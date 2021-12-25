 Skip to content
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(KCRG)   Overworked and exhausted Unitypoint healthcare workers plead with Iowans to get vaccinated. Iowans: "Nah, fark you. We do what we want"   (kcrg.com) divider line
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The sensible solution:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let them die......
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Only one way to end it, getting vaccinated. --the article.

No. Stop serving the unvaccinated. If you have no medical reason, you will not be seen. You can die in freedom at home or in a ditch on the side of the road, with let's go Brandon in your head.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Let's go get vaxxed, Brandon
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image image 622x609]


For Nergal loved all Mankind.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Just another lesson in how out of touch the sociopaths are.
No self awareness of outing themselves AT ALL.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What I find funny (as an aside) is all the completely-unknown-to-you stuff they pump into your body in a hospital.  Especially in an emergency.  So the unvaccinated-by-choice people choose, when they can not voluntarily breathe anymore, to go to a place that is going to pump them full of "chemicals!"
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image image 622x609]


I want this to be funny.  I think it needs to be something about Herod ordering the deaths of children, and then rather than sending soldiers to execute them, simply offered a rapidly deployed vaccine that had been in development for more than a decade, for free and then implying that only idiots wouldn't take it.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hospital patients plead with nurses: Quit biatching and do your damn jobs!
 
DVD
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We forgot: Faux News to brainwashed Iowa viewers:  "Reject libby-lib effective prevention, embrace conservative, ineffective, but life-ruiningly expensive snake oil!"
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I watched Don't Look Up last night. I feel that it wasn't a joke...it was a F-ing documentary.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: The sensible solution:
[Fark user image image 666x500]


Hmm.

Could we conscript people spreading false vaccine information online, and force them to work in those tents?

It'd be a win-win all around, especially if they get tried for desertion.
 
Jory
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Idiots Out Walking Around
 
Third rate whore in Toronto
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Triple vaccinated.  At least I know I'm not infecting others. Racists, ignorant ass holes, If they get infected they will suffer and harm their families and others. Ignorance is not a blessing. Caring for others is!
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I watched Don't Look Up last night. I feel that it wasn't a joke...it was a F-ing documentary.


Same. It gave me the vibes of "Network" and "Idiocracy" rolled up together and modernized.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I watched Don't Look Up last night. I feel that it wasn't a joke...it was a F-ing documentary.


Film was made just before the COVID took off. So very prophetic, a perfect primer, like Idiocracy.
 
germ78
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I can just see the many HAHA and ANGRY reactions a post like this would get on Facebook from the simpletons.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Jaws_Victim: Stop serving the unvaccinated. If you have no medical reason, you will not be seen. You can die in freedom at home or in a ditch on the side of the road, with let's go Brandon in your head.


I would vote for a politician who had that on record.  Though it would probably have to be more nuanced like, "if you are diagnosed with COVID while seeking medical care, and you were eligible for vaccination but elected not to get vaccinated, we'll house you in a recovery ward with minimal palliative care... the cost of which will be billed to your estate".
 
Russ1642
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wickedragon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A solution for the US and a few other nations:
Health Insurance companies really should stop paying for the stays of the unvaccinated.

For everywhere else in the world: Hospitals should stop treating the willfully unvaccinated with anything beyond palliative care.

And nothing of value was lost ...
 
Agarista
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Time for neighboring states to do somethng about the medical worker shortage....
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Third rate whore in Toronto: Caring for others is!


Username checks out.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Agarista: Time for neighboring states to do somethng about the medical worker shortage....


They had years to do something about it.
 
zetar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Reporting from Iowa's 1st Congressional district here. The R won in 2020 by 8 (eight) votes. Rs are dying in Iowa between 8 and 18 times higher than Ds. Do you think this will have an effect on the 2022 Congressional election? Why, yes, I do. Extrapolated out across the country I'm thinking that by the 2022 election as many as half a million more Rs will have died by November 2022.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
There is really no reason to live outside Mega City 1 or 2. I bet you losers are still listening to Beggin by Monoskin.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Charge them more for Healthcare, just like they do for others who ignore health issues that are self inflicted
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I guess their all moving to Idontowa
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

downstairs: What I find funny (as an aside) is all the completely-unknown-to-you stuff they pump into your body in a hospital.  Especially in an emergency.  So the unvaccinated-by-choice people choose, when they can not voluntarily breathe anymore, to go to a place that is going to pump them full of "chemicals!"


"Oh I heard from Facebook that vaccine was created from dead babies. It's against my religion."
Said the woman with 14 tattoos, that smokes, drinks, 3x divorced, unemployed on Medicare, and swears like a farking sailor.
Funny how they cherry pick what their religion allows and doesn't allow. Then they make up facts to fit the narrative.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Third rate whore in Toronto: Triple vaccinated.  At least I know I'm not infecting others. Racists, ignorant ass holes, If they get infected they will suffer and harm their families and others. Ignorance is not a blessing. Caring for others is!


According to the CDC you can still spread it even if you are fully vaccinated. Quick, put me on ignore!
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

zetar: Reporting from Iowa's 1st Congressional district here. The R won in 2020 by 8 (eight) votes. Rs are dying in Iowa between 8 and 18 times higher than Ds. Do you think this will have an effect on the 2022 Congressional election? Why, yes, I do. Extrapolated out across the country I'm thinking that by the 2022 election as many as half a million more Rs will have died by November 2022.


The one silver lining to all of this.
 
Mock26
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I really wish at least a couple of States out there would have managed to find the balls to order mandatory vaccinations for their States. But alas, not one single Governor has the courage to do it.
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Set up Ivermectin, Hydroxychoriquine, and vitamin C&D distribution tents in the Hospital parking lots for the unvaxxed.  It's what they'll be demanding anyway if allowed to enter the hospital, so give it to them and send them on their way after they've signed the comprehensive waiver.
If they survive they'll find out next month from their insurance carrier that the Ivermectin tent is out of network.
 
Mock26
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Just another Heartland Weirdass: Third rate whore in Toronto: Triple vaccinated.  At least I know I'm not infecting others. Racists, ignorant ass holes, If they get infected they will suffer and harm their families and others. Ignorance is not a blessing. Caring for others is!

According to the CDC you can still spread it even if you are fully vaccinated. Quick, put me on ignore!


Yeah, you can, but the risk of doing so is quite a bit lower than if you are unvaccinated.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: downstairs: What I find funny (as an aside) is all the completely-unknown-to-you stuff they pump into your body in a hospital.  Especially in an emergency.  So the unvaccinated-by-choice people choose, when they can not voluntarily breathe anymore, to go to a place that is going to pump them full of "chemicals!"

"Oh I heard from Facebook that vaccine was created from dead babies. It's against my religion."
Said the woman with 14 tattoos, that smokes, drinks, 3x divorced, unemployed on Medicare, and swears like a farking sailor.
Funny how they cherry pick what their religion allows and doesn't allow. Then they make up facts to fit the narrative.


The reason Covid 19 is decimating  the world  is some deplorable okabillies who will live and die 20 miles from the shack they were born in are not using it, said the bought and paid for "scientist"
 
Petey4335
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: 169th Cousin: [Fark user image image 622x609]

I want this to be funny.  I think it needs to be something about Herod ordering the deaths of children, and then rather than sending soldiers to execute them, simply offered a rapidly deployed vaccine that had been in development for more than a decade, for free and then implying that only idiots wouldn't take it.


Well, if we're going to go there...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I watched Don't Look Up last night. I feel that it wasn't a joke...it was a F-ing documentary.


Long drawn out, heavy handed, unfunny take on Trump and the pandemic.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Iowans would find a more passive aggressive way to say fark you.

I flew out to Ames in August to see my 93 year old Grandma from Rochester, NY. Booked in June when before the Delta surge. Had a family reunion outdoors. Going into the HyVee in Ames masked got me and my parents a ton of Dirty looks. Then we did something horrible stupid and ate at Pizza Barn.
/csb
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Just another Heartland Weirdass: Third rate whore in Toronto: Triple vaccinated.  At least I know I'm not infecting others. Racists, ignorant ass holes, If they get infected they will suffer and harm their families and others. Ignorance is not a blessing. Caring for others is!

According to the CDC you can still spread it even if you are fully vaccinated. Quick, put me on ignore!


Saying that without elaborating, knowing full well how some people will take it, is what makes you an idiot anti-vaxxer.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

zetar: Reporting from Iowa's 1st Congressional district here. The R won in 2020 by 8 (eight) votes. Rs are dying in Iowa between 8 and 18 times higher than Ds. Do you think this will have an effect on the 2022 Congressional election? Why, yes, I do. Extrapolated out across the country I'm thinking that by the 2022 election as many as half a million more Rs will have died by November 2022.


I sure hope it does.  The more idiot Republicans die the better off the world will be.  Merry Xmas one and all!
 
Godscrack
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Cry harder. Stop treating the unvaccinated.

You had no problem refusing to treat millions of people for decades without 'proper' health insurance and letting them die.
Now you have a heart?
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mock26: Just another Heartland Weirdass: Third rate whore in Toronto: Triple vaccinated.  At least I know I'm not infecting others. Racists, ignorant ass holes, If they get infected they will suffer and harm their families and others. Ignorance is not a blessing. Caring for others is!

According to the CDC you can still spread it even if you are fully vaccinated. Quick, put me on ignore!

Yeah, you can, but the risk of doing so is quite a bit lower than if you are unvaccinated.


No. (Hasty conclusion, and recent infection rates in highly vaxxed areas suggest otherwise)

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-​n​cov/variants/omicron-variant.html
 
