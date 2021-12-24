 Skip to content
 
(AL.com)   Dad, 14-year-old son end family argument in typical Alabama fashion   (al.com) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
By f*cking their mom/sister/daughter/
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
bad soap opera plot twist: It was actually the daughter that shot both of them and made it look like an argument.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Authorities are piecing together what happened before the shots were fired and are currently characterizing the probe as a death investigation.

That's some police work there.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They just needed two more people and it could have been....

Fark user imageView Full Size


.... Alabama Reservoir Dogs!
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sharing a jug of moonshine, devil's three-way with a flattened possum, then eating its entrails while watching a cockfight?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fewer of them is not Sad, Subby.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If only there had been a good guy with a gun he could have shot them both.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So the girl killed them both and then f*cked their rigor mortis laden corpses?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

puffy999: So the girl killed them both and then f*cked their rigor mortis laden corpses?


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Darwin Award winner, assuming the kid didn't already impregnate his sister.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which of the deceased is the 16  year old the widow of?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Still trying to piece together what happened? My guess is that there were guns that were used for their intended purpose.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jbc: Sharing a jug of moonshine, devil's three-way with a flattened possum, then eating its entrails while watching a cockfight?


Hey! No peeking at the Medical Examiner's report!!!
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: Authorities are piecing together what happened before the shots were fired and are currently characterizing the probe as a death investigation.

That's some police work there.


The dead were also said to have gunshot wound in the same room so
 
tinfoil-hat maggie
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
And I thought I had bad family holidays.
 
Iczer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Bslim: By f*cking their mom/sister/daughter/


...nearly word for word...
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What in the hell could they have been arguing over?

a 16-year-old girl, said she heard an argument between her brother and her father in a bedroom...

Oh, figured it out.  Never mind.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This is why it's so important to avoid talking politics with family at the holidays.
 
