crow about doing the bare minimum,
while calling other people names.

No, you're not helping. And you're not going to change my mind on that.

We are all more alike than you think. Two years in, I've seen it.

So take your attitude, wrap it up, put it under the tree, open it, then shove it up your ass.
 
Fly Catcher
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Should the firing of a single state trooper for refusing to get vaccinated be news?

It serves to convince the plague rats that the conspiracy runs deep.


We will see soon how many plague rats abandon ship.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: Gosh we love our labels, don't we?

You're not helping.

Also 'plague bearing mouse' has better flow.


Actually we love life even more than labels. But you probably are just the opposite. You likely would rather be called a "free American" than get vaccinated. Fine. But the vaccinated call you a f#cking idiot and part of the problem.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: You have a right to religious freedom. You have a right to bodily autonomy.  You do not have a right to a job.  You do not have a right to spread disease.

If you choose to be a disease carrier, don't be surprised if the part of society that understands the social contract decides to tell you to fark off with your plague ass self.

\instead of a leper colony, maybe an anti-vax colony is in order


According to the Qtards, there already are.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Has anyone ever explained the religious exemption thing? I know Jehovah's Witnesses are kinda weird about blood transfusions but other than that, does any religion specifically say you can't be vaccinated?


No one had a complaint with the vaxxes you had to get to go to public school or serve in the military until TFG showed up and turned farking EVERYTHING political. True, some folks complained about the injections prior to Desert Storm, but I don't recall hearing much about it. Certainly not thousands refusing lawful orders right before going into combat. Guess those folks just got an OTH discharge quickly and without any press. Probably told to keep quiet or the OTH would become a BCD.

If folks in the Before Times had a legitimate religious exemption, they either home-schooled the kids, or sent them to a private school that likely required some, but not all, vaccines. Parents in the Before Times had parents or grandparents who had to deal with polio. They saw firsthand what that shiat could do. No religious exemption there, as there was no argument that the vaccine worked (even if 0.5-1% developed active polio from the vaccine itself). The HPV vaccine? Probably passed on that because they didn't want to think about their kids having sex.

The Jehovah's Witnesses have some medical exceptions, but I served with at least one in the Navy. I don't think he was hardcore JH at the time, but he came from that group. I don't recall ever meeting a Xtian Scientist when I was in. I think either would get weeded out during the enlistment paperwork, just to avoid all the hassle later on.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
State Police Association of Massachusetts
...SPAM
 
Frizbone
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I chose retirement and I am so glad that I do not have to work anymore and I'll never look back...besides, Work is for Jerks!!

I no longer have to drag my ass out of bed and line up in a rat race. I do not have to distinguish the difference between Sunday or a Thursday.

Bought my house and car back when they were affordable, invested in the market and did well. Now I get paid more just to wake up each morning. As I look across the street and feel bad for the loser who way overpaid for the same house as mine, he has to work just in order to pay the much, much higher price than i paid for mine...and mine has been paid off for 15 years now.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"The State Police Association of Massachusetts said he is the first member to be terminated - underscoring the Baker's administration lengthy process of sifting through vaccine exemption waivers, for both medical and religious reasons, before levying unpaid suspensions."

SPAM? That'll do, fired pig. That'll do.
 
stuffy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So?
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: Caelistis: gunther_bumpass: Gosh we love our labels, don't we?

You're not helping.

After nearly two years in, there is no more "helping". A person is either vaccinated, masking, and social distancing to be part of the solution or they aren't and are thus part of the problem.

There are zero issues with freely labeling contributors to the problem.

Shut your trap, keep your shiat wired tight, and continue being part of the solution.


I've been doing it right all along.
I just take issue with the foaming at the mouth labelling of the "other".

You really aren't helping. Everyone who did non-essential travel, just had to celebrate that holiday,
you are all "plague rats", but now there is a vaccine, so you can cluck and crow about doing the bare minimum,
while calling other people names.

No, you're not helping. And you're not going to change my mind on that.

We are all more alike than you think. Two years in, I've seen it.

So take your attitude, wrap it up, put it under the tree, open it, then shove it up your ass.


You'll get over the labels, sweety.

The people that get infected, or are harmed by overcrowded hospitals staffed by burnt out medical personnel or get harmed by new variants because of plague rats may or may not.

So suck it up buttercup. If the label fits they wear it. Period. Fark your fee fees as the MAGAts say.
 
Caelistis
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: Caelistis: gunther_bumpass: Gosh we love our labels, don't we?

You're not helping.

After nearly two years in, there is no more "helping". A person is either vaccinated, masking, and social distancing to be part of the solution or they aren't and are thus part of the problem.

There are zero issues with freely labeling contributors to the problem.

Shut your trap, keep your shiat wired tight, and continue being part of the solution.


I've been doing it right all along.
I just take issue with the foaming at the mouth labelling of the "other".

You really aren't helping. Everyone who did non-essential travel, just had to celebrate that holiday,
you are all "plague rats", but now there is a vaccine, so you can cluck and crow about doing the bare minimum,
while calling other people names.

No, you're not helping. And you're not going to change my mind on that.

We are all more alike than you think. Two years in, I've seen it.

So take your attitude, wrap it up, put it under the tree, open it, then shove it up your ass.



My last line was a general "you", not a specific "you". My apologies if there was a misunderstanding.

I don't travel at all and haven't since February of 2020. I can't even take my wife's cremains to her home country of Canada to fulfill her last wishes and may not be able to for many months to come. I agree that people whom are currently traveling for some bullshiat holiday so they can feel good about themselves are definitely part of the problem.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Caelistis: gunther_bumpass: Gosh we love our labels, don't we?

You're not helping.

After nearly two years in, there is no more "helping".


I don't celebrate Christmas (obviously) but even then I kept thinking "couldn't they have waited a week?!"
Your sentence changed my mind.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: You have a right to religious freedom. You have a right to bodily autonomy.  You do not have a right to a job.  You do not have a right to spread disease.

If you choose to be a disease carrier, don't be surprised if the part of society that understands the social contract decides to tell you to fark off with your plague ass self.

\instead of a leper colony, maybe an anti-vax colony is in order


Oh so there has been some good news finally. It's about time. So where can I read about the vaccinated not being carriers?
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: Caelistis: gunther_bumpass: Gosh we love our labels, don't we?

You're not helping.

After nearly two years in, there is no more "helping". A person is either vaccinated, masking, and social distancing to be part of the solution or they aren't and are thus part of the problem.

There are zero issues with freely labeling contributors to the problem.

Shut your trap, keep your shiat wired tight, and continue being part of the solution.


I've been doing it right all along.
I just take issue with the foaming at the mouth labelling of the "other".

You really aren't helping. Everyone who did non-essential travel, just had to celebrate that holiday,
you are all "plague rats", but now there is a vaccine, so you can cluck and crow about doing the bare minimum,
while calling other people names.

No, you're not helping. And you're not going to change my mind on that.

We are all more alike than you think. Two years in, I've seen it.

So take your attitude, wrap it up, put it under the tree, open it, then shove it up your ass.


Antivaxxers are credulous rubes. Change my mind.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Caelistis: gunther_bumpass: Gosh we love our labels, don't we?

You're not helping.

After nearly two years in, there is no more "helping". A person is either vaccinated, masking, and social distancing to be part of the solution or they aren't and are thus part of the problem.

There are zero issues with freely labeling contributors to the problem.

Shut your trap, keep your shiat wired tight, and continue being part of the solution.


So you would say that finally there is a solution? Sort of a "last solution". That's kind of weak. I'm drawing a blank. Can someone else come up with a name with more finality?
 
