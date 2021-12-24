 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(Zillow)   It's not a phase, Mom   (zillow.com) divider line
20
    More: Scary, Standardized test, High school, GreatSchools Ratings, trademarks REALTOR, Zillow Group, trademarks MLS, GreatSchools Ratings methodology, real estate brokerage licenses  
•       •       •

433 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Dec 2021 at 2:05 AM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is subby's concern over the dark décor and blackened windows?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"And now was acknowledged the presence of the Red Death. He had come like a thief in the night. And one by one dropped the revellers in the blood-bedewed halls of their revel, and died each in the despairing posture of his fall. And the life of the ebony clock went out with that of the last of the gay. And the flames of the tripods expired. And Darkness and Decay and the Red Death held illimitable dominion over all."
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Perfect for cooking meth!!!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Its like Marilyn Manson spend the last 25 years smearing the poop of his random adoring fans on those walls.

/yuck
 
gas giant [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This house has been smoking a pack a day for years.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That house is so edgy it cuts itself
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Very shiny
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hearth or sacrificial altar? Because a case could be made for each.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looks like someone threw up 200lbs of fudge.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
gas giant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Hearth or sacrificial altar? Because a case could be made for each.
[Fark user image 850x568]


Orgy room for the alien that killed Tasha Yar.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why move?
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Too bare. Needs art.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The neighborhood looks more like Arizona that California.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Sgygus: The neighborhood looks more like Arizona that California.

Nope. 800 years of drought, nothing grows in  CA
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's not a bad idea, when you think it through a little.  If you ever find yourself imprisoned below deck in an abandoned cargo ship you'll feel right at home.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Bootleg: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 610x407]
[i.pinimg.com image 350x281]


I was expecting to see a Hellraiser cube sticking out behind the edge of the bed.
 
luddite v2.0
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"One thing about living in Santa Carla I never could stomach: all the damn vampires."
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
600K for a tract home shiatbox that needs a complete renovation, in a shiatty location?

Fark me. This is insane.
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Sgygus: The neighborhood looks more like Arizona that California.


It's about five miles from Vasquez Rocks where a lot of movies and television film, uh, rock, scenes.  I wanna go there some day!
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.