Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(AP News)   How far has journalism fallen? Even the venerated Associated Press can't be bothered to explain what type of dog food was found in the luggage   (apnews.com) divider line
smokewon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I mean....I guess baggage handlers would randomly have that much dog food laying around
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

smokewon: I mean....I guess baggage handlers would randomly have that much dog food laying around


Customs is the one with the dogs that sniff for drugs, so it's probably those guys
 
smokewon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: smokewon: I mean....I guess baggage handlers would randomly have that much dog food laying around

Customs is the one with the dogs that sniff for drugs, so it's probably those guys


Excellent point.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

smokewon: HighlanderRPI: smokewon: I mean....I guess baggage handlers would randomly have that much dog food laying around

Customs is the one with the dogs that sniff for drugs, so it's probably those guys

Excellent point.


YOU CAN'T PROVE SHIAT! I'M NOT ON TRIAL HERE GODDAMNIT
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sheldon said she spent 11 days in Italy and stopped in Paris for a few days for business on her way home recently.

...during a global pandemic.

Fortunately, Italy was never hit very hard by COVID. ...right?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Sheldon said she spent 11 days in Italy and stopped in Paris for a few days for business on her way home recently.

...during a global pandemic.

Fortunately, Italy was never hit very hard by COVID. ...right?


Goodwined
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Sheldon said she spent 11 days in Italy and stopped in Paris for a few days for business on her way home recently.

...during a global pandemic.

Fortunately, Italy was never hit very hard by COVID. ...right?


You wouldn't believe the number of people traveling for work.  And you wouldn't believe the number of people who do NOT give a shiat about politics or pandemics.

Political people are a significant minority.  You'd be really lucky if 3/10 people could recognize the current presidents pic down on the strip.
 
IDisME
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"We apologize for this customer's experience following Air France flight 334," Delta told the station in a statement. "We have affirmatively connected with our partners at Air France and the customer to find a resolution the problem and fire it."
 
Snargi
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What a great scam. 1) Go to Europe, 2) stick packages of dog food in your luggage for the return trip then claim umbrage. 3) Profit

/Had trouble with this post. Every time I typed trip it became trump.
//I can only assume it happened because you can't comment about grifting without mentioning his name.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Why would you put $3k worth of crap in your checked luggage? International travel is a theft ring. They know you splurged, they know you have souvenirs, and your bags are going to be handled by multiple entities so the chances of getting caught are very low. Use the overhead bin.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
https://tvtropes.org/pmwiki/pmwiki.ph​p​/Main/SatchelSwitcheroo
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: smokewon: I mean....I guess baggage handlers would randomly have that much dog food laying around

Customs is the one with the dogs that sniff for drugs, so it's probably those guys


Maybe a gift from European customs to American customs doggies.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Story omits type of dog food.
Journalism Critics: SHODDY JOURNALISM!
Story includes type of dog food.
JC: PRODUCT PLACEMENT!

Winner: None.

If it made it through x-ray, it wasn't in cans.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

groppet: HighlanderRPI: smokewon: I mean....I guess baggage handlers would randomly have that much dog food laying around

Customs is the one with the dogs that sniff for drugs, so it's probably those guys

Maybe a gift from European customs to American customs doggies.


I wonder if the French DOP/AOP/etc stuff applies for dog food.
 
starlost
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
hmmm. there is a bag just like mine on the carousel and no one has picked it up for 15 minutes. do i take the chance? i lose my old dirty t-shirt and dog food if there isn't anything better in the other person's bag.
maybe dirty underwear? ok. dirty underwear. i gotta go for it.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

starlost: hmmm. there is a bag just like mine on the carousel and no one has picked it up for 15 minutes. do i take the chance? i lose my old dirty t-shirt and dog food if there isn't anything better in the other person's bag.
maybe dirty underwear? ok. dirty underwear. i gotta go for it.


Male or female underwear?
 
GodComplex
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I used to travel a lot for work and I would use military top open duffle bags for luggage. Put my valuables that I couldn't carry on, wrapped in shirts at the bottom. Takes more effort to dig through a bag than it does to flip open a suitcase. I was one of the few in my company that was able to make it through Oakland consistently without losing things.
 
EL EM
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
French dog food: bleu buffalo.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What if it was Orijen or ZiwiPeak? They might have come out ahead.

Also, nobody asked the family dog what it thought about the situation?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: smokewon: I mean....I guess baggage handlers would randomly have that much dog food laying around

Customs is the one with the dogs that sniff for drugs, so it's probably those guys


And they'll confiscate cat and dog food if you try to come through customs with it.

I found that out when bringing my mom's cats to the states from Germany

/because it has meat in it
//and I didn't have proof it had been purchased on a US military base
 
OlderGuy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What 'journalism' ?   Doesn't exist anymore..  politics killed it.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The purpose of the dog food (dry uncanned dog food, of course) is to:

. ensure that bag weighs approximately the same as it did when checked in
. with a material which would be machine-cleared by the EDS machines
. actually ATTRACT canines in airports which are so-equipped so that customs staff are blamed

The article does not say whether the departure airport had USCBP pre-clearance, but I believe there are no U.S. pre-clearance facilities in France.  On arrival in the U.S., some may find it hard to believe, but USCBP takes extra pains to ensure your bag is not tampered with.  For the obvious reasons.

No.  Sorry to disappoint, but the most likely culprits are those who operate the bag inspection room for bags which are not machine-cleared by the EDS machines.  They get to

. look at the images of what's inside the bag
. route them to manual inspection
. profit

Also, the best targets are those bags which are "lost in tracking" upstream of the EDS charge end.  Then the IATA bag tag, the one with the number x057xxxxxx (57 == Air France) is also lost so it's impossible to track based on the passenger record.

Brilliant.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Good job subby, you missed the mark as much as the writer did. The type of dog food didn't matter, the better question was why copious amounts of dog food.


/defending journalist because I am a journalist
 
nitropissering
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
