Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(CBC)   It's the night before Christmas and all through the ERs, granny dumping is rampant and it's not all hardee har hars   (cbc.ca) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Canadians are running out of ice floes? Damn global warming.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They're not doing it because they want to take a trip to Florida, although we hear that does happen. It's because they [family members] have just burned out."
According to Meadus, 40,000 Ontarians are waiting to get into a care facility.

The solution is obviously more tax cuts.
 
CrazyUncle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep.  It's that time of year.  I see this all the time.  I'd rather deal with granny than the family in most cases.  It sucks it happens on holidays.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, you can do that?!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ease up on the fruitcake, Gran.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not looking up 'granny dumping' on Urban Dictionary, and you can't make me.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have no shame.  Granny dumping is my #2 porn channel.
 
AuggieEast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had to get that feel good story out there for Xmas Eve.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aww.
I was really hoping for a geriatric crime spree...
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just spent the last 3 years of my life taking care of my father with dimentia. I was the one and only care giver. He passed away October 30th. I totally understand the burnout but I find this disgusting.
 
Minktastic Mink!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the West Coast it's Carl's Jr. har har.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: I'm not looking up 'granny dumping' on Urban Dictionary, and you can't make me.


Why not? Those little old ladies from Cuyahoga County need home upholstery cleaning services too, and Stanley Steemer does not engage in discrimination against the elderly.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: Wait, you can do that?!


My mom can't care for herself. We are extra super lucky and we can afford (thanks to insurance) a place in "memory care" where she has a little community with full-time nurses.

Otherwise Mom would be home with me and I have no idea how I could care for her and work full time. I cannot imagine.
 
starsrift
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: I just spent the last 3 years of my life taking care of my father with dimentia. I was the one and only care giver. He passed away October 30th. I totally understand the burnout but I find this disgusting.


I don't say it to either of their faces, but it's one reason I'm super glad my father remarried a woman closer to my age. Dementia runs in our family and I won't be his primary caregiver.
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I noticed in my years working in a large general hospital in Montreal that it seems like people would take Grammy or Grampa home for the holidays, and then dump them right back into the system once it became too inconvenient to have them around.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
My father moved in with me, just until he got his sh*t together. That was 2008!

/ not saying it's right, but I understand
// dad's leaving for Panama on Jan 3rd
/// the going away party will be on the 5th
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You will also find this phenomenon at bingo halls...
 
Rannuci
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My father's long term care policy got canceled on a billing screw up abs the insurance company would've reinstate him. Seeing how the skilled nursing home cost eats up his retirement pay I've taken out a policy of my own and have it on monthly auto-pay (with a different company, naturally).
 
LadySusan
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

LimpDickRicky: I noticed in my years working in a large general hospital in Montreal that it seems like people would take Grammy or Grampa home for the holidays, and then dump them right back into the system once it became too inconvenient to have them around.


It's not inconvenient, it's often not possible. If the person needs care 24/7 and the caregiver needs to work what happens? If the parent is 80 the kid is 60 and may be starting to be weaker with more health issues. What if the parent is a raging horror who might be living with the "kid" for 30 years? The parent lives to 100 the "kid" is now 80.

And parents with severely disabled chidren?

Sometimes we live in a cruel and harsh world. I'm not sure what the answer is other than massive money spent on social safety nets so everyone has a place and help and enough money.

And yes, there are saints who make it work. And monsters who could easily be a caregiver and choose not to.

Geez, I'm sorry now I read this article and thread.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My grandmother is still living on her own but she should have moved into assisted living years ago. She lies about falling and keeps things from her doctor. One day they're going to have to force her into care. It's hard trying to care for someone who actively resists you. And you haven't seen grumpy until you see a ninety year old who's had their pain medications cut because they were abusing it.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This is the one silver lining with both my parents dying this year, one with advanced parkinson's and one with advanced dementia.  They had almost adequate insurance and me, my son, and my brother were somehow able to pick up the slack.  Still, it burned us out as well.

I don't think Id've had the heart to just up and abandon them.  I couldn't have lived with that.
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

LadySusan: LimpDickRicky: I noticed in my years working in a large general hospital in Montreal that it seems like people would take Grammy or Grampa home for the holidays, and then dump them right back into the system once it became too inconvenient to have them around.

It's not inconvenient, it's often not possible. If the person needs care 24/7 and the caregiver needs to work what happens? If the parent is 80 the kid is 60 and may be starting to be weaker with more health issues. What if the parent is a raging horror who might be living with the "kid" for 30 years? The parent lives to 100 the "kid" is now 80.

And parents with severely disabled chidren?

Sometimes we live in a cruel and harsh world. I'm not sure what the answer is other than massive money spent on social safety nets so everyone has a place and help and enough money.

And yes, there are saints who make it work. And monsters who could easily be a caregiver and choose not to.

Geez, I'm sorry now I read this article and thread.


I hear you, modern medicine is a blessing and a curse because we still don't know how to deal with the consequences of having to take care of those that have lived years beyond their best before date. I know it sounds cold, it seems the ones left behind don't want to grieve until they absolutely have to, and everyone pays for it.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I want to show this article to every single person who ever said that I should have children so I'd have someone to take care of me in my old age.
 
Mock26
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Some of us no longer have grandmothers. Thanks for rubbing that in, subby.

Elmo & Patsy - Grandma Got Run over by a Reindeer
Youtube MgIwLeASnkw
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
thedad.comView Full Size
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
We should just be able to take them to the doctor and be put down like we do our pets.

Sorry, Ethel, your time has come.

Or start building death coasters ...

valentinagurarie.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Weird. So that just doesn't happen in the good 'ole USA, either. Mind you, there are reasons for dumping granny in the ER. A few days stay in a medical facility  (well, at least used to be, i really hope this changed) is (hopefully was) criteria for medicare to cover assisted living expenses.

Not so CSB
Had experience with this almost 20 years ago. Had to convince my 93 year old legally blind undiagnosed dementia hard drinking polish catholic grandmother to move out of her house into assisted living. Please understand going for about 5 years before this, every Sunday my parents, my (part of which: future) wife, and I spent with her playing cards and/or listening to get yell 'BART FARVE' (not a typo; not brett, misspeaking bart) when he threw another interception, and drinking manhattans or bloody marys.

Anyway, so we got her into the hospital for a 'checkup' for her dementia. Turned out she had a golf ball mass of brain cancer. So instead of assisted living, she went straight into hospice. Passed away a month later.

Miss U grandma VH. Packer games have never been the same without you.

It is also Christmas. My, at the time, future wife, is the only non married sigificant othermy grandma bought a Christmas present for. Grandma was the 'no ring, no wedding, no present' type of hard ass. And hard ass she was.

And cards? She was good. Kicked out butts up to a year or so before the end. Also took the time to teach young pre-teenage me how to play Sheepshead.
 
Snort
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

gunsmack: My father moved in with me, just until he got his sh*t together. That was 2008!

/ not saying it's right, but I understand
// dad's leaving for Panama on Jan 3rd
/// the going away party will be on the 5th


So you're ready to move before he gets back.

Nice.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm looking at a 55 widowmaker, but I've told my brother I will buy the gun on the off chance I make it to my 70s or 80s and I start being a burden. Hell, I'll buy the boat and cinderblock and chain. Use my car, and glue the gas pedal down aimed at the lake. Close the garage door behind me with the car on.

Unless we invent the Matrix, then in that case, plug me in. That Futurama episode was neat.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

starsrift: FloriduhGuy: I just spent the last 3 years of my life taking care of my father with dimentia. I was the one and only care giver. He passed away October 30th. I totally understand the burnout but I find this disgusting.

I don't say it to either of their faces, but it's one reason I'm super glad my father remarried a woman closer to my age. Dementia runs in our family and I won't be his primary caregiver.


You will end up financially dealing with the situation....but that's orders of magnitude better than wiping wrinkly butt yourself.

/I sincerely hope I punch my ticket by having a massive aneurysm.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: I'm looking at a 55 widowmaker, but I've told my brother I will buy the gun on the off chance I make it to my 70s or 80s and I start being a burden. Hell, I'll buy the boat and cinderblock and chain. Use my car, and glue the gas pedal down aimed at the lake. Close the garage door behind me with the car on.

Unless we invent the Matrix, then in that case, plug me in. That Futurama episode was neat.


Don't make such a mess. Drycleaning bag and a canister of helium.
 
Wobambo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Geez... should have stopped at reading the headline and thinking this was about ivermectin poisoning.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Russ1642: AppleOptionEsc: I'm looking at a 55 widowmaker, but I've told my brother I will buy the gun on the off chance I make it to my 70s or 80s and I start being a burden. Hell, I'll buy the boat and cinderblock and chain. Use my car, and glue the gas pedal down aimed at the lake. Close the garage door behind me with the car on.

Unless we invent the Matrix, then in that case, plug me in. That Futurama episode was neat.

Don't make such a mess. Drycleaning bag and a canister of helium.


If I get like my mom it's leave a bottle of pills for me and go take a walk.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

LimpDickRicky: I noticed in my years working in a large general hospital in Montreal that it seems like people would take Grammy or Grampa home for the holidays, and then dump them right back into the system once it became too inconvenient to have them around.


ppl used to try and do that at hospital where worked about 10 years ago.
granny's ready to go home but family says could you just keep her for a bit longer, we've got guests this weekend.
um no.  we have someone in the acute assessment unit waiting for this bed, and there'll be someone in ED waiting for their bed, and so on.

I mean I'm sympathetic, I'm not sure I've got it in me to be a carer, even part time.  But the NHS can't pick up the slack.
 
