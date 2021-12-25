 Skip to content
 
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(Guardian)   Nothing says "Merry Christmas" like stealing 100 iPads from a children's hospital   (theguardian.com) divider line
4 Comments     (+0 »)
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
100 iPads worth £70,000 were stolen

£70,000  each? Yeah that's Apple alright.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yeah they can track that stuff moron.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Rattrap007: Yeah they can track that stuff moron.


Yeah, but the police won't care and won't do a damn thing.  There's no opportunity for asset forfeiture or to shoot someone.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 minute ago  

OgreMagi: Rattrap007: Yeah they can track that stuff moron.

Yeah, but the police won't care and won't do a damn thing.  There's no opportunity for asset forfeiture or to shoot someone.


These are British coppers, they couldn't shoot you if they wanted to. And I bet the asset forfeiture rules are much tighter, just to protect all the stuff they've stolen in the past.
 
