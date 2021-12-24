 Skip to content
 
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(NPR)   Maybe they should make a game where you drive a car and avoid hitting other people   (npr.org) divider line
Name Withheld
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I've always wanted to put a ramp on the front of my car and drive the wrong way down the freeway.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It boggles the mind that they were active to play while the car was in motion. WTF. There should be some clear safety rules around what can be on screens/systems visible to the driver and when.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That definitely deserves a page in "The Big Book of Bad Ideas."
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: It boggles the mind that they were active to play while the car was in motion. WTF. There should be some clear safety rules around what can be on screens/systems visible to the driver and when.


I think it's bad enough that there are touchscreens to begin with. I much prefer tactile buttons and knobs that I can control completely without moving my attention off the road.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Silly Tesla owners, you're supposed to be mining cryptocurrency while you drive so you can afford to replace the $18,000 battery when it decides to no longer hold a charge.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: That definitely deserves a page in "The Big Book of Bad Ideas."


macleanw.comView Full Size


"Yeah, I normally wear a condom, but I figured hey, when's the next time I'm gonna be in Haiti?"
 
chawco
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sounds like the exact opposite of GTA, and GTA is fun, so why would anyone .are are fame that is the ppposit of fun?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Teslageddon.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Where is the fun in that Subby?
 
Frizbone
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Glad I own a car that has no computer and absolutely no way the manufacturer can alter it.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That would be a really hard game if they have bicycles in it.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
>Maybe they should make a game where you drive a car and avoid hitting other people

I'm currently hunting for a free one of those for my kid who just hit 16.  I'd swear there was one out there, but I've lost track of it.
 
T Baggins
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Musk is trolling for clicks. This is like Trump tweets that consumed weekend news cycles...Tesla made headlines for adding driver video games, for the outcry against them, for the recently spawned federal investigation, and now for their withdrawal.

It also excites his conservative libertarian base...playing video games while driving "only affects them" the same way the way plague rats argue mask and vaccine use only affects them, and so is an inalienable right, in their reality-distorted view.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Whatever. I still have my phone suckers. And I... hold on. I think i just blew a red light.

Woah, sucks to be those guys!
 
Popsqueak
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That's a great headline, well done subby
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Really?
FARK.com: (12003225) The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration would like a word with Tesla about drivers being able to play video games while driving. The only one who didn't see that coming was Tesla's autopilot
 
MythDragon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

chawco: Sounds like the exact opposite of GTA, and GTA is fun, so why would anyone .are are fame that is the ppposit of fun?


I let my 6 year old Goddaughter play one of the Need for Speed games. She was disappointed the pedestrians kept jumping out of the way way when she drove on the sidewalk.  "Not a problem sweetie, we can fix that."
So I fired up GTA5. Oh how she squealed with delight as she mowed down countless innocent people. Her mom, however, was significantly less pleased.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: Really?
FARK.com: (12003225) The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration would like a word with Tesla about drivers being able to play video games while driving. The only one who didn't see that coming was Tesla's autopilot


shhh.  I fixed my PaintShop and got to repost it!
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MythDragon: chawco: Sounds like the exact opposite of GTA, and GTA is fun, so why would anyone .are are fame that is the ppposit of fun?

I let my 6 year old Goddaughter play one of the Need for Speed games. She was disappointed the pedestrians kept jumping out of the way way when she drove on the sidewalk.  "Not a problem sweetie, we can fix that."
So I fired up GTA5. Oh how she squealed with delight as she mowed down countless innocent people. Her mom, however, was significantly less pleased.


You are a good Godfather. Well done.
 
