(CNN)   CNN reports that healthcare workers are tired putting up with idiots who insist on getting what CNN calls "alternative Covid treatments". NOT HELPING   (cnn.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The licensed health care workers that tell anti vaxxers idiots  they are idiots and they are not going to listen to their asinine wants in the hospital can face disciplinary actions.
The "MDs" and others that sell the crackpot cures online and TV channels are not even facing investigation.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

make me some tea: [Fark user image 425x241]


.......and those same people will whine whine whine that their views or beliefs are not respected by medical professionals.  F*ck 'em.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can we maybe put the Hippocratic Oath on pause for a few months and let the doctors and nurses give these patients exactly what they ask for? Chlorine dioxide, sheep dip, lavender oil, apricot kernels, you name it. We'll even provide it at farm-store prices rather than applying the usual hospital markup.

It's like Asimov's laws of robotics, where the most important "do not harm a human" directive can be [spoiler] overridden by a "0th law" of preventing harm to humanity in general. The shallow end of the gene pool is overgrown with pond scum and it's time for a good cleaning.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If y'all know better than doctors and nurses, why the f*ck did you go to the damn hospital?

You want the right to die, then make it home hospice, ya filthy animals.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Anti vaxxers can all fsck off and die
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

make me some tea: [Link][Fark user image image 425x241]


Where's Batman when you need him.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ivo Shandor:

I keep saying: keep people who are voluntarily unvaccinated out of the hospitals.  Let them build their own medical quackatoriums with ass flashlights and essential oils.
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Can we maybe put the Hippocratic Oath on pause for a few months and let the doctors and nurses give these patients exactly what they ask for? Chlorine dioxide, sheep dip, lavender oil, apricot kernels, you name it. We'll even provide it at farm-store prices rather than applying the usual hospital markup.

It's like Asimov's laws of robotics, where the most important "do not harm a human" directive can be [spoiler] overridden by a "0th law" of preventing harm to humanity in general. The shallow end of the gene pool is overgrown with pond scum and it's time for a good cleaning.


No, what should be done is triage done on a vaccinated vs unvaccinated basis.

Not vaccinated? Back of the line and you get to wait in that tent outside. You'll be seen, eventually. Maybe.

Everyone else? Come on in!
 
Mithiwithi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: If y'all know better than doctors and nurses, why the f*ck did you go to the damn hospital?

You want the right to die, then make it home hospice, ya filthy animals.


But they don't have med beds at home! /s
 
wantingout
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
LOL CNN most definitely has the best covid propaganda going! My favorite entertainment news source.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
or conversely decline any therapy they want

I mean...they can.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I blame 20 years of, "ASK YOUR DOCTOR ABOUT LIVERMELTIN" commercials during sporting events.  It's trained people to think of doctors as vending machines.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Alternative therapy for the idiots that are assaulting health care workers.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You know, it just occurred to me why those chuckleheads shove horse worm paste up their asses. It's because they are, quite literally, walking, talking, horse's assholes.
 
robodog
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I blame 20 years of, "ASK YOUR DOCTOR ABOUT LIVERMELTIN" commercials during sporting events.  It's trained people to think of doctors as vending machines.


Everyone from civilized countries find those to be the weirdest things, like advertising medicine just isn't a thing in most of the world.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Lumber Jack Off: Ivo Shandor: Can we maybe put the Hippocratic Oath on pause for a few months and let the doctors and nurses give these patients exactly what they ask for? Chlorine dioxide, sheep dip, lavender oil, apricot kernels, you name it. We'll even provide it at farm-store prices rather than applying the usual hospital markup.

It's like Asimov's laws of robotics, where the most important "do not harm a human" directive can be [spoiler] overridden by a "0th law" of preventing harm to humanity in general. The shallow end of the gene pool is overgrown with pond scum and it's time for a good cleaning.

No, what should be done is triage done on a vaccinated vs unvaccinated basis.

Not vaccinated? Back of the line and you get to wait in that tent outside. You'll be seen, eventually. Maybe.

Everyone else? Come on in!


Ok, so they let in the .005 of a vaccinated person, then 99.995 unvaccinated people.  It's a solution to a problem which doesn't exist.
 
trialpha
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Lumber Jack Off: No, what should be done is triage done on a vaccinated vs unvaccinated basis.

Not vaccinated? Back of the line and you get to wait in that tent outside. You'll be seen, eventually. Maybe.

Everyone else? Come on in!


Do pre-triage screening:

Vaccinated? Not experiencing covid symptoms? -> go to triage
Vaccinated? Experiencing covid symptoms? -> go to triage, but wait in area A (separated, but relatively convenient to main triage)
Unvaccinated? Not experiencing covid symptoms? -> go to triage, but wait in area B (wherever convenient to put, could be in a tent outside)
Unvaccinated? Experiencing covid symptoms? -> tent / deserted area in remote parking lot with a sign / gutter, whatever
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

make me some tea: [Fark user image 425x241]


Ooh, crassy. The ol' spit in the face ploy. All the better garbage folk do it.
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

erewhon the opinionated: Anti vaxxers can all fsck off and die


Stuff them with horse dewormer and bleach and they will basically do the human equivalent of FSCK
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Not sure if this is allowed but will ask since this is a matter of quality which is important in this situation. Have also heard that bad quality masks can put fibers in your lungs which makes it worse.

That said, can farkers recommend any reliable site to get good quality N95 or K95 masks? Any other important things to consider?

/I know Amazon seems to be horrible for mask quality
//this things seems to be getting outta control
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It is like calling running naked into traffic an alternative mode of transportation.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I've got this one weird trick called staying the fooking hell away from everyone who does not live in my house. A bit of a stretch I know, but I'm simply not found of aquarium cleaner or livestock de-wormer.
 
robodog
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Not sure if this is allowed but will ask since this is a matter of quality which is important in this situation. Have also heard that bad quality masks can put fibers in your lungs which makes it worse.

That said, can farkers recommend any reliable site to get good quality N95 or K95 masks? Any other important things to consider?

/I know Amazon seems to be horrible for mask quality
//this things seems to be getting outta control


3m 8210s have been available since October at reasonable prices on Amazon link
They're priced at $.89/piece which is cheaper than most places since 2019.
Due to Amazon's mixing of sources be wary of counterfeits. 3M has a website where you can verify each box using the lot code and one time password from the bottom.
 
EBN-OZN [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Not sure if this is allowed but will ask since this is a matter of quality which is important in this situation. Have also heard that bad quality masks can put fibers in your lungs which makes it worse.

That said, can farkers recommend any reliable site to get good quality N95 or K95 masks? Any other important things to consider?

/I know Amazon seems to be horrible for mask quality
//this things seems to be getting outta control


I've been getting NIOSH-certified N95s direct from Bielcor. Last time I bought some they were around $30 for 20, plus shipping.
 
Mithiwithi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

wantingout: LOL CNN most definitely has the best covid propaganda going! My favorite entertainment news source.


One would think you'd be thrilled that CNN was giving cover to your favorite forms of quackery as "alternative treatments".
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Not sure if this is allowed but will ask since this is a matter of quality which is important in this situation. Have also heard that bad quality masks can put fibers in your lungs which makes it worse.

That said, can farkers recommend any reliable site to get good quality N95 or K95 masks? Any other important things to consider?

/I know Amazon seems to be horrible for mask quality
//this things seems to be getting outta control


If you're regularly around people and can't distance, Home Depot in the drywall/painting areas sell N95s. But N95s are overkill for the vast majority of non-healthcare people.

Get a natural fibers mask instead of the synthetic disposable ones (like the box of 50 that stores offer for free) for normal around-town-and-work kind of interactions. I got a 3 pack off Amazon for $12 at the beginning of the pandemic, and they're great. 100% cotton, pre-shrunk, machine washable, easy to breathe in (for 10 hours a day in an office setting), and they don't fog my glasses.
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A-aron wants to have a word with all of you, "Check your zinc levels, stat!"
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

robodog: jaivirtualcard: Not sure if this is allowed but will ask since this is a matter of quality which is important in this situation. Have also heard that bad quality masks can put fibers in your lungs which makes it worse.

That said, can farkers recommend any reliable site to get good quality N95 or K95 masks? Any other important things to consider?

/I know Amazon seems to be horrible for mask quality
//this things seems to be getting outta control

3m 8210s have been available since October at reasonable prices on Amazon link
They're priced at $.89/piece which is cheaper than most places since 2019.
Due to Amazon's mixing of sources be wary of counterfeits. 3M has a website where you can verify each box using the lot code and one time password from the bottom.


Thanks. The ones on the site right now say shipped and sold by Amazon.com. Hopefully that's good enough.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
News programs would be well served to promote a 2 hour special where they just call people f*cking idiots and lay out why calling antivaxxers or TFG's administration "idiots" is objective fact.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mithiwithi: hubiestubert: If y'all know better than doctors and nurses, why the f*ck did you go to the damn hospital?

You want the right to die, then make it home hospice, ya filthy animals.

But they don't have med beds at home! /s


Rent one. Abby Rents is one such business.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Ivo Shandor:

I keep saying: keep people who are voluntarily unvaccinated out of the hospitals.  Let them build their own medical quackatoriums with ass flashlights and essential oils.


Smunnied for "ass flashlights."
 
