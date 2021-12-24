 Skip to content
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(BBC-US)   French zoo shut down due to COVID. Sorry, I meant due to escaped wolves   (bbc.com) divider line
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
How do you close down a zoo? Open all the cages?
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Abnormal wolf behavior: They get a job, a twitter account, and write a book.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
So they closed the barn door after the pack had bolted?

Belle plan, Gaston.
 
maddan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Bad call by the PR department.  They should have said 9 wolves self-returned to the wild.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Sorry HBOMax, I'm not watching the second season of that boring ass show.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Romain Grosjean died today. He was delicious.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This movie again???

i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
0 Days Since Last Wolf Incident
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
bad wolf!
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
 
Hafdis Huld - Wolf unplugged
Youtube IMYG9DGm3o4
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Are all balloons accounted for?
 
