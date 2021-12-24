 Skip to content
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(AOL)   TSA agent tells infant that his diaper pins are a weapon and he can't board. Kid is left in the bin. Just kidding. The agent leaps across the conveyor to save the infant's life   (aol.com) divider line
smokewon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There's quite a bit of playing fast-and-loose with the action words here but this woman is the real deal. Bravo!
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hero tag definitely
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I read the headline I thought some idiot tried to put their baby through the xray machine.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: When I read the headline I thought some idiot tried to put their baby through the xray machine.


X-rays don't do that. Neither do CT scans. Had both, fully clothed.

An MRI will forcibly pull or vibrate to superhot temperatures any conductive material including brand-new cheap tattoo ink.

Pro-tip: don't get a "cancer survivor" tattoo while you're still under orders for quarterly MRI scans. I was warned about this after I rang the bell. MRIs can light up a tattoo like a brand from the inside depending on the ink.

You won't die, but it'll hurt the whole time you're not dying.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Bully for the TSA person who happened to be trained as an EMT.

"Diaper pins"?

Did the mum also check her hatpins, corset-stays, and buggy whips?
 
TrevorSmith
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well, congratulations, subby. We now know that at least *one* TSA agent isn't a complete waste of money. Now, get started on the rest of them and see if we can find a *second* one.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TrevorSmith: Well, congratulations, subby. We now know that at least *one* TSA agent isn't a complete waste of money. Now, get started on the rest of them and see if we can find a *second* one.


Heroes are rare enough - now you want a miracle?  Sheesh
 
stuffy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Maybe now she can get a real job.
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

stuffy: Maybe now she can get a real job.


If you could afford TF I'd give you the benefit.

So in other words, she makes a lot more than you do.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Everyone with a kid should learn child CPR.  Not only for the obvious reason, but that is the best way to hold a baby in general.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I guess we found the spy posing as a TSA agent. The real question is, are they FBI, CIA, foreign, or working for a cartel?
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Word coming in that the heroic TSA agent has been fired in 3..2..1
 
WTP 2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
that is how you do it !!!
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: I guess we found the spy posing as a TSA agent. The real question is, are they FBI, CIA, foreign, or working for a cartel?


Her name's Morales and she's an EMT, so I guess she's an agent for Schaeffer Ambulance.
 
