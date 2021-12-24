 Skip to content
 
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(SFGate)   Ranking the worst of Time's 'Person of the Year'   (sfgate.com) divider line
15
    More: Amusing, Time, Pope John Paul II, Pope John XXIII, Chiang Kai-shek, World War II, Time Magazine's Person, Two-time winner of this honor, fraudulent honors  
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
is it hitler? i bet it'shiatler. he was a bad egg
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Whoever is the most controversial and will get the most clicks.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Person of the year isn't necessarily a compliment.

But from the pieces they ran about musk, they clearly intended it to be
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Um. Not trying to bag on MLK but most important American?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suspect that the author once read an article comprised of words and attempted to use words.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Person of the year isn't necessarily a compliment.

But from the pieces they ran about musk, they clearly intended it to be


I believe it's technically their view of "the most news-worthy" person in a given year.. This explains why Hitler, Stalin, Musk and You are all in there.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: Gubbo: Person of the year isn't necessarily a compliment.

But from the pieces they ran about musk, they clearly intended it to be

I believe it's technically their view of "the most news-worthy" person in a given year.. This explains why Hitler, Stalin, Musk and You are all in there.


The exact wording is "...has done the most to influence the events of the year," so yes to Hitler and Stalin, GTFO to Musk, and You is nothing but a cop-out.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Is it cool to hate on Musk?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: TommyDeuce: Gubbo: Person of the year isn't necessarily a compliment.

But from the pieces they ran about musk, they clearly intended it to be

I believe it's technically their view of "the most news-worthy" person in a given year.. This explains why Hitler, Stalin, Musk and You are all in there.

The exact wording is "...has done the most to influence the events of the year," so yes to Hitler and Stalin, GTFO to Musk, and You is nothing but a cop-out.


That explains a lot. Reading that list, it almost looks like they went out of their way to make terrible picks.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's a pretty hate-filled article - the kind you would normally get from OAN, Fox, Breitbart etc.

What's the deal?
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Is Hitler being ranked in the 80s good, or bad?  What is this list again?
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: is it hitler? i bet it'shiatler. he was a bad egg


No, it's you.
 
gar1013
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The author is such an edgelord that he should get a Reddit account.
 
foo monkey
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I searched for "I " and got 40 hits.
 
