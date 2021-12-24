 Skip to content
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(Yahoo)   Hikers lose their cellphone when they tumble off California mountain trail, but are saved by finding lost cellphone of guy plucked off by sheriff's rescue chopper the day before   (yahoo.com) divider line
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
In the early early days of people having cell phones i...didnt.

Senior year of high school my oldsmobile beater broke down on a steep hill. Had to leave it and walk...some miles to find a pay phone

On the walk i find...a phone! On the side of the road! And its charged! And works!

Except oh, its my parents anniversary day and they didnt have their phones and even then who answered calls from unknown numbers...i even tried my bestie, no luck.

So i called the listing in the phone labeled 'dad'

"Hi, uhhh, i found this phone? And my cars broken down? Im not really sure if you can help me...."

Some dude named Darious showed up a few minutes later,  thanked me for finding his sons (with no word on how it got where it was) phone, and gave me a lift home.

The past was weird.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

A lifetime or two ago I left a deer hunting stand and was working my way back to camp for breakfast. I found these two hikers who were unable to make heads or tails of their new gps map thing they were relying on for their lives.
"Ok. See this ridge you're on?"
"Yes"
"Good. Go downhill that way a couple of miles until you come to the stream"
"Ok"
"Cross the stream, go uphill a bit, you'll see a road. Flag down a car and get to a phone."
That was a while ago. By now, either they made it or somebody found their bones. I haven't seen anything in the paper
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh good, they found the Leave a Phone, Take a phone tray
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mt. Fuji Live Stream Accident (English Subtitles)
Youtube B9MbdcdFHLs


could be worse...
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Need a phone take a phone
Have a phone leave a phone

It works until some jerk empties the whole phone jar.
 
CasperImproved
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Cool story Bro :o)
 
pollyprepper
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Damn that's a hell of a coincidence.
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
A reverse Final Destination.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

I remember those days. Add to the list of past problems dial-up internet that tied up the phone so that no one could call during an actual emergency.
 
wingedkat [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I dunno, seems like maybe after the path collapsed it should have been closed?
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

wingedkat: I dunno, seems like maybe after the path collapsed it should have been closed?



That's what I was thinking.
Picking up four injured/freezing people by patrol or helicopter is enough.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
How in the F&@% do two hikers loose their cellphones?  They are in pockets and normally snapped or buttoned and for them to loose them both then find a random phone in the snow, this sounds like a Jussie Smollett.

image.shutterstock.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Jamiroquoai injured badly on Baldy?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Murflette: The past was weird.


As a teen back in '87 I had a drive shaft drop out of my old pick up truck in the middle of nowhere when the U-Joint failed while driving home around 300 am with a buddy from all night skiing

Still high, and a little drunk, we hitched a ride from some Gary Ridgeway looking dude and his giant St Bernard in his '70s era Lincoln Town Car

Guy never said a word to us the entire trip, except for "Get in back".

The St Bernard sat up front, and neither of us were molested.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Holster? Did this happen in the nineties?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
