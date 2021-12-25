 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(San Luis Obispo Tribune)   I'm a shark. I'm a shark. Merry Christmas to me. I'm a shark   (sanluisobispo.com) divider line
11
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

885 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Dec 2021 at 8:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Merry Christmas mothersurfer!
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have a great white Christmas!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Baby Shark (metal cover by Leo Moracchioli)
Youtube POdbe-_bYbs
got nothing
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shark got its Christmas dinner.  Nothing wrong with that.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Former Morro Bay resident checking in. Weird to me this happened north of the rock by the Pit instead of down by Montana De Oro but there's always been a decent shark population in the area.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Now I feel kinda bad about a conversation I had with a friend yesterday.  She was complaining about people who send the Christmas cards letting you know who died that year, and then she mentioned that if she logs into Facebook after years, she's going to find out about even more people who died.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alex10294
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Rare enough to be newsworthy is ok by me. I wonder what rhe ratio of horse related deaths to shark related deaths is yearly?
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

alex10294: Rare enough to be newsworthy is ok by me. I wonder what rhe ratio of horse related deaths to shark related deaths is yearly?


Waaaay more horse related. And it doesn't even make small town news.  At least it never did.  We lost 2 saddle club members in one year and neither made anything but the obit.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
dum DUM!
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is shark "stand your ground". I have no problem with this.
 
milkandcheese
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.