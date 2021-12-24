 Skip to content
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(The Sun)   Single mom fined £400 for fly-tipping. I've heard of cow-tipping but how exactly do you tip a fly? (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
    More: Interesting, The Sun, The Times, Newspaper, News of the World, News Corporation, News International, Samantha Arden, Trademark  
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


With both hands in the air!
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fly Tipping

Basically, something that will get you sent to the Group W bench.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
images.thebrag.comView Full Size
 
fjnorton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just Give it $3.50
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Twenty seven eight-by-ten color glossy pictures with circles and arrows and a paragraph on the back of each one?
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Great. Another tipping thread.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Currently taking care of my 85 year old grandma who just had knee replacement on the 16th, so we're getting a kick out of the damned mess
 
kb7rky
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Invalid Litter Dept: Currently taking care of my 85 year old grandma who just had knee replacement on the 16th, so we're getting a kick out of the damned mess


Wrong thread...granny-dumping is one thread down
 
El_Dan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Is she really a single mum if grandma, who is probably like 40, is also caring for the kid?
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
At least 20%, 25% if the service was really good, and then make an angry post about how they should really be paid a living wage to begin with.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's easy. You anesthetize a group Drosohila Melanogaster for medical research with diethyl ether and then  just turn them on their backs. Boom...fly tipping
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Nothing better than selective rule enforcement. On the otherside, this is the Sun, and the Sun is about as reliable as a Pontiac Aztek. Slightly more truthful that the New York Post.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: Great. Another tipping thread.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Invalid Litter Dept: Currently taking care of my 85 year old grandma who just had knee replacement on the 16th, so we're getting a kick out of the damned mess

Wrong thread...granny-dumping is one thread down


Granny tipping is the Griswold family style of dropping off granny.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Just the tip?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Start at the base and work your way up?
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dywed88
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Oh my god, the horror. She didn't put her recycling in the correct container and was issued a fine. THe fine was cancelled when she explained why she did it. This is just horrible overreach.
 
