Fark NotNewsletter Special Edition: Best of 2021, Fark's Headlines of the Year
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2021-12-24 5:46:14 PM, edited 2021-12-24 7:34:29 PM (1 comment) | Permalink
Out of 72715 greenlit headlines in 2021, these are Fark's top voted Headlines of the Year!
Thanks to everyone for voting in the final round, and a huge Thank You to all our submitters for another year of fantastic headlines!
Category Awards Winners!
Congratulations to all our winners!!!
_____________________
2021 Winners
Main
USDA dropping rabies vaccine packets coated with bait in eastern Tennessee to fool unsuspecting racoons into eating them and vaccinating themselves. The next plan is to drop Pfizer vaccine packets wrapped in bacon on Tennessee cities
fark.com/comments/11829868
Linked article: wbir.com
Kyle Butler
Discussion
To the person who invented zero, thanks for nothing. It's your Bad Joke Thursday thread
fark.com/comments/11573459
Linked article: google.com
bobug
Sports
LeBron has covid. No worries, though. He never passes anything to anybody
fark.com/comments/11951247
Linked article: tmz.com
Tanqueray
Business
3M hit with $8.2M verdict, will now be known as -5.2M
fark.com/comments/11811041
Linked article: stripes.com
damageddude
STEM
Why alcohol is used to preserve things. Point: have you seen Keith Richards? Counterpoint: have you seen Keith Richards
fark.com/comments/11794280
Linked article: livescience.com
Squid_for_Brains
Entertainment
Baby chasing a dollar is still a baby chasing a dollar
fark.com/comments/11710398
Linked article: variety.com
poconojoe
Fandom
An oral history of the Star Wars Holiday Special, which is to say the least satisfying oral of all time
fark.com/comments/11584817
Linked article: lithub.com
wiredroach
D'awww
MRI reveals that dogs posses stronger love for their owners than treats, which is more than CATscan
fark.com/comments/11695082
Linked article: thegreatcoursesdaily.com
Dr.Fey
Food
Dolly Parton is getting her own ice cream flavor, but it's not praline, praline, praline
fark.com/comments/11278220
Linked article: jenis.com
Misch
Politics
Forbes 400 moves Trump to 404: wealth not found
fark.com/comments/11814884
Linked article: newsandguts.com
NeoCortex42
Category awards
2021 Category Awards - Context
Main
Pope Francis;
fark.com/comments/11567855
Linked article: apnews.com
Don Gato
Discussion
He knows if you've been sleeping, he knows when you're awake, he took a soda from your fridge, and watched you masturbate
fark.com/comments/11756220
Linked article: theguardian.com
MechaPyx
Sports
Cougars lick the Beavers, advance to Four play
fark.com/comments/11285728
Linked article: chron.com
Straight Outta Wells Branch
Business
Did Tennessee Earn eFord?
fark.com/comments/11797553
Linked article: foxbusiness.com
Firm Tautology
STEM
Mars explorer Ingenuity helicopter spots unequivocal evidence of alien technology
fark.com/comments/11681861
Linked article: digitaltrends.com
Winterlight
Entertainment
35 years ago today, a movie about a queen defending her people against invaders from another planet premiered in theaters to great acclaim
fark.com/comments/11602379
Linked article: twitter.com
bostonguy
Fandom
If you have to take to the internet to explain the plot point of your own movie, you failed
fark.com/comments/11666090
Linked article: comicbook.com
rummonkey
D'awww
Yeah, I know you told me not to stand in front of the green screen, but you know I can't see color, Bob
fark.com/comments/11728083
Linked article: twitter.com
Metastatic Capricorn
Food
Mountain Don't
fark.com/comments/11670731
Linked article: cnbc.com
Tanqueray
Politics
Coach Tuberville to face SEC opponent
fark.com/comments/11628713
Linked article: cnbc.com
FlashHarry
2021 Category Awards - Puns/Wordplay
Main
Cops taser man in Paisley, Must have been the fashion police
fark.com/comments/11743503
Linked article: thescottishsun.co.uk
fmcgalaxie500
Discussion
What does a thesaurus eat for breakfast? A synonym roll. It's your Bad Uncle Jokes Day
fark.com/comments/11733909
Linked article: pinterest.com
Ixnay on the ottenray
Sports
German coach kicked out of Olympics for punching horse. When asked for comment, says she's only pawn in game of life
fark.com/comments/11659966
Linked article: bbc.co.uk
ThunderChild
Business
Hobby Lobby fondly recalls loose stools
fark.com/comments/11820905
Linked article: cpsc.gov
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
STEM
Dr. Fauci shuts down Nicki Minaj on whether COVID makes you impotent, stating there's a vas deferens between her statements and the truth
fark.com/comments/11767111
Linked article: nbcnews.com
Kit Fister
Entertainment
Witness dumps on R. Kelly
fark.com/comments/11708252
Linked article: thedailybeast.com
pueblonative
Fandom
Church organist busts out the A-Team theme, no doubt composed by Johann Sebastian Baracus
fark.com/comments/11335896
Linked article: youtube.com
wiredroach
D'awww
Boy builds stick library for neighborhood dogs. It's so successful that he has to add more branches
fark.com/comments/11218727
Linked article: twitter.com
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
Food
It says here there are other uses for tonic besides gin and vodka but that's just the liquor talking
fark.com/comments/11552422
Linked article: foodandwine.com
elvisaintdead
Politics
Matt Gaetz making six-figure ad buy targeting CNN and others for reporting on Matt Gaetz's alleged predilection for teen girls. Would use Venmo for ad buy, but Venmo's only for minor purchases
fark.com/comments/11332493
Linked article: thehill.com
PaulRB
2021 Category Awards - Clever
Main
Scientists notice people who've had covid-19 have lower IQ, conclude that the virus causes drop in intelligence. Same scientists have discovered lung cancer causes people to start smoking
fark.com/comments/11649007
Linked article: metro.co.uk
ChibiDebuHage
Discussion
"How can I fix my marriage after I slept with my college age nieces?" "Sir this is a furniture store. Why are you telling me this?" "I'm telling everybody"
fark.com/comments/11181031
Linked article: digg.com
mjjt
Sports
Tom Brady gets deal to be Subway spokesperson. Gisele Bündchen says he's perfect, because he's got low quality meat and lies about being 6 inches
fark.com/comments/11552782
Linked article: nypost.com
Dr.Fey
Business
Within a decade, half of all Volkwagen vehicle sales will pretend to be electric
fark.com/comments/11588621
Linked article: cnbc.com
Firm Tautology
STEM
Can Science cure death? Maybe. But since it can't even convince people to get vaccinated against a deadly disease, it might have to cure stupid first
fark.com/comments/11614436
Linked article: popularmechanics.com
HighZoolander
Entertainment
Noted child safety expert Eric Clapton expresses concerns about vaccines
fark.com/comments/11507500
Linked article: guitar.com
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
Fandom
LEGO offers Amelia Earhart tribute set. Expect some delays if you get it shipped air mail
fark.com/comments/11254286
Linked article: lego.com
MythRender
D'awww
Are cats a liquid, solid or gas?
fark.com/comments/11566343
Linked article: dailymail.co.uk
some_beer_drinker
Food
29 eggplant recipes, which is about 31 too many
fark.com/comments/11584802
Linked article: foodandwine.com
elvisaintdead
Politics
New US Treasury report finds that the top 1% are evading $163,000,000,000 in owed taxes every single year but somewhere a homeless guy owns a cell phone and who's to say which is worse
fark.com/comments/11749968
Linked article: home.treasury.gov
Dusk-You-n-Me
2021 Category Awards - Pop culture/Obscure references
Main
WHO says that when they run out of Greek letters, new SARS-CoV-2 variants will be named after major stars and constellations. Here comes the Andromeda Strain
fark.com/comments/11739729
Linked article: twitter.com
null
Discussion
Seven questions you must ask on any first date. Missing from the list: Sisko or Kirk?
fark.com/comments/11697425
Linked article: metro.co.uk
The English Major
Sports
Things that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is fed up with include: young kids who say that he only worked hard during the playoffs, NBA players who refuse to get vaccinated, and dragging Walton and Lanier up and down the court for 48 minutes
fark.com/comments/11803841
Linked article: mediaite.com
HighOnCraic
Business
There is no admission of liability, there is only Juul
fark.com/comments/11546758
Linked article: cnn.com
rnatalie
STEM
Man in Brussels wants to make Apple use a common charging cable, although industry watchers suggest that in order to make that happen, he'd have to be six foot four and full of muscle
fark.com/comments/11776396
Linked article: politico.eu
toraque
Entertainment
Scientology tried to recruit David Duchovny, but he didn't want to believe
fark.com/comments/11715543
Linked article: thedailybeast.com
wiredroach
Fandom (tie)
A unique dilemma has arisen. One the one hand, Hallmark Christmas Movie. On the other hand, Bruce Campbell
fark.com/comments/11865265
Linked article: the-screening-space.com
RoyFokker'sGhost
-and-
Using the power of Google Maps, you now have proof that an X-wing can fit in your driveway. You're still out of luck if God grants you the Serenity
fark.com/comments/11655712
Linked article: parkmyspaceship.com
Saborlas
D'awww
There's a walrus in Wales. What's next, seals in Crofts?
fark.com/comments/11386161
Linked article: bbc.com
elvisaintdead
Food
Remember Boone's Farm? If you answered yes, you obviously didn't drink enough of it back in the day
fark.com/comments/11600465
Linked article: thetakeout.com
Winterlight
Politics
House orders Gosar to cease any and all supernatural activity and return forthwith to his place of origin or to the nearest convenient parallel dimension
fark.com/comments/11920833
Linked article: yahoo.com
Fireproof
2021 Category Awards - Lyrics/verse
Main
Huge snake / missing from mall / found after search / hiding in wall / Burmese python
fark.com/comments/11574824
Linked article: edition.cnn.com
Optronami
Discussion
"I'm a stay-at-home mom to a 20-month-old child. My husband introduced him to Baby Shark against my express wishes, and now he's obsessed. My husband thinks my irritation is overblown and hilarious. What can I DOO DOO DOO DOO DOO DOO?"
fark.com/comments/11270801
Linked article: slate.com
The English Major
Sports
Chuba Hubbard sits out remainder of season. He got knocked down, but he'll get up again
fark.com/comments/11049734
Linked article: thescore.com
Mad Canadian
Business
I see a blue screen and I want to paint it black
fark.com/comments/11557601
Linked article: theverge.com
NeoCortex42
STEM
♫ There is unrest in the forest / There is discourse 'tween the trees / And they use a fungal network to transmit their repartee♫
fark.com/comments/11393484
Linked article: npr.org
Parthenogenetic
Entertainment
Foo Fighters postpone LA concert after Covid-19 hits "someone" within the "organization" though Grohl assures in the past they've gotten the best, the best, the best of flu
fark.com/comments/11593706
Linked article: nme.com
The English Major
Fandom
Happy 30th anniversary to TNG's "Darmok." Temba, his arms open
fark.com/comments/11804294
Linked article: startrek.com
Bith Set Me Up
D'awww
Stray cat brings sick kittens to Turkish vets, presumably to help them rock this town, rock it inside out
fark.com/comments/11288455
Linked article: yahoo.com
Straight Outta Wells Branch
Food
♫ Curry on my Wearside bun♪ There'll be peas when you are done♫
fark.com/comments/11200229
Linked article: sunderlandecho.com
Dr.Fey
Politics
'Twas the night before Insurrection, and all through the House, not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse. But elsewhere that night, in Trump's private residence, a plan had been made to kill his Vice President
fark.com/comments/11130151
Linked article: sethabramson.substack.com
HighOnCraic
2021 Category Awards - Visual
Main
*
fark.com/comments/11665361
Linked article: journalstar.com
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen
Sports
Panthers hire Tony Sparano Jr as offensive line assistant coa
fark.com/comments/11114520
Linked article: profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
Badger
STEM
Scientists discover method to convert natural gas into solid form, a process dubbed the Solidification of Hydrocarbon Aeriforms for Rapid Transportation
fark.com/comments/11039728
Linked article: channelnewsasia.com
Wyckyd Sceptre
Entertainment
Lynyrd Skynyrd gytyryst cytchys Cyvyd
fark.com/comments/11661670
Linked article: hollywoodreporter.com
The English Major
Fandom
(HAPPY * BIRTHDAY) (DOLLY * PARTON)
fark.com/comments/11109444
Linked article: en.wikipedia.org
elvisaintdead
D'awww
🔶🔸🔶🔶🔶🔶🔶🔸🔸🔸🔶🔸🔶🔶🔶🔶🔶🔶🔸🔶🔶🔶🔶🔶🔸🔸🔸🔸🔸🔸🔶🔸🔶🔶🔶🔶🔶🔸🔶🔸🔶🔶🔶🔶🔶🔸🔸🔸🔶🔸🔶🔶🔶🔶🔶🔸🔸🔸
fark.com/comments/11355456
Linked article: twitter.com
Alex_Lee
Food
Will adding these four herbs to your food reduce your reliance on sodium? Na
fark.com/comments/11269240
Linked article: championnewspapers.com
Dr.Fey
Politics
Devin Nunes tests positive for COWVID antibodies
fark.com/comments/11048626
Linked article: thedailybeast.com
mkelly1082
2021 Category Awards - Fark self-referential
Main
Which insect repellent is best for children? Spoiler alert: None of them are very good at repelling children
fark.com/comments/11622602
Linked article: arcamax.com
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen
Discussion
Article on "the worst people to date according to their astrological sign". The worst people to date according to subby are the ones who believe in astrology
fark.com/comments/11176923
Linked article: radio.com
ParallelUniverseParking
Sports
When a player's name is Cockburn and you have to resort to racism, that's just lazy. The joke writes itself
fark.com/comments/11272445
Linked article: espn.com
Tarl3k
Business
French snail farmers lament sluggish year. Subby could not improve on that
fark.com/comments/11069049
Linked article: theguardian.com
Raoul Eaton
STEM
The louder a howler monkey roars, the smaller his genitals are. Not a metaphor
fark.com/comments/11569982
Linked article: twitter.com
FrancoFile
Entertainment
I have a Bo Burnham Emmy for that
fark.com/comments/11761490
Linked article: variety.com
NeoCortex42
Fandom
"Dune Is a Ponderous Striptease With a Very Impressive Sandworm." I have no idea what the review actually says; still trying to process this headline
fark.com/comments/11858500
Linked article: slate.com
Pocket Ninja
D'awww
Break dancing kitty seems unfazed by human antics. If Subby tried that there would be "gifts" in the shoes every morning for at least a millennium or so
fark.com/comments/11861392
Linked article: twitter.com
Alex_Lee
Food
Dolly Parton shares her milk gravy recipe and you have to stop clicking before finishing the headlines, people
fark.com/comments/11046395
Linked article: today.com
vudukungfu
Politics
Conservative radio host who mocked vaccines dies of COVID. This is not a repeat from every couple days the last few weeks
fark.com/comments/11701637
Linked article: thedailybeast.com
wiredroach
