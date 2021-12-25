 Skip to content
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(Popular Science)   What do Roman soldiers, booze, and mail trucks have to do with the scourge of holiday baked goods, the dreaded fruitcake? Everything   (popsci.com) divider line
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Fruit: good.  Cake: GREAT.  Fruitcake: nasty crap."  ~  Jim Gaffigan
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leave fruit cake alone. 🥺
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact: Roman soldiers were routinely fed fruit cake.  They were so angry as a result they went on to conquer all their neighbors and forge one of the largest empires in history.
 
fsufan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got a Collins Street Bakery fruit cake from a boss for Christmas. I lived in Tampa, but he was in Dallas. I figured it was a Texas thing. I thought that for the money, he could have sent a very decedent Junior's Cheese cake.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I made fruitcake from scratch last year that turned out very well. Secret: don't use that ultra-crappy candied fruit crap. Second secret: don't skimp on the rum.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My Grandmother loved fruitcake, as do I. Every Boxing Day, starting with telephone calls in the morning, we'd start tracking down unwanted fruitcakes. We'd call friends and relatives, ask if they'd received fruitcakes they didn't want and pointedly tell them we'd come and fetch them home to Grandmother's. Then, in the afternoon, after laying out our route for efficiency, we'd make a great circle route of our area and bring them home. I still can't understand why so many people dislike fruitcake. The secret to keeping them nearly forever is disclosed in the book "The Egg & I" by Betty MacDonald (?), which was made into a good movie staring Fred MacMurray, but the fruitcake bit was omitted. Shame, because the isolated woman and her strange children is one of the best parts of the weirdness of the Pacific Northwest and the Olympic Peninsula where the story centers. I can't eat fruitcake without thinking of that film, and Grandmother, of course.
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Can't we just skip the fruit and the cake and go straight to the liquor instead?
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Roman pangiallo, dating back to the 1st century BC, made with flour, honey, oil, nuts, spices, and citrus zest.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Italian panforte, dating back to the 1300's, made with flour, honey, butter, nuts, spices, and citrus zest.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Modern Italian panettone, dating back to the 1800's, made with flour, sugar, butter, dried fruits, spices, and citrus zest.

Fark user imageView Full Size


The basic recipe hasn't changed much over the last 2,000 years because it works... the flour and nuts provide nutrients, the sugar / honey provides energy, and the citrus zest works surprisingly well as a preservative.

And like all preserved foods, you'd prepare it in advance and then eat it during the lean winter months.  And since you couldn't make massive amounts of it, it was a special treat, so you'd eat it during the celebrations around winter solstice.

So fruit cake = Christmas, since Roman times, because fruit = preservative and Christmas = winter solstice.
 
