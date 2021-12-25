 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(Oregon Live)   The Corbett Christmas Chicken is laying eggs for all the boys and girls this season   (oregonlive.com) divider line
4
    More: Silly, A Great Way to Care, Firefighter, Multnomah County, Oregon, Fire department, Firefighting, Costume, Christmas controversy, chicken costume  
•       •       •

194 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Dec 2021 at 6:05 AM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mistahtom
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Use the truck to deliver presents to your own families?   That sure doesn't seem like poor judgement.

/s
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Can't find a Santa suit, grab something else and make a new tradition.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Stand your ground! Have salt, pepper, garlic and rosemary  close at hand.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Is the chicken's name Jeremy?
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.